Gaza latest: Trump says Palestinians facing ‘real starvation’ as Israeli rights groups call out ‘genocide’

Israeli forces kill at least 78 more people across besieged Palestinian territory on Monday, health officials say

Jane Dalton,Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 29 July 2025 05:05 BST
Comments
Trump complains he didn't get 'thank you' from Gaza as he claims US gave $60m aid

Donald Trump acknowledged “real starvation” in Gaza as local health officials confirmed at least 14 more Palestinians, including two children, had died from hunger and malnutrition in the besieged territory.

The US president, speaking in Scotland on Monday, vowed the US would set up food centres “with no fences” to feed the starving Palestinians.

He dismissed Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that there was no starvation in Gaza.

Trump added that the US and other nations were already sending aid but urged Netanyahu to ensure it reached those in need. “I want him to make sure they get the food,” he said.

He also called for an end to the war: “You have to end it.”

The latest deaths brought the toll from malnutrition and starvation in Gaza to 147, including 88 children, the Gaza health ministry said.

Israeli human rights groups B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel have labelled the war on Gaza, which has killed over 59,000 people so far, as “genocide”.

Israeli forces continued their deadly attacks across the territory on Monday, killing at least 78 people, according to local health officials.

Israeli opposition leader warns Israel could be ostracised

The head of the opposition in Israel's parliament has called on the government to immediately end the war in Gaza, calling it "not a complete victory, but a complete disaster".

"If we don't end the war now, the hostages will not return, the IDF will continue to lose its best fighters, the humanitarian disaster will worsen, the world will close itself off to Israelis," Yair Lapid said.

He called on a coalition of moderate Arab countries, led by Egypt, to run Gaza.

"The management of humanitarian aid in Gaza has collapsed. It simply doesn't work," he said, claiming that Israel was helping Hamas' campaign as the humanitarian situation continued to worsen.

Yair Lapid
Yair Lapid (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Jane Dalton29 July 2025 05:05

Trump calls out ‘real starvation’ in Gaza

US president Donald Trump said on Monday that he is “not particularly convinced” by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that there is no starvation in Gaza, adding: “Based on television, I would say not particularly, because those children look very hungry.”

Later, Trump asserted there was “real starvation” in the territory, saying: “You can’t fake that”, and pledged to set up “food centres” in Gaza amid growing global outrage over the humanitarian crisis.

Israel has denied widespread famine, calling the images of emaciated children misleading or isolated, but has begun daily 10-hour pauses in fighting to allow more aid to enter by land and air.

Maroosha Muzaffar29 July 2025 04:28

UN debates two-state solution

French and Saudi foreign ministers have opened a two-day UN meeting on a two-state solution to the decades-old Israel-Palestinian conflict, highlighting what they called "a growing international consensus" for a non-military solution.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot noted that the large attendance reflected global consensus to end the war in Gaza.

His Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan called it a "historic stage" to not only end the conflict but also to advance a two-state solution.

Jane Dalton29 July 2025 04:04

Recap: Trump says Gazans starving, contradicting Israeli leader

US president Donald Trump has said many people are starving in Gaza and suggested Israel could do more on humanitarian access.

As the death toll from two years of war in Gaza nears 60,000, a growing number of people are dying from starvation and malnutrition, Gaza health authorities say. Images of starving children have shocked the world and fuelled international criticism of Israel.

Mr Trump's assessment put him at odds with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on Sunday denied there was starvation in Gaza and vowed to fight on against the Palestinian militant group Hamas - a statement he repeated on Monday.

Mr Trump, speaking during a visit to Scotland, said Israel had a lot of responsibility for aid flows, and that a lot of people could be saved.

Jane Dalton29 July 2025 03:03

Riot police scuffle with Greek protesters over Israeli cruise ship visit

Riot police scuffle with demonstrators on Greek island during visit by Israeli cruise ship

Scuffles have broken out between riot police and demonstrators on the Greek island of Rhodes during a protest against the war in Gaza
Jane Dalton29 July 2025 02:02

Editorial: Finally, Trump breaks with Israeli leaders

When as loyal an ally as Mr Trump cannot bring himself to endorse Mr Netanyahu’s astonishing claim, there is not much the Israeli prime minister can hope for from international sympathy.

Finally, Mr Trump has made an important break with the Israeli government

Editorial: After intense pressure from the international community, aid supplies to the people of Gaza have resumed. But it is the intervention by the US president, moved by images of malnourished children, that has proven decisive – and may yet pave the way to a lasting solution and global recognition of a Palestinian state
Jane Dalton29 July 2025 01:00

Netanyahu claims there is no starvation in Gaza

In case you missed it:

Netanyahu says there is ‘no starvation in Gaza’ in extraordinary denial of crisis

Several of the world’s largest aid organisations have warned of a devastating humanitarian crisis in the enclave
Jane Dalton28 July 2025 23:58

Israeli access to research funding faces curbs

The European Commission has recommended curbing Israeli access to its flagship research funding programme after calls from EU countries to increase pressure on Israel over the humanitarian crisis.

EU countries said last week that Israel was not living up to its commitments under an agreement with the European Union on increasing aid supplies to Gaza, and asked the commission to put concrete options on the table.

The proposal to partially suspend Israel's participation in the Horizon Europe programme needs approval from a qualified majority of EU countries to take effect - at least 15 of the EU's 27 members, representing at least 65% of its population.

"While Israel has announced a daily humanitarian pause in Gaza fighting and has met some of its commitments under the common understanding on humanitarian aid and access, the situation remains severe," the commission said.

Jane Dalton28 July 2025 22:48

Germany plans airlift

Germany will immediately launch an airlift to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza as it considers stepping up pressure on Israel over the "catastrophic" situation in the enclave, chancellor Friedrich Merz has said.

Germany, together with the United States, has long remained one of Israel's staunchest allies and largest arms suppliers.

The German security cabinet convened for more than two hours on Monday to discuss the situation, Mr Merz said.

While it welcomed Israel's announcement of a halt in military operations for 10 hours a day in parts of Gaza as an "important first step", it agreed more must follow.

Jane Dalton28 July 2025 21:42

US will set up food centres, Trump vows

President Trump has vowed the US will set up food centres to feed starving people in Gaza.

"We're going to set up food centres," he said on a visit to Scotland.

The centres would have no fences or boundaries, he pledged, and the US would also work with other countries to provide more humanitarian assistance, including food and sanitation.

Israel had a lot of responsibility for aid flows, the president insisted.

Jane Dalton28 July 2025 20:46

