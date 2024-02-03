US airstrikes live - Iraq warns of ‘dire consequences’ as 85 Iranian targets hit
US forces hit Iran-backed targets in Iraq and Syria after a drone attack on American troops in Jordan
Pentagon knows who’s responsible for Jordan drone attack
The US has conducted large-scale retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria in response to the deaths of three American soldiers killed in a drone attack in Jordan by Iran-backed militants.
“US military forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from United States,” US Central Command said on Friday. “The airstrikes employed more than 125 precision munitions.”
Iraq and Syria condemned the airstrikes and accused Washington of fuelling conflict in the Middle East. The strikes would bring “disastrous consequences for the security and stability of Iraq and the region,” said Iraqi military spokesperson Yehia Rasool.
Command centres, intelligence centres, rockets, and missiles, and unmanned aired vehicle storages and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups were struck in the attack, it added.
The decision to launch what US officials have promised to be “multi-tiered” attacks on Iran-backed militias marks a significant escalation in a volatile regional power struggle that pits the US against Iran and a network of allied militias in the Middle East.
Britain on Saturday called the US its “steadfast” ally and said it supported Washington’s right to respond to attacks.
Civilians among 16 killed in airstrikes in Iraq - PM’s office
Sixteen people were killed, among them civilians, and 25 injured in overnight US airstrikes on pro-Iran targets in Iraq, prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s office said on Saturday.
In a statement, it condemned the strikes as a “new aggression against Iraq’s sovereignty” and denied that they were coordinated by the Baghdad government beforehand with Washington, calling such assertions “lies”.
The presence of the US-led military coalition in the region “has become a reason for threatening security and stability in Iraq and a justification for involving Iraq in regional and international conflicts”, the statement added.
Everything we know about the US strikes on Iranian targets in Syria and Iraq
The US Central Command said American forces struck more than 85 targets at seven locations in both Middle Eastern countries using bombers and precision munitions, just hours after president Joe Biden received the remains of the three service members.
The US strikes appeared to stop short of directly targeting Iran or senior leaders of the Revolutionary Guard Quds Force within its borders in an effort to prevent the conflict from escalating further.
Defence official says all airikes were conducted only by US warplanes
Biden attends dignified transfer of three US troops
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have participated in a dignified transfer of the three soldiers killed in a drone attack in Jordan by Iran-backed militants, the White House has announced.
The bodies of the Army reserve soldiers, Sgt William Rivers, Sgt Breonna Moffett and Sgt Kennedy Sanders, were honoured after being returned to the US, on Friday
According to the White House, a flag-draped transfer case containing each soldier was removed one at a time by teams of six carriers in camouflage uniforms and white gloves who bore them from the cargo bay of a C-5 transport plane to a van.
The Bidens were joined by Defence Secretary Lloyd.Austin and Joint Chiefs Chair Charles Brown.
Syria condemns American airstrikes on its soil
The Syrian defence ministry called the strikes “blatant air aggression” led to a number of civilians and soldiers being killed and others being wounded and some significant damage to public and private property.
“Occupying parts of Syrian lands by American forces cannot continue ... the Syrian army affirms continuing its war against terrorism until it is eliminated and is determined to liberate the entire Syrian territories from terrorism and occupation,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Syria’s foreign ministry added: “What (the US) committed has served to fuel conflict in the Middle East in a very dangerous way”.
Britain says it supports America’s right to respond to attacks
Britain called the US its “steadfast” ally on Saturday and said it supports Washington’s right to respond to attacks, after the US military launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-linked targets.
“The UK and US are steadfast allies. We wouldn’t comment on their operations, but we support their right to respond to attacks,” a British government spokesperson said in a statement.
“We have long condemned Iran’s destabilising activity throughout the region, including its political, financial and military support to a number of militant groups.”
US moves to seize more than 500,000 barrels of Iranian oil
The Justice Department announced Friday that it was seizing more than 500,000 barrels of internationally sanctioned Iranian fuel that officials said was illegally trafficked to provide funding for the country’s paramilitary force.
In addition, prosecutors announced criminal charges related to the sale of the crude oil to buyers in China, Russia and Syria.
Officials described the actions, which come at time of simmering tensions between the U.S. and Iran, as part of a broader effort to disrupt funding to the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, an expeditionary unit believed to be working abroad in countries like Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen to back Iranian-allied militias.
John Reed says he supports president Biden’s ‘robust action'
Democratic senator John Reed said: “Iran’s proxy forces in Syria and Iraq have been dealt a significant blow, and Iranian-linked militias around the Middle East should understand that they, too, will be held accountable.
“I salute the brave US military members who carried out today’s strikes, and I support president Biden’s robust action.
These strikes, in concert with wise diplomacy, send a clear signal that the United States will continue to take appropriate action to protect our personnel and our interests.”
Trump blames Biden for deaths of US soldiers in Jordan
Donald Trump has used the deaths of three American soldiers in a drone attack on their base in Jordan to attack Joe Biden’s presidency, warning the assault by Iran-backed militia leaves the planet “on the brink of World War 3”.
Three service members were killed and another 25 injured by the attack on the Tower 22 facility near Jordan’s border with Syria over the weekend, marking a further escalation of the simmering tensions in the Middle East.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Trump blames Biden for deaths of US soldiers in Jordan and warns of ‘World War 3’
Republican attacks president after deadly drone attack, seeking to make political capital out of tragedy
US deploys B-1 bombers to strike targets in Iraq and Syria
America’s ‘most expansive military action’ against Iran proxies
The US military on Friday conducted retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militants following the deaths of three American soldiers killed in a drone attack in Jordan.
Charles Lister, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, believes “this is by far the most expansive military action we’ve seen against Iran’s proxies in Syria and Iraq to date”.
“That makes it a significant development,” Mr Lister told NBC News.
The airstrikes took place amid the ongoing joint operation by the US and the UK against the Houthis in Yemen following a series of maritime attacks on Israel-linked vessels.
“I’d count on the militias feeling relatively confident that they’ll be targeting Americans again not too long from now,” Mr Lister added.
