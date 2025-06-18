Iran-Israel latest: Trump says he knows where Tehran’s Khamenei is hiding and calls for ‘unconditional surrender’
Tehran and Tel Aviv have both been targeted as Iran and Israel continue to trade blows
Donald Trump has claimed he knows where Iran’s Supreme Leader is hiding and called for “unconditional surrender”, as a bloody conflict between Tehran and Israel continues for a fifth day.
In a social media post on Tuesday, the US president warned “our patience is wearing thin”, adding: “We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding.
“He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.”
At least 224 people have been killed in Iran and 24 in Israel, their respective authorities have reported, after a major escalation began when Israel attacked Iran’s nuclear sites and capital of Tehran on Friday morning.
Each day since, both countries have continued to trade blows, attacking major cities and military targets. Thousands have been injured in Iran and hundreds injured in Israel, as residents from both countries evacuate to seek safety abroad.
Earlier on Tuesday, Donald Trump warned that the “gloves are off” if Iran were to attack US soldiers in the Middle East.
Iran has denied allegations that it is secretly developing nuclear weapons, the pretext upon which Israel began striking Iran on Friday morning.
China suggests US should take responsibility for ending Israel-Iran conflict
Chinese president Xi Jinping said his nation was "deeply worried" about the escalating conflict in the Middle East, triggered by Israel's attack on Iran last week.
“China opposes any actions that infringe upon sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of other countries, and deems military conflict no solution,” Mr Xi said during a meeting with Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
"All parties should work to de-escalate the conflict as soon as possible and prevent the situation from worsening further," Xi said, in comments quoted by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
China is ready to play a constructive role in restoring peace and stability in the Middle East, he added. The Chinese foreign ministry suggested that the US should use its influence on Israel to stop the raging conflict.
"China calls on all relevant parties, especially those countries that have a special influence on Israel, to shoulder their due responsibilities, take immediate measures to cool down the tense situation and prevent the conflict from escalating and spreading," spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.
Israel-Iran conflict enters day six
Iran and Israel launched new missile strikes at each other today as the air war between the two longtime enemies entered a sixth day.
The Israeli military said two barrages of Iranian missiles were launched toward Israel in the first two hours of this morning. Explosions were heard over Tel Aviv.
Israel told residents in a southwestern area of Tehran to evacuate so its air force could strike Iranian military installations. Iranian media said Israel was attacking a university linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the east of the capital.
A major explosion was heard in Tehran around 5am (local time), according to local reports.
Israel strikes killed nearly 600 Iranians - rights group
Israeli strikes have killed at least 585 people across Iran and wounded 1,326 others, a human rights group has said.
Washington-based group Human Rights Activists said it had identified 239 of the dead as civilians and 126 as security personnel.
The group, which also provided detailed casualty figures during the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, cross-checks local reports in the Islamic Republic against a network of sources it has developed in the country.
Iran has not been publishing regular death tolls during the conflict and has minimized casualties in the past.
Iran will show Israel no mercy, says supreme leader
Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, has vowed his country will give a "strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime", referring to Israel.
"We will show the Zionists no mercy," Mr Khamenei said in a post on X.
US Air Force shifts military planes to Europe
The US Air Force deployed at least 30 aerial refueling aircraft to Europe this week after the exchange of airstrikes between Israel and Iran unleashed a fresh wave of turmoil in the Middle East.
The planes, mostly KC-46A Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotankers, were spotted on the flight tracking website FlightRadar24 and others departing from airfields across the continental United States and heading east over the Atlantic towards Europe.
The craft have reportedly since arrived at a number of strategic locations, including Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Morón Air Base and NAS Rota in Spain, Aviano Air Base in Italy, Prestwick International Airport in the UK, and Souda Bay in Greece.
Xi Jinping weighs in on conflict
Chinese President Xi Jinping said he is “deeply concerned” about Israel’s “military action” in Iran while speaking at a summit in Kazakhstan, according to The New York Times.
This marks the first time Xi has publicly commented on the conflict.
Iran saw major internet blackout today
Iran experienced a near-total internet blackout today, according to NBC News.
Internet access went dark around 5:30 p.m. local time. Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said authorities restricted internet access on account of cyberattacks from Israel.
The blackout makes it extremely difficult for Iranians to access and share information about the conflict, NBC News reports.
Senator Tim Kaine calls potential U.S. attacks on Iran a 'catastrophic blunder'
Senator Tim Kaine spoke on the Senate floor earlier today in favor of a resolution that would require Congressional approval before the U.S. could order troops to attack Iran.
Kaine said that “engaging in a war against Iran... would be a catastrophic blunder for this country.”
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei threatens 'strong response
Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei has threatened a “strong response” to Israel in a recent X post.
“We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime,” Khamenei wrote. “We will show the Zionists no mercy.”
Israel 'currently' striking Tehran
The Israeli military said it is “currently conducting” strikes around Tehran, Iran’s capital, according to The New York Times.
