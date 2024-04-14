✕ Close Israel Defense Forces releases statement amidst Iranian attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Iran launched explosive drones and fired ballistic and cruise missiles at Israel late yesterday night in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, a retaliatory strike that raised fears of a wider regional war.

Sirens wailed and heavy thuds and bangs were heard from what local media called aerial interceptions of explosive drones. Authorities said a seven-year-old girl was critically injured.

The attack came amid rising tensions following an attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Tehran had vowed retaliation for the strike earlier this month which killed several of its senior military leaders even as the US and its allies made intense diplomatic efforts to try and contain the fallout.

Israel’s military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said 99 per cent of more than 300 drones and missiles fired by Iran were intercepted by Israel and its allies. He said Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles.

Several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base. Israel reopened its airspace as of 7.30am, said country’s airports authority, with flight schedules from Tel Aviv expected to be affected.