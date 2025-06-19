Israel-Iran latest: Israel begins another wave of strikes as Trump warns ‘next week is going to be very big’
Israeli strikes reportedly killed more than 600 in Iran as conflict between the two nations enters a sixth day
Israel has launched fresh strikes against Iran in a third round of attacks over the last day as US President Donald Trump warns next week will be “very big” for the conflict.
The Israeli military said it is launching a series of strikes near Tehran and other areas of Iran early Thursday, CNN reports. Israeli officials told people to evacuate the area around Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor around 5 a.m. local time, according to the Associated Press.
Israeli officials said Wednesday that troops launched "three major waves of strikes" against Iran over 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Mr. Trump warned next week could be “very big” for the conflict. He noted the US would not tolerate Iran having a nuclear weapon.
“This is just not a threat you can have. And we've been threatened by Iran for many years,” he said.
Israel and Iran have exchanged missile attacks for nearly a week after tensions escalated last Friday. Hundreds of people have died in Iran and dozens in Israel as a result.
Israel-Iran conflict enters day seven
Iran and Israel traded further air attacks this morning as the conflict between the two nations entered day seven.
A week of Israeli air and missile strikes against its major rival, which began last Friday, has wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command, damaged its nuclear capabilities, and killed about 640 people. Iranian retaliatory strikes have killed two dozen civilians in Israel.
The worst-ever conflict between the rivals has raised fears that it will draw in world powers and rock regional stability already undermined by the spillover effects of the Gaza war.
Tehran this morning said it activated air defences to intercept drones outside the capital, the semi-official SNN news agency reported. Iranian news agencies also reported it had arrested 18 "enemy agents" who were building drones for Israeli attacks in the northeastern city of Mashhad.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video released by his office, said Israel was "progressing step by step" towards eliminating threats posed by Iran's nuclear sites and ballistic missile arsenal.
"We are hitting the nuclear sites, the missiles, the headquarters, the symbols of the regime," Mr Netanyahu said.
In pics: Iranian ballistic missiles seen over the sky in Tel Aviv
Israeli strikes kill 640 Iranians - report
At least 639 Iranians have died in Israel's week-long attack on Iran, a Washington-based human rights group has said.
Of those killed, at least 263 were civilians, Human Rights Activists said, adding that about 1,329 people sustained injuries in Israeli strikes.
Human Rights Activists, which also provided detailed casualty figures during the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, cross-checks local reports in Iran against a network of sources it has developed in the country.
Israel warns Iranians near Arak heavy water reactor to evacuate
Israel's military warned people today to evacuate the area around Iran's Arak heavy water reactor.
In a post on X, the military shared a satellite image of the plant in a red circle like other warnings that preceded strikes.
Israel's seventh day of airstrikes on Iran came a day after Iran's supreme leader rejected US calls for surrender and warned that any military involvement by the Americans would cause "irreparable damage to them".
Israel also lifted some restrictions on daily life, suggesting the missile threat from Iran on its territory was easing.
United Nations leader calls for de-escalation
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged de-escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict and issued a warning to any other countries looking to intervene.
“Any additional military interventions could have enormous consequences, not only for those involved but for the whole region and for international peace and security at large,” he said.
“Diplomacy remains the best and only way to address concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear program and regional security issues,” he added.
New poll finds 45 percent of Americans oppose U.S. attack against Iran
A new poll by The Washington Post reveals 45 percent of Americans oppose potential U.S. airstrikes against Iran, while 25 percent support the idea and 30 percent are unsure.
The Post polled 1,000 Americans who also gave brief statements explaining their stances.
A 62-year-old Nevada Republican who supports a potential U.S. strike on Iran told the Post that the U.S. “cannot allow Iran to have nukes.”
“Israel is our friend, Iran is the main sponsor of terrorism,” the woman added.
A 74-year-old Washington Republican who is opposed to a potential strike said she hopes President Donald Trump’s administration will “continue negotiations and alternatives before the U.S. bombs Iran and starts a World War III.”
Israel currently conducting strikes on Tehran
The Israeli Air Force is currently conducting “a series of strikes” around Iran’s capital, Tehran, CNN reports.
This comes after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that air defense systems over Tehran have been activated.
Tehran air defense systems activated
Air defense systems over Tehran have been activated, CNN reports, citing an announcement from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued minutes ago.
