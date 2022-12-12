Jump to content

Iran executes second prisoner amid nationwide protests challenging theocracy

Majidreza Rahnavard convicted for allegedly stabbing two security force members

Arpan Rai
Monday 12 December 2022 05:08
<p>Protesters call on the United Nations to take action against the treatment of women in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police, during a demonstration in Times Square, New York City</p>

Protesters call on the United Nations to take action against the treatment of women in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police, during a demonstration in Times Square, New York City

(AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities in Iran have executed a second prisoner who was arrested and convicted amid widespread protests against the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regime, officials said on Monday.

Majidreza Rahnavard was convicted for allegedly stabbing two security force members to death and injuring four others last month in northeast city Mashhad, Iran’s state news agency reported.

Rahnavard, who was executed on early Monday and was among six other people on trial facing charges against crimes carrying the death penalty, was sentenced in a sham trial, human right activists have said.

According to claims by Iran’s state media, the wrestler had confessed to the charges. But opposition sources have said that he was not given access to a lawyer and was tortured, reported The Jerusalem Post.

This is the second execution carried out by Iran within a week.

More follows

