Iran launches drone attack against Israel as airspace closes: Live
The strike comes after intense diplomatic efforts by the US and allies to try and limit the fallout from the confrontation between the two adversaries
Iran has launched dozens of drones towards Israel amid fears of a wider regional war.
Israel and Jordan have both closed their airspaces after the IDF reported the unmanned craft were spotted over Iraq. The drones are expected to take several hours to arrive.
It comes amid rising tensions following an attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus.
Tehran had vowed a response to the strike in Syria at the beginning of the month, which killed a number of senior military leaders, with the US and allies making intense diplomatic efforts to try and keep the fallout to a minimum.
The situation across the region has been highly volatile for months, given the war in Gaza.
Israel launched an aerial bombardment, ground operations and a blockade in the wake of a brutal terror attack by Hamas inside Israel that killed around 1,200 people and saw another 250 taken hostage. More than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to health officials in the Hamas-run strip.
Iran launches dozens of drones against Israel
Iran has fired multiple drones towards Israel, according to reports appearing to confirm United States-issued warnings of an imminent threat from Tehran.
Months of ratcheting tensions in the region over Israel’s war in Gaza reached new levels last week, as Iran vowed retaliation for a strike that killed senior Iranian military officers in its embassy compound in Damascus, for which Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.
The White House said on Saturday that Joe Biden had cut short his weekend plans to confer with national security advisers, a day after the US president warned Iran against attacking Israel – but said such a scenario could be imminent.
Hours later, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, saying the vessel was linked to Israel, as Jordan declared its airspace closed, in a possible precautionary move given the likelihood of its territory being overflown by any missiles exchanged by Iran and Israel.
Late on Saturday night, the Israeli military accused Iran of launching drones at Israel, which it said would take several hours to arrive, and confirmed prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plane was airborne for “operational reasons”.
