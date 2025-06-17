Iran-Israel latest: Trump offers ceasefire talks after warning everyone should ‘immediately evacuate Tehran’
Blasts heard in Tehran this morning after Iranian state broadcaster hit by Israeli missile live on air
Donald Trump has made an offer to negotiate a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, French president Emmanuel Macron said, while the US says it still hopes for a nuclear deal with Tehran.
"There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange. An offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kick-start broader discussions," Mr Macron told reporters at the G7.
Mr Trump’s team was discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting this week between envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, Axios reported.
Mr Macron’s statement comes after Mr Trump departed the G7 summit in Canada a day early after warning Tehran’s residents to “immediately evacuate” and claiming Iran “should have signed the deal” he offered.
Iran has denied allegations that it is secretly developing nuclear weapons and says its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes.
Since Israel began striking Iran on Friday morning, the exchange of fire has seen more than 200 people killed in Iran and more than 20 in Israel, their respective authorities have reported.
Trump team proposes talks between Witkoff and Iran's foreign minister
The US is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting this week between envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss a nuclear deal and an end to the war between Israel and Iran, Axios reported.
The report comes after French president Emmanuel Marcon said that his American counterpart, Donald Trump, has offered to broker a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.
UK maritime firm says it is aware of incident east of UAE
British maritime security firm Ambrey said this morning that it was aware of an incident 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates, near the Strait of Hormuz, as Israel and Iran attack each other for a fifth straight day.
The firm, however, did not elaborate on the incident.
The Strait lies between Oman and Iran and links the Gulf north of it with the Gulf of Oman to the south and the Arabian Sea beyond.
About a fifth of the world's total oil consumption passes through the strait.
Between the start of 2022 and last month, roughly 17.8 million to 20.8 million barrels of crude, condensate and fuels flowed through the strait daily, according to data from Vortexa.
G7 says 'Iran can't have nuclear weapon'
The G7 leaders have issued a joint statement calling for the "de-escalation" of the Iran-Israel crisis while expressing support for Israel's actions in the Middle East.
"We affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself," the statement said.
“We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.
"We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza."
Pentagon chief says Trump still wants nuclear deal with Iran
US defence secretary Pete Hegseth has claimed that president Donald Trump is still aiming for a nuclear deal with Iran even as hostilities have escalated between Tehran and Israel.
"Of course," Mr Hegseth said on Fox News when asked if Mr Trump was still aiming for a nuclear deal with Iran.
"We are postured defensively in the region to be strong in pursuit of a peace deal. And we certainly hope that's what happens here," Mr Hegseth said.
In a social media post yesterday, Mr Trump said, "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran," citing what he said was the country's rejection of a deal to curb nuclear weapons development.
Explosions reported in Tehran
Explosions were heard in the Iranian capital Tehran this morning, state media reported.
The report comes after Iran fired several missile barrages toward Israel overnight.
Trump has offered to broker Israel-Iran ceasefire, says Macron
French president Emmanuel Macron has said that his American counterpart Donald Trump has made an offer to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.
"There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange. An offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kick-start broader discussions," Mr Macron told reporters at the G7.
"We have to see now whether the sides will follow."
In pic: Iran's Tabriz north missile base after it was hit by Israeli airstrike
Trump departs G7 early due to Middle East crisis
President Donald Trump is skipping the remainder of this year’s Group of Seven summit and returning to Washington early after issuing a dire warning to residents of Iran’s capital.
In response to shouted questions from reporters about why he's leaving the G7 early, Mr Trump said: “I have to be back.”
Gathering with other leaders for a customary photo ahead of dinner yesterday, the president added, “You probably see what I see and I have to be back as soon as I can.”
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments