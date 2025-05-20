Gaza latest: UN makes desperate plea to Israel over allowing in aid to prevent thousands more deaths
Pressure is growing on Israel as the UK, Canada and France threaten ‘concrete actions’ against the Netanyahu government
The UN has warned that 14,000 babies are at risk of dying within 48 hours if more aid doesn’t enter Gaza, after Israel ended an 11-week aid blockade on the enclave.
Israel allowed five trucks to enter the enclave on Monday, described as a “drop in the ocean” by UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher. The UN later on Tuesday said it had been given permission to send “around 100” trucks into Gaza.
This still falls short of the 500 that the UN says is needed on a daily basis to meet the sheer scale of the crisis in Gaza.
Pressure has grown on the Israeli government after its military launched a major new ground offensive, which medics say has killed more than 500 people in the past eight days.
The renewed offensive comes at a desperate time for Palestinian civilians, as shocking pictures show children scrambling for food as supplies run low in the strip.
"Everything's empty. The warehouses, the distribution centres, they've been empty for weeks," said Louise Wateridge, a spokesperson for the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA
Meanwhile, the UK, France and Canada in a joint statement threatened “concrete actions” against Israel in the wake of its “utterly intolerable” moves in Gaza.
Starmer: Number of food aid trucks entering Gaza 'utterly inadequate'
Before hearing from foreign secretary David Lammy in the House of Commons, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer gave a statement of his own.
He repeated the sentiment of a statement published alongside France and Canada yesterday, which saw the three countries take their strongest stance yet by promising “concrete actions” if it Israel does not free up aid and end its resumed offensive in Gaza.
Here is what Sir Keir said in the Commons today:
Pictured: Desperation in Gaza after Israeli blockade causes widespread hunger
UN permitted to bring 100 more aid trucks into Gaza
Israel has given permission to the UN to allow 100 more emergency aid trucks to enter Gaza - although the first supplies to have entered in weeks remain under Israeli control, a spokesperson said.
"We have requested and received approval for more trucks to enter today, many more than were approved yesterday," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office (OCHA) told a Geneva press briefing. Asked to specify how many, he said: "Around 100."
After weeks of blockade, Israel cleared nine trucks of goods on Monday to enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing. However, Laerke said just five of those had so far entered Gaza and were still currently "under Israeli control" and subject to the last stage of checks.
UK announces further sanctions on settlers
The UK has announced further sanctions in response to violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.
The measures, including financial restrictions and travel bans, cover prominent settler leader Daniella Weiss - seen in the recent Louis Theroux documentary The Settlers -and two other individuals. Two illegal outposts and two organisations that the Foreign Office said supported, incited and promoted violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank are also sanctioned.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “I have seen for myself the consequences of settler violence. The fear of its victims. The impunity of its perpetrators.
“The sanctioning of Daniella Weiss and others today demonstrates our determination to hold extremist settlers to account as Palestinian communities suffer violence and intimidation at the hands of extremist settlers.
“The Israeli government has a responsibility to intervene and halt these aggressive actions. Their consistent failure to act is putting Palestinian communities and the two-state solution in peril.”
Breaking: UK suspends trade negotiations with Israel
David Lammy has announced that the UK will suspend trade negotiations with Israel due to its actions in Gaza.
“We have suspended negotiations with the Israeli government on a new free trade agreement,” Mr Lammy said., adding that the actions of the Netanyahu government has “made this necessary”.
“The minister for the Middle East will be summoning the Israeli ambassador [Tzipi Hotovely] to convey this message,” he adds.
“I say now to the people of Israel, we want a strong friendship with you based on the same values... but the conduct of the war in Gaza is damaging our relationship with your government.”
“If Israel pursues this military offensive, as it has threatened, failing to ensure the unhindered privision of aid, we will take further action in response” he adds.
Lammy: We are entering a dark, new phase of this conflict
The UK’s foreign minister David Lammy currently at the despatch box in the House of Commons, where he is setting out Britain’s response to Israel’s resumed offensive.
“We are now entering a dark, new phase in this conflict,” he says, describing the situation in Gaza as “abominable”.
“You have to offer a viable political alternative” to war, he adds, calling on Benjamin Netanyahu to “end this blockade”.
“We’ve made clear that Israel’s actions are intolerable,” he adds.
UN: 14,000 babies in Gaza could die within 48 hours
The UN’s humanitarian chief has warned 14,000 babies in Gaza could die within 48 hours if more aid does not enter the territory.
Tom Fletcher said five aid trucks entered Gaza on Monday, a “drop in the ocean” after an 11-week blockade by Israel, and were yet to reach the communities in need.
“There are 14,000 babies that will die in the next 48 hours unless we can reach them,” he said.
“We run all sorts of risks trying to get that baby food through to those mothers who cannot feed their children right now because they're malnourished.”
He said the UN hopes to get another 100 trucks into Gaza today, loaded with baby food and nutrition.
"I want to save as many as these 14,000 babies as we can in the next 48 hours," he said, adding the UN needed to “flood the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid”.
Mr Fletcher continued: “We get impeded at every point. But we'll load those up with that baby food, and our people will run those risks.”
Mr Fletcher said it was “utterly chilling” number, and the agency faced significant issues trying to reach them but they would “keep going”.
Israel allows first aid trucks in - but the UN says its a 'drop in the ocean'
Israel today allowed five aid trucks to enter Gaza, ending an 11-week blockade which caused a humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.
This is just a “drop in the ocean” compared to what is needed in Gaza, UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said.
The organisation has long said Gaza needs at least 500 trucks of aid and commercial goods every day. Today’s total makes up just one per cent of what the UN says is needed.
Pictures of children clambering to fill their pans with food in the Gaza strip have pushed Israel’s allies in the West to increase their pressure on the Netanyahu government, which has been public about its plans to take over the Gaza strip.
But whether Israel will continue to increase the levels of aid delivered to the population of Gaza remains to be seen.
