Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had threatened to attack Israel

Iran has launched dozens of drones towards Israel amid fears of a wider regional war.

Israel and Jordan have both closed their airspaces after the IDF reported the unmanned craft were spotted over Iraq. The drones are expected to take several hours to arrive.

It comes amid rising tensions following an attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Tehran had vowed a response to the strike in Syria at the beginning of the month, which killed a number of senior military leaders, with the US and allies making intense diplomatic efforts to try and keep the fallout to a minimum.

The situation across the region has been highly volatile for months, given the war in Gaza.

Israel launched an aerial bombardment, ground operations and a blockade in the wake of a brutal terror attack by Hamas inside Israel that killed around 1,200 people and saw another 250 taken hostage. More than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to health officials in the Hamas-run strip.