Houthi attacks - live: UK cabinet meets to consider military strikes against Yemen rebel group
Rishi Sunak is facing calls to recall Parliament amid concerns over attacks in the Red Sea
Rishi Sunak has held an emergency cabinet meeting amid speculation the UK will launch strikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.
The prime minister is facing calls to recall Parliament after top Cabinet leaders gathered at 7.45pm on Thursday to discuss potential action as disruption continues in the key global shipping route in the Red Sea.
Grant Shapps, the UK’s defence secretary, had previously warned that “enough is enough”, with the frequent attacks causing the risk of an increase in inflation and trading costs. The militant group has launched drones and missiles towards commercial shipping since November, with several shot down by HMS Diamond and American warships on Tuesday.
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron was seen entering No 10 shortly before 8pm while Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey are due to be briefed after the call.
The Houthi group initially began targeting vessels linked to Israel in November, in protest at the ongoing war in Gaza.
Sunak facing calls to recall parliament
Rishi Sunak is facing calls to recall Parliament if the UK Government is preparing to take military action against Houthi rebels before Monday.
Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran MP said: “If the UK plans to take military action, it’s vital there is a vote in Parliament.
“The Prime Minister must make arrangements for a recall of Parliament if strikes are planned before Monday.
“The Liberal Democrats are very concerned by Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.
“It’s destabilising for regional security and has a detrimental impact on cost of living in the UK too as ships are diverted.”
Cabinet meeting held amid concerns over attacks in Red Sea
Rishi Sunak held a full Cabinet call on Thursday evening amid mounting speculation that UK and Western allies could take action against Houthi rebels following attacks in the Red Sea.
The meeting was set to begin at around 7.45pm after Defence Secretary Grant Shapps warned his message to the Iranian-backed group was “watch this space” if disruption continues in the key global shipping route. Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron was seen entering No 10 shortly before 8pm.
Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey will be briefed after the call, it is understood, while Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was seen arriving at the Cabinet Office.
The Prime Minister used a conversation with the Egyptian president earlier on Thursday to discuss the disruption and emphasise that Britain would continue to “take action to defend freedom of navigation and protect lives at sea”, No 10 said.
It comes after UK and US naval forces destroyed “multiple attack drones” deployed by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, believed to be the largest attack yet from the Yemen-based force.
Mr Shapps has warned further action would be taken if attacks persist, amid growing global concern about the disruption in the key global shipping route.
He also said he believed the Houthis, a Shiite group which has held Yemen’s capital since 2014, were acting with the support of Iran.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies