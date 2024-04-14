Israel vows to ‘exact a price’ after downing drone and missile attack by Iran – live updates
Israel claims more than 99 per cent of 300 drones and missiles intercepted
Israel has warned that the conflict with Iran is “not over yet” and vowed to “exact a price” as it considers its response to the 330 drones and missiles launched fired overnight by Tehran.
The Israeli military claimed more than 99 per cent of the drones and missiles were intercepted with help from allies including the US, UK and France – but several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base.
Rishi Sunak confirmed that RAF jets had been involved and called for “calm heads to prevail” following the assaul and ahead of a meeting of G7 leaders amid fears of further escalation in the event of a possible Israeli counter-strike.
The attack came in retaliation for a strike on an Iranian embassy compound in Syria which killed several of Tehran’s senior military leaders, for which Israel is widely believed to be responsible.
Despite Tehran insisting the matter can be considered “concluded”, Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz told Israeli broadcaster Kans: “We will build a regional coalition against the threat of Iran, and we will exact a price from it in the way and at the time that suits us.”
Britain summons Iranian diplomat over ‘profoundly dangerous’ attack on Israel
Britain’s foreign secretary David Cameron has summoned the charge d’affaires of the Iranian embassy to the Foreign Office following Tehran’s “profoundly dangerous” attack on Israel, according to a statement from the department.
A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “The Foreign Secretary summoned the charge d’affaires of the Iranian embassy today.
“The UK condemns in the strongest terms Iran’s direct and unprecedented attack against Israel, as well as their violation of Jordan and Iraq’s airspace. At a time of great tension in the Middle East, this was a profoundly dangerous and unnecessary escalation by Iran.
“The UK calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the civilian ship MSC Aries and its crew, which was seized by Iranian armed forces yesterday in international waters. The Iranian authorities must take meaningful and immediate action to de-escalate and halt its reckless and unlawful behaviour.
“The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and the security of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq. We will also continue to work with our international partners to protect and uphold stability in the region.”
Iran releases video it says shows missiles being fired against Israeli targets
IDF accuses Iran of wanting to ‘escalate’ tensions in region
Asked what he believes Iran’s intentions were with last night’s attack, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said: “Last night was the proof that Iran seeks escalation. Iran launched over 350 threats ... towards Israel, and also other countries in the region could have got that threat on the way.
“Iran doesn’t just pose a threat to Israel, Iran poses a threat to the entire Middle East. Iran yesterday seized a ship in the maritime domain. She hijacked a Western innocent cargo ship towards Iran. This is a crime, this is piracy. Iran closed the aerial space yesterday firing all those threats towards Israel. Iran, from the beginning of the war, wants only one thing – to escalate the region.
“Until now, she worked through her proxies, but now she revealed ... trying to escalate the region herself.”
Attack saw 350 drones and missiles fired from Iran, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon, IDF claims
Iran’s attack last night consisted of around 350 drones, missiles and rockets sent from Iran, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon, the IDF has said.
IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari told a press conference: “Iran and its proxies launched approximately 350 suicide drones, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and rockets from Iran, Iraq, Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon towards Israel, with approximately 60 tonnes of warheads and explosive materials.
“But the threat from Iran was met.”
Israel has ‘plans for both the offensive and defensive’, says IDF spokesperson
Asked if Israel has decided to attack in retaliation, an IDF spokesperson told reporters: “We are at a high level of preparedness in all sectors and we’re prepared for all kinds of developments.
“We have plans both for the offensive and the defensive. We are on the alert, but I’m not going to add anything beyond that at this point. We have one job and one job only – to defend the safety of Israeli citizens.”
Air base struck in Iran attack remains fully operational, insists Israel
Israel has insisted that the air base struck in Iran’s attack remains fully operational, and claimed aircraft continued to use it to carry out offensive and defensive missions “throughout the night”.
“Iran wanted to harm strategic infrastructure and therefore it conducted such extensive launches while trying to target the Nevatim air force base,” IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari told reporters.
“Their plan failed. Out of hundreds of launches, only a few missiles managed to enter Israeli airspace and cause some very light damage to the infrastructure of this air force base. It continued to function as aircrafts continued to land and take off, carrying out offensive and defensive missions throughout the night and day.
“It is in full operational capability. And of course we are continuing to fight in Gaza as well, our forces are fighting in the central region camps and we’re going to call up two additional reserve brigades which will join the fighting.
“Even after this 24 hours and despite the operational success, we do not forget, not for one minute, the 133 hostages who are still being held captive in the Gaza Strip. Bringing back the hostages is our profound duty, we will not miss any opportunity to bring them back home.
“This is our responsibility. We maintain a high level of preparedness and alertness. The IDF is readily prepared for any developments, both in the offensive and defensive.”
Israel accuses Iran of ‘risking entire Middle East'
Israel has accused Iran and its proxies of having “risked the entire Middle East” with its attack last night.
Speaking at a live press conference, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said it followed “a very complicated and successful air fight in which the IDF, together with a very strong regional coalition, prevented and thwarted the Iranian attack.
“Iran and its proxies – [in] Iraq, Yemen, Hezbollah and Lebanon – have risked the entire Middle East and put it to a halt. Iran blocked yesterday the airspace of the countries in the region while it launched about 350 different kinds of launches.
“We are talking about 60 tonnes of warheads and explosives which could have created immense damage to every country in the region. The Iranian threat encountered [the] technological, operational and intel supremacy of the IDF, led by the Israeli air force.
“Dozens of fighter jets along with Israeli air defence systems, together with the regional coalition led by the US, Britain, France and additional countries from the region, we intercepted 99 per cent of the threats.
“This is the first time such an international coalition operates against the Iranian threat and its proxies from throughout the Middle East.”
G7 ‘stands ready’ to respond to further ‘destabilising initiatives’ by Iran
The leaders of the G7 have said they “unequivocally condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s direct and unprecedented attack against Israel” and said they “stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilising initiatives”.
In a statement, they said: “Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles towards Israel. Israel, with the help of its partners, defeated the attack. We express our full solidarity and support to Israel and its people and reaffirm our commitment towards its security.
“With its actions, Iran has further stepped toward the destabilization of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation. This must be avoided. We will continue to work to stabilise the situation and avoid further escalation. In this spirit, we demand that Iran and its proxies cease their attacks, and we stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilising initiatives.
We will also strengthen our cooperation to end the crisis in Gaza, including by continuing to work towards an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas, and deliver increased humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in need.
Russia’s response to Iran attack falls short of Israeli expectations
Russia has retorted spikily to the suggestion that Israel expected Moscow to condemn its ally Iran’s attack last night – with foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, telling reporters: “Remind me, when was the last time Israel condemned at least one of Kyiv’s attacks on Russian regions?”
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, meanwhile, had a phone call with Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday, with a read out of the call from the Russian ministry stating: “An further escalation of the situation in the region and dangerous new provocative actions may lead to an increase in tension.”
Moscow said it was extremely concerned by Iranian strikes on Israel and called on all parties to exercise restraint – but said tensions would remain high until the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians was resolved.
Russia noted that Tehran had said the attack was made within the right to self defence after Israel’s strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus that Moscow condemned. Russia did not condemn the Iranian strikes on Israel.
Russia, which has close ties to Iran, accused the West of having blocked attempts in the United Nations Security Council to respond to the Israeli strike on the embassy compound.
“We have repeatedly warned that the numerous unresolved crises in the Middle East, primarily in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, which are often fueled by irresponsible provocative actions, will lead to an increase in tension,” the ministry said.
Iran attack feels like ‘declaration of war’, says Israel’s president
Iran’s attack feels like “a declaration of war”, Israel’s president Isaac Herzog has said, adding that Israel would exercise restraint.
“There is an empire of evil in Tehran, which has its proxies, led all over the region and [with] cells all over the world,” said Israel’s president, who largely holds a ceremonial role. “They’re spending billions of dollars undermining stability in the region.”
“We were attacked last night from four corners of the Middle East with proxies shooting at us, firing missiles and ballistic missiles, drones and cruise missiles. This is like a real war. I mean, this is a declaration of war,” he said, adding: “The last thing that Israel is seeking in this region since its creation is to go to war, we are seeking peace.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies