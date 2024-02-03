US airstrikes live - Iraq warns of ‘dire consequences’ as 85 Iranian targets hit

✕ Close Pentagon knows who’s responsible for Jordan drone attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The US has conducted large-scale retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria in response to the deaths of three American soldiers killed in a drone attack in Jordan by Iran-backed militants.

“US military forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from United States,” US Central Command said on Friday. “The airstrikes employed more than 125 precision munitions.”

Iraq and Syria condemned the airstrikes and accused Washington of fuelling conflict in the Middle East. The strikes would bring “disastrous consequences for the security and stability of Iraq and the region,” said Iraqi military spokesperson Yehia Rasool.

Command centres, intelligence centres, rockets, and missiles, and unmanned aired vehicle storages and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups were struck in the attack, it added.

The decision to launch what US officials have promised to be “multi-tiered” attacks on Iran-backed militias marks a significant escalation in a volatile regional power struggle that pits the US against Iran and a network of allied militias in the Middle East.

Britain on Saturday called the US its “steadfast” ally and said it supported Washington’s right to respond to attacks.