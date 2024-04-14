Israel reopens airspace after repelling Iranian drone and missile strike: Live
Israel claims more than 99 per cent of 300 drones and missiles intercepted
Iran launched explosive drones and fired ballistic and cruise missiles at Israel late yesterday night in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, a retaliatory strike that raised fears of a wider regional war.
Sirens wailed and heavy thuds and bangs were heard from what local media called aerial interceptions of explosive drones. Authorities said a seven-year-old girl was critically injured.
The attack came amid rising tensions following an attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus.
Tehran had vowed retaliation for the strike earlier this month which killed several of its senior military leaders even as the US and its allies made intense diplomatic efforts to try and contain the fallout.
Israel’s military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said 99 per cent of more than 300 drones and missiles fired by Iran were intercepted by Israel and its allies. He said Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles.
Several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base. Israel reopened its airspace as of 7.30am, said country’s airports authority, with flight schedules from Tel Aviv expected to be affected.
Statement from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
The Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant issued a statement on Sunday morning upon completing an operational situation assessment following Iran’s overnight attack.
He said: “Overnight, the whole world saw the true face of Iran – a terrorist state that attacked the State of Israel from a distance of 1,500 km and in doing so also attempted to employ all of its proxies.
“On the other hand, the world also saw the power of a coalition, and how Israel, together with the United States and additional partners, stood together and thwarted this attack in a way that is unparalleled.”
This morning (Sunday, 14 April 2024) Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant completed an operational situation assessment together with senior officials in Israel’s defense establishment.
Minister Gallant: “I have recently completed an operational situation assessment with senior members of Israel’s defense establishment. The State of Israel was attacked [by Iran] with hundreds of missiles and UAVs, and the IDF thwarted this attack in an impressive manner.”
“Together with the United States and additional partners, we managed to defend the territory of the State of Israel. Very little damage was caused – this is the result of the IDF’s impressive operations.”
“The campaign is not over yet – we must remain alert and attentive to the instructions published by the IDF and Homefront Command. We must be prepared for every scenario. Having said this, we have thwarted the most significant wave [of the attack], and we did so successfully.”
Iran warns Israel and US against retaliation
Iran warned Israel of a larger attack on its territory should it retaliate against Tehran’s overnight drone and missile attack on Sunday, adding that Washington has been warned not to back Israeli military action.
“Our response will be much larger than tonight’s military action if Israel retaliates against Iran,” armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri told state TV.
He added that Tehran warned Washington that any backing of Israeli retaliation would result in US bases being targeted.
The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, also warned Tehran would retaliate against any Israeli attack on its interests, officials or citizens.
Live: Middle East flight track after Iran launches drone and missile strike on Israel
Watch a live flight track of the Middle East on Flightradar.com today (14 April), after Iran launched a drone and missile strike on Israel.
Iran warns of larger attack if Israel retaliates
Iran’s armed forces chief of staff has warned that if Israel retaliates, Iran’s response will be larger than last night’s attack, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.
Israeli military says France helped in defence against Iranian attack
Israel’s chief military spokesperson said on Sunday that France was among the countries involved in defending against Iran’s overnight attack on Israel.
“France has very good technology, jets, radar - and I know they were contributing in patrolling airspace,” he said, adding that he did not have exact details on whether French jets had shot down any of the missiles launched by Iran.
US helps Israel ‘take down nearly all’ drones and missiles
Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken to Joe Biden, who said he had “reaffirmed America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel”.
Mr Biden said the US had helped Israel to “take down nearly all” of the drones and missiles.
He said: “I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel.”
“While we have not seen attacks on our forces or facilities today, we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people.”
ICYMI: What is Israel’s multilayered air-defense system?
The incoming attack by Iranian drones and ballistic missiles posed the latest challenge to Israel’s air defense system, which already has been working overtime to cope with incoming rocket, drone and missile attacks throughout the six-month war against Hamas.
Here’s a closer look at Israel’s multilayered air-defense system:
Israel has deployed a multilayered air-defense system. It faces big test with Iranian drone strike.
Israel has deployed a multilayered air-defense system
Jordan reopens its airspace after Iran attack
Jordan reopened its airspace after closing it late yesterday after Iran launched drone and missile attacks against Israel, state TV said on Sunday, citing Jordanian aviation authorities.
Israel airspace reopens, airport authority says
Israel reopened its airspace as of 7.30am today, the country’s airports authority said after an overnight attack by hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones.
It said flight schedules from Tel Aviv were expected to be affected and travellers should check flight times.
China ‘deeply concerned’ about escalation after Iran strikes Israel
China is “deeply concerned” about escalating tensions in the Middle East after Iran launched drones and missiles in a retaliatory strike against Israel, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.
Iran’s strikes marked its first direct attack on Israeli territory, raising the threat of a wider conflict in the region where China has sought to play a role as a mediator and from where it sources a growing proportion of its energy imports.
“China calls on relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalation of tensions,” the spokesperson said in a statement posted on the ministry’s website.
“China calls on the international community, especially influential countries, to play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability,” the spokesperson said. The Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said that this round of tensions was a “spillover from the Gaza conflict,” adding that quelling it as soon as possible was “a top priority”.
