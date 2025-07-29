Gaza latest: ‘Worst-case famine scenario’ unfolding as Starmer recalls cabinet over Palestine recognition
The death toll in Gaza has reached more than 60,000 since 7 October 2023, the Hamas-controlled health ministry says
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will convene an emergency cabinet meeting later to discuss a peace plan and aid for Gaza, where experts warn a famine is unfolding.
A UN-backed food security body said recent developments, including Israel’s tightening blockades, have “dramatically worsened” conditions in Gaza, which has been on the brink of famine for two years.
The “worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out,” the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification said.
It comes after Donald Trump acknowledged “real starvation” in Gaza and pledged to set up food centres without “fences”.
He dismissed Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that there was no starvation in Gaza and urged him to ensure aid reaches Palestinians.
Local officials confirmed at least 14 more Palestinians, including two children, had died from hunger and malnutrition, bring the toll from starvation to 147, including 88 children.
Israeli human rights groups B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel have labelled the war on Gaza, which has killed over 60,000 people so far, as “genocide”.
'Doctors also suffering from lack of food and water': Dr Mezyed in Deir Al-Balah
Murad Mezyed, 48, is an OBGYN doctor with the non-profit Juzoor.
Speaking to CARE in Deir Al-Balah, Dr Mezyed described how the harsh conditions are impacting medical staff too.
“There is no food, no water,” Dr Mezyed said. “We do not have the most basic means for survival. We suffer like everyone else from flour and sugar shortages, food and vegetables. There are no fruits and no meat in the market.”
In pictures: Aircraft drops aid packages over Gaza, seen from Israel
German aid drops to Gaza could start on Wednesday: Chancellor Merz
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that two of the country's aircraft could fly aid airdrop missions from Jordan to Gaza as soon as Wednesday, calling the help a small but important signal.
“This work may only make a small contribution to humanitarian aid, but it sends an important signal: We are here, we are in the region,” said Merz at a press conference alongside Jordan's King Abdullah in Berlin.
Two A400M aircraft were on their way to Jordan at the moment, where they would refuel and then fly their aid mission at the weekend at the latest, in coordination with France and Germany, said Merz.
Merz also welcomed initial steps taken by Israel to allow in aid but said more must follow.
If you're just joining us:
- A UN-backed food security monitor this morning alerted that “the worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in the Gaza Strip” .
- The alert said famine thresholds have been met for most of the Gaza Strip and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City.
- The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a global authority providing criteria for famine but it is up to aid agencies and governments to officially declare famine.
- Israel's foreign minister denied accusations that it's withholding aid, saying it’s a “lie”.
- The death toll has now surpassed 60,000 in Gaza, according to the enclave’s health ministry.
- In Scotland, Trump has said he’s working with Israel's prime minister “to try and get things straightened out”.
In pictures: Inside an aid package dropped from the sky over Gaza
ICYMI: Trump calls out 'real starvation' in Gaza
US president Donald Trump said on Monday that he is “not particularly convinced” by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that there is no starvation in Gaza, adding: “Based on television, I would say not particularly, because those children look very hungry.”
Later, Trump asserted there was “real starvation” in the territory, saying: “You can’t fake that”, and pledged to set up “food centres” in Gaza amid growing global outrage over the humanitarian crisis.
Israel has denied widespread famine, calling the images of emaciated children misleading or isolated, but has begun daily 10-hour pauses in fighting to allow more aid to enter by land and air.
'I haven't eaten since yesterday, I worry about the baby I am carrying': pregnant mother in Nuseirat
A mother of five and currently pregnant, Samah, 32, has not eaten since yesterday.
“No flour, no food, no water. I swear to God. The place we’re in is destitute.
“I am pregnant, but I have not eaten anything since yesterday. I swear to God. The children and the elderly too. We have a diabetic family member, he had two surgeries, he is in need of food and water, and safety, but there is none.
“I do not worry about myself when it comes to eating and drinking water, I worry about the baby I’m carrying. I worry about securing diapers and formula milk for my baby. This is the biggest source of stress and pressure that I am experiencing as a mother. Now I am preparing diapers for the baby using rags because there are no diapers because a bag of diapers is being sold for 4 or 5 million shekels.”
Samah is currently displaced in Nuseirat and travelled on foot to the CARE clinic, which provides children, pregnant and breastfeeding women with malnutrition screening and supplements.
“I used to pray every day that things will get better and that food, water, formula milk and diapers for the children would get in,” she told CARE.
“After an airstrike hit really close to the place we were in, we said we do not want food, we just want an end to the bloodshed and an end to this war, because mentally we are destroyed.”
Trump says he's 'straightening things out' with Netanyahu
US President Donald Trump has said he's “working to get things straightened out” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Speaking to reporters in Scotland, Trump’s comments follow his meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday.
'Safe spaces are becoming virtually non-existent': IPC
The latest IPC report on Gaza on a worst-case famine scenario unfolding in Gaza has also found that safe spaces in the besieged enclave are shrinking.
“Safe spaces are becoming virtually non-existent,” the latest IPC report found.
“The population is increasingly confined to ever-shrinking areas not designated as military zones or subject to displacement orders - primarily in Gaza City and the middle governorates.”
UN agencies renew calls for unconditional aid deliveries
UN agencies have issued a joint response to today’s famine alert by the UN-backed IPC food security body, highlighting the desperate need for action in Gaza.
“Emaciated children and babies are dying from malnutrition in Gaza,” the UN's agency for the welfare of children said.
Unicef chief Catherine Russell called for “immediate, safe and unhindered humanitarian access across Gaza” to scale up food, water and medical deliveries.
“Without that, mothers and fathers will continue to face a parent’s worst nightmare, powerless to save a starving child from a condition we are able to prevent.”
The World Food Programme's executive director said waiting for the official IPC confirmation of famine to provide aid is “unconscionable”.
“The longer we wait to act, the higher the death toll will rise,” Cindy McCain said.
