Iran executes second prisoner amid nationwide protests challenging theocracy

Authorities in Iran have executed a second prisoner who was arrested and convicted amid widespread protests against the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regime, officials said on Monday.

Majidreza Rahnavard was convicted for allegedly stabbing two security force members to death and injuring four others last month in northeast city Mashhad, Iran’s state news agency reported.

Rahnavard, who was executed on early Monday and was among six other people on trial facing charges against crimes carrying the death penalty, was sentenced in a sham trial, human right activists have said.

According to claims by Iran’s state media, the wrestler had confessed to the charges. But opposition sources have said that he was not given access to a lawyer and was tortured, reported The Jerusalem Post.

This is the second execution carried out by Iran within a week.

