Houthi military helicopter over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea during an incident in November (via REUTERS)

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has held an emergency cabinet meeting amid speculation the UK will launch strikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The prime minister is facing calls to recall Parliament after top Cabinet leaders gathered at 7.45pm on Thursday to discuss potential action as disruption continues in the key global shipping route in the Red Sea.

Grant Shapps, the UK’s defence secretary, had previously warned that “enough is enough”, with the frequent attacks causing the risk of an increase in inflation and trading costs. The militant group has launched drones and missiles towards commercial shipping since November, with several shot down by HMS Diamond and American warships on Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron was seen entering No 10 shortly before 8pm while Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey are due to be briefed after the call.

The Houthi group initially began targeting vessels linked to Israel in November, in protest at the ongoing war in Gaza.