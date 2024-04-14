✕ Close Israel Defense Forces releases statement amidst Iranian attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Israel has warned that the conflict with Iran is “not over yet” and vowed to “exact a price” as it considers its response to the 330 drones and missiles launched fired overnight by Tehran.

The Israeli military claimed more than 99 per cent of the drones and missiles were intercepted with help from allies including the US, UK and France – but several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base.

Rishi Sunak confirmed that RAF jets had been involved and called for “calm heads to prevail” following the assaul and ahead of a meeting of G7 leaders amid fears of further escalation in the event of a possible Israeli counter-strike.

The attack came in retaliation for a strike on an Iranian embassy compound in Syria which killed several of Tehran’s senior military leaders, for which Israel is widely believed to be responsible.

Despite Tehran insisting the matter can be considered “concluded”, Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz told Israeli broadcaster Kans: “We will build a regional coalition against the threat of Iran, and we will exact a price from it in the way and at the time that suits us.”