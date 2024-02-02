US approves plans for strikes on Iran and Syria after deadly Jordan drone attack: Latest
US officials have said that a retaliatory strike on Iran-backed militias in the Middle East could take place at any time after three US servicemembers were killed and more than 40 were wounded in a drone attack in Jordan last weekend.
“We will have a multi-tiered response,” defence secretary Lloyd Austin said at the Pentagon on Thursday. “We have the ability to respond a number of times depending on what the situation is.”
The goal is to push back against militia groups backed by Iran that are operating in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, without any retaliatory measures leading to a wider war in the region.
This comes after the White House said on Wednesday that US intelligence had determined which militant group was behind the deadly drone attack on American troops.
“We believe that the attack in Jordan was a plan resourced and facilitated by an umbrella group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which contains multiple groups, including Kataib Hezbollah,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.
“Most of the drones in the region have a connection with Iran,” Mr Austin explained on Thursday.
Joe Biden to attend dignified transfer for US troops killed in Jordan
President Biden and first lady Dr Jill Biden will join grieving families at Dover Air Force Base on Friday to honour the three American servicemembers killed in last Sunday’s drone attack in Jordan, a solemn ritual that has become relatively uncommon in recent years as the US withdrew from conflicts abroad.
The Bidens will attend a “dignified transfer” as the remains of the troops killed in the assault return to US soil.
Defence secretary Lloyd Austin will also join the Bidens for the transfer in Dover, where such events take place whenever US soldiers are killed in action.
The service members killed were all from the state of Georgia — Sgt William Jerome Rivers of Carrollton, Sgt Kennedy Sanders of Waycross and Sgt Breonna Moffett of Savannah.
Sanders and Moffett were posthumously promoted to sergeant rank.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will join grieving families at Dover Air Force Base on Friday in a “dignified transfer” to honor three American servicemembers killed in a drone attack in Jordan on Sunday
US strikes Houthi drones in Yemen after determining ‘imminent threat’
US forces struck a Houthi drone base in Yemen in the early hours of Thursday morning after determining it presented an “imminent threat” to merchant and navy vessels in the region.
The Pentagon said in a statement that it had conducted strikes “against an Iranian-backed Houthi UAV ground control station and 10 Houthi one-way UAVs” at around 1.30am local time.
The strikes represent the latest in a series of US military actions against the Yemeni rebel group, which were launched in response to its attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
The Houthis have repeatedly attacked merchant and US navy ships in the region since November in retaliation for Israel’s war in Gaza, which is backed by the US.
The group’s spokesman said the attacks on vessels in one of the world’s busiest shipping routes would continue “until the aggression is stopped, and the siege is lifted on the people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip.”
US approves plans to directly target Iranian forces in response to attack that killed three soldiers
The US is said to have approved plans to strike Iranian personnel and facilities in Iraq and Syria in response to a drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan on Sunday.
US officials have characterised the response as a “campaign” that could last “weeks,” and will include both airstrikes and cyber attacks, according to NBC. It would target both the Iran-backed militias that carried out the deadly attack, and Iranian forces that support them in the region, officials told ABC separately.
The decision to attack Iranian personnel directly in Iraq and Syria marks a significant escalation in a volatile regional power struggle that pits the US against Iran and a network of allied militias in the Middle East.
US forces in the region have come under frequent attacks by Iran-backed militias opposed to the US presence in the region for years, but those attacks increased dramatically following Israel’s invasion of Gaza, and Washington’s unyielding support for the war.
Ship forced to avoid Red Sea stranded in 40C heat with 16,000 sheep and cattle aboard
A ship carrying thousands of sheep and cattle is marooned off the coast of Australia in 40C heat after it was forced to abort its voyage through the Red Sea.
The vessel left Australia on 5 January for Israel but was diverted in the middle of the month due to threats of attack by Yemen’s Houthi militia and forced to turn back.
The 16,000 sheep and 2,000 cattle are now in limbo before the decision is made to offload them in Australia or export them via a longer route around Africa to Israel. Farm and exporter groups say the animals on board the MV Bahijah are in good health but MPs have slammed the situation.
Josh Wilson, a member of parliament for Fremantle, where the ship was loaded, said the animals’ ordeal showed the live export trade was “rotten to its core”.
“What is being contemplated is a 60-day voyage for 14,000 sheep on a stinking hot and literally stinking metal vessel,” he told 10 News.
Israel is a key export market for Australia’s agriculture industry, with 86,100 sheep worth $6.5million and 10,848 cattle worth $14million traded in the first three months of 2023.
Israel and Lebanon are prepping for a war neither wants, but many fear it's becoming inevitable
The prospect of a full-scale war between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia terrifies people on both sides of the border, but some see it as an inevitable fallout from Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.
Such a war could be the most destructive either side has ever experienced.
Israel and Hezbollah each have lessons from their last war, in 2006, a monthlong conflict that ended in a draw. They’ve also had four months to prepare for another war, even as the U.S. tries to prevent a widening of the conflict.
Iran won't start a war but will respond to bullies, says president
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has said that his country will not start a war but that it will “respond strongly” to anyone who tries to bully them.
Raisi's comments came after days of speculation about how Washington might retaliate after three US soldiers were killed last Saturday in a strike on their base in Jordan by an Iranian-backed group.
CBS News, citing US officials, reported on Thursday that the United States had approved plans for multi-day strikes in Iraq and Syria against multiple targets, including Iranian personnel and facilities in those countries.
“We will not start any war, but if anyone wants to bully us they will receive a strong response,” Raisi said in a televised speech.
“Before, when they (the Americans) wanted to talk to us, they said the military option was on the table. Now they say they have no intention of a conflict with Iran.
“The Islamic Republic's military power in the region is not and never has been a threat to any country. Rather, it ensures security that the countries of the region can rely on and trust.”
US to reclassify the Houthis as a terrorist organisation
The US announced last month that it would reclassify the Houthis as a terrorist organisation, after president Joe Biden removed the group from the terror list in one of the first acts of his presidency.
Attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea marked a dramatic escalation in the region as a result of the fallout from Israel’s war in Gaza. The US has also been struck by more than 150 rockets and drones in Iraq and Syria since mid-October.
Hamas gunmen infiltrated Israel from Gaza on 7 October last year and killed around 1,300 people, mostly civilians,. The group took 250 people hostage in Gaza.
Israel launched a devastating war in response, killing more than 26,000 people — most of them women and children — and rendering much of the densely populated Gaza Strip uninhabitable.
Last month, the International Criminal Court determined that it was “plausible” that Israel has committed acts of genocide against the Palestinians.
Houthis have fired on commercial and military ships almost 40 times since November
In the Red Sea, the Houthis have fired on commercial and military ships almost 40 times since November. In the latest attack, they fired a ballistic missile at a Liberian-flagged container ship on Thursday, U.S. defense officials said.
The attack happened west of Hodeida, a port city in Yemen long held by the rebels, said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military group overseeing Mideast waterways. It said the crew and the vessel were safe and the blast came far off the vessel’s starboard side.
The U.S. defense officials identified the targeted container ship as the Koi, a Bermuda-owned vessel. Its management could not be immediately reached for comment. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters. The Houthis did not claim responsibility for the assault.
The private security firm Ambrey reported Wednesday night that a ship was targeted with a missile southwest of Aden, Yemen, near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The Houthis claimed that attack also targeted the Koi, though American officials had no immediate information on any attack Wednesday night.
‘I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East,’ Biden says
President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he had decided on a response to the attacks, but did not want an escalation in fighting.
“I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That’s not what I’m looking for,” he said.
Meanwhile, US forces struck a Houthi drone base in Yemen in the early hours of Thursday morning after determining it presented an “imminent threat” to merchant and navy vessels in the region.
The Pentagon said in a statement that it had conducted strikes “against an Iranian-backed Houthi UAV ground control station and 10 Houthi one-way UAVs” at around 1.30am local time.
The Houthis have repeatedly attacked merchant and US navy ships in the region since November in retaliation for Israel’s war in Gaza, which is backed by the US.
The group’s spokesman said the attacks on vessels in one of the world’s busiest shipping routes would continue “until the aggression is stopped, and the siege is lifted on the people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip.”
