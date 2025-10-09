Gaza latest: Trump says ‘first steps’ of ceasefire deal agreed with Israel preparing to receive hostages from Hamas
Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed to first stage of ceasefire plan involving release of hostages and partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza
US president Donald Trump on Wednesday said Israel and Hamas have agreed to the “first phase” of a peace deal to pause fighting and begin releasing hostages and prisoners.
“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Mr Trump wrote on social media.
According to people familiar with the talks, Hamas is expected to release all 20 living hostages within days as Israeli troops pull back from most of Gaza. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “With God’s help we will bring them all home.”
Hamas confirmed that the agreement includes troop withdrawal, prisoner exchanges, and the entry of aid.
The Israeli military warned civilians not to return to northern Gaza, calling it “a dangerous combat zone.”
UN General Assembly president Annalena Baerbock welcomed the deal as “a ray of hope after more than 700 days of death, destruction and despair”, as she sought "the immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid”.
In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, families of captives chanted “Nobel prize to Trump” while celebrating the announcement.
What we know about the Israel-Hamas deal...so far
- President Donald Trump announced Wednesday Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a peace deal, which includes the release of all 48 remaining hostages, only 20 of whom are believed to still be alive.
- Trump called the agreement “the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “With God's help we will bring them all home,” referring to the remaining hostages.
- Hamas is expected to release all 20 living hostages as early as this weekend, according to AP sources.
Hostage families chant 'Nobel prize to Trump' in Tel Aviv
Families of hostages and their supporters started chanting "Nobel prize to Trump" as they gathered in the early hours of the morning in Tel Aviv's hostages square.
People gathered there after the agreement was announced, with freed hostages and families of those still captive cheering, singing and crying at the news.
Watch: Netanyahu says he hopes to announce hostage release in 'coming days'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said before a peace deal was signed that he hopes to announce hostage release in the “coming days.”
Journalists in Gaza City celebrate peace deal
In Gaza City, where bombings had been heard in the early hours of Thursday before news of the deal, a few journalists roamed the dark streets of the city, shouting in jubilation that "the war has ended," according to a video they posted on social media.
The journalists, laughing and jumping, shouted that most people who remained in the city have no internet and needed to be woken up to hear the news.
In the south of Gaza, a group of young men lifted another journalist on their shoulders as he broadcast the news to his channel, celebrating the ceasefire.
The journalist posted a video of the interaction on his social media.
The men also performed a traditional Palestinian dance, Debka, on the streets, while singing.
Communications and internet connection has been badly severed by the war, and large parts of Gaza had no connection, particularly during the night.
Israeli military says northern Gaza remains a 'dangerous combat zone'
The Israeli military warned Palestinians in Gaza against returning north to Gaza City or approaching areas where troops are stationed until further notice.
Israel's Arabic language spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued the warning on X, hours after Hamas and Israel agreed to the first phase of the Trump plan to pause the fighting and release hostages and prisoners.
"For your safety, refrain from returning north or approaching areas where (troops) are stationed or operating throughout" Gaza, he said.Adraee said northern Gaza is "still considered a dangerous combat zone".
Israel and Hamas take first steps toward peace — here’s what comes next
US president Donald Trump announced the deal Wednesday evening, calling it ‘the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace’.
Bel Trew explains what may come next.
Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace deal. What’s next?
Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed to the 'first phase' of his peace plan
US president Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the "first phase" of his peace plan to pause fighting and release at least some hostages and prisoners, in a major breakthrough in the two-year-old war.
"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," Trump wrote on social media.
Hamas plans to release all 20 living hostages in the coming days, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media, "With God's help we will bring them all home."
Hamas said separately that the deal would ensure the withdrawal of Israeli troops as well as allow for the entry of aid and exchange of hostages and prisoners.
Hamas shares gratitude for Trump after 'first phase' of peace deal reached
Hamas has shared its gratitude for President Donald Trump’s role in reaching the “first phase” of a peace deal between the Palestinian militant group and Israel.
Trump announced via Truth Social Wednesday, “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”
In a subsequent press release, Hamas said, “We also value the efforts of US President Donald Trump, who seeks to bring about a definitive end to the war and a complete withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip.”
Trump said Netanyahu was 'so happy' on post-peace deal call
President Donald Trump has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “so happy” during a phone call after his country and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a peace deal Wednesday.
“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”
Shortly after the announcement, Trump told Axios he just had a “great” call with Netanyahu, adding, “He is so happy. He should be. It is a great achievement. The whole world has come together to reach this deal, including countries that were enemies.”
Axios reported Netanyahu invited Trump to address Israel’s parliament, the Knesset.
"I will definitely do that if they want me to,” Trump told the outlet.
Earlier Wednesday, the White House said Trump may go to the Middle East shortly after his yearly check-up at the Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday.
Watch: Trump explains how he 'Arab nations' on board with peace deal: 'I develop relationships with people'
President Donald Trump has explained how he got “Arab nations” on board with an Israel-Hamas peace deal, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday, “I develop relationships with people.”
Earlier Wednesday, Trump announced in a Truth Social post that Israel and Hamas “signed off” on the first stage of the peace deal.
“This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen,” Trump said.
