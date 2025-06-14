Israel-Iran latest: Iran threatens further retaliatory strikes against Israel and ‘will target US bases’
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Israel initiated a war
Iran has vowed to continue its retaliatory strikes against Israel as senior officials warn the conflict “will spread to US bases” in the region.
Iran’s Fars News agency citing a senior military official said on its Telegram account that the conflict would spread to “American bases in the coming days” prompting concerns about attacks on locations in places like Iraq.
“The aggressors will be the target of Iran’s decisive and extensive response” the official reportedly the news outlet.
The two countries targeted each other with missiles and airstrikes early on Saturday after Israel launched a blistering attacks on the heart of Iran’s nuclear and military structure overnight.
At least 78 people were killed and more than 300 wounded in the strikes on Iran, the country’s ambassador told the U.N. Security Council. He said “the overwhelming majority” of victims were civilians.
Iran launched a barrage of retaliation strikes on Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, killing at least three, injuring dozens and sending terrified civilians into shelters.
Israel said the military’s defence systems have been intercepting the missiles throughout the day Friday, and that most were intercepted or fell short. Air raid sirens could once again be heard across Israel as the sun began to rise on Saturday.
Bel Trew: Air raid sirens wail through the night as Israel and Iran exchange strikes
The Independent’s Chief International Correspondent Bel Trew reports from Amman, Jordan:
The Israeli air force said on Saturday it had struck “dozens of targets” including surface-to-air missile infrastructure and defence systems over 1500km away in Tehran.
Air forces commander Tomer Bar warned that it was not over and the air force reported further strikes on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile IRGC-linked telegram accounts shared images of what it claimed was the wreckage of an Israeli aircraft shot down over northern Iran - the Israeli military have denied that any fighter jets have been shot down.
In Jordan, air raid sirens wailed through the night as missiles and drones crossed its airspace.
Amman opened its international airport in the morning to chaotic scenes of passengers trying to leave. Lebanon also announced an intention to open its airspace at 10am local time.
Experts have called Israel’s offensive as one of the most significant attacks on Iran since its war with Iraq in the 1980s.
Matthew Savill, Director of Military Sciences at the Royal United Services Institute said the breadth and scale of these strikes “suggest this operation is intended to not just dissuade Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons, but also cripple any potential military response and even to destabilise the regime.”
Lebanon reopens airspace
Lebanon said it will reopen its airspace on Saturday at 10:00 am local time (7am GMT).
Flights were suspended in the region as Israel and Iran targeted each other with missiles.
Earlier Jordan reopened its airspace at 7:30 am local time.
The Independent’s Chief International Correspondent - who is in Jordan’s capital Amman - said the airport was in chaos as people scrambled to leave.
Two Iranian deputy commanders killed
Iranian state media has just reported that two deputy commanders have been killed.
It reported that the officials in Iran’s armed forces general staff were killed in Israeli attacks.
Conflict will 'spread to US bases', says Iran
Senior military officials in Iran have warned the conflict in the region will “spread to US bases” in the coming days.
Iran's Fars news agency quoted officials as they warned retaliatory strikes on Israel will continue.
"This confrontation will not end with last night's limited actions and Iran's strikes will continue," Fars cited an unnamed official as saying.
"And this action will be very painful and regrettable for the aggressors."
Three killed in Israel, officials say
At least three people have killed following Iran's retaliatory strikes on Israel.
According to Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) said a man around 45 and a woman in her 60s died after strikes in Israel's Coastal Plains region.
“We arrived with large forces and encountered extensive destruction to several buildings. Some of the injured were trapped under the rubble; others were walking wounded,” MDA said.
“A woman in her 60s was rescued unconscious and without vital signs, a man around 45 was transported while being resuscitated, a woman was seriously injured, and 16 others were treated for mild to moderate injuries. This was a difficult and complex scene, and we are continuing to search to ensure no one remains trapped."
Separately, a spokesperson for Beilinson Hospital said one woman was killed when a building was hit in Tel Aviv.
People scramble to leave as Jordan reopens airspace on Saturday,
Jordan reopened its airspace at 7:30 am local time on Saturday.
The civil aviation commission suspended flights as Israel and Iran targeted each other with missiles overnight.
The Independent’s Chief International Correspondent - who is in Jordan’s capital Amman - said the airport was in chaos as people scrambled to leave.
Netanyahu’s ‘Israel first’ attack on Iran shows that Trump can shout – but no one is listening
So now we know why America partially evacuated some of its embassies in the Middle East with such haste. It knew very well what was coming: a massive pre-emptive strike by Israel on Iran’s nuclear capabilities and key military personnel.
Although the president can effectively bully friendly states such as Canada, when it comes to the ‘strong men’ of the world, he has been played time and again, says Sean O’Grady
