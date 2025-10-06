Gaza peace talks latest: Trump demands Israel and Hamas ‘move fast’ to end war after strikes kill 24
Egypt will host negotiations as both sides review the US president’s 20-point peace plan
US President Donald Trump has demanded that everyone involved in Gaza peace talks “move fast” to end the war ahead of anticipated talks over the release of the remaining hostages.
Egypt will host negotiations between the two sides on Monday after America and Israel presented a 20-point plan for the cessation of the conflict in the besieged Strip last week.
It included demands for Hamas to disarm and release all hostages and for the creation of a transitional authority led by the US and former British prime minister Tony Blair.
Israel said it would free 250 Palestinians serving life sentences, 1,700 people including all women and children detained from Gaza and return the bodies of 15 Palestinians for each hostage.
President Trump said Hamas had 72 hours to respond, but experts have warned that the process could take time. Hamas has partially accepted the deal, as long as “appropriate field conditions” are met.
Over 66,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war erupted following Hamas’ 7 October, 2023 attacks on Israel, which killed nearly 1,200 people.
Civilians in Gaza and families of hostages in Israel said they were holding onto “a glimmer of hope” for a peace plan, as Israel continued to pound the Strip despite Donald Trump urging for an immediate ceasefire.
Bel Trew and Nedal Hamdouna report:
Families in Gaza hold breath over Trump’s peace plan to end bloodshed
Trump complained Netanyahu was ‘so negative’ after Hamas partially accepts peace deal
Donald Trump privately told Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop being “so negative” as Israel and Hamas appeared this weekend to be on the brink of reaching a permanent peace agreement two years into the bloody siege of Gaza.
The US president and his Israeli ally spoke on Friday, according to Axios. During the call, Trump reportedly told the prime minister to accept a response from Hamas as “good news” while urging him to continue the peace process.
