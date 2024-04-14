Sunak confirms RAF helped shoot down 330 drones fired at Israel by Iran - live
Israel claims more than 99 per cent of 300 drones and missiles intercepted
Rishi Sunak confirmed that RAF jets helped shoot down some of the 330 Iranian drones and missiles launched at Israel overnight.
Sirens wailed and heavy thuds and bangs were heard from what local media called aerial interceptions of explosive drones on Saturday night.
The Israeli military said more than 99 per cent of the drones and missiles were intercepted with help from allies including the US, UK and France - but several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base.
Mr Sunak said: “I can confirm that our planes did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones. I want to pay tribute to the bravery and professionalism of our pilots flying into the face of danger to protect civilians.”
The prime minister called for “calm heads to prevail” following the assaul and ahead of a meeting of G7 leaders amid fears of further escalation in the event of a possible Israeli counter-strike.
The attack came amid rising tensions following an attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus.
Tehran had vowed retaliation for the strike earlier this month which killed several of its senior military leaders even as the US and its allies made intense diplomatic efforts to try and contain the fallout.
Watch: Circle of knowledge on Middle East conflict has to be very tight, says Tory minister
Tory minister Victoria Atkins has said the “circle of knowledge” on the conflict in the Middle East has to be “very, very tight”, as G7 leaders hold urgent talks after Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel.
Rishi Sunak is expected to join US President Joe Biden on the call on Sunday amid fears of further escalation in the event of a possible Israeli counter-strike.
Ms Atkins was asked whether the Cabinet was consulted before RAF planes were deployed to protect Israel agains the Iran attack when she appeared on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme today.
She replied: “Of course there are relevant Cabinet ministers in that (Cobra) meeting.”
Iran notified neighbours of strikes
Iran notified its neighbours of its strikes on Israel 72 hours in advance, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday.
“About 72 hours prior to our operations, we informed our friends and neighbours in the region that Iran’s response against Israel was certain, legitimate, and irrevocable,” Amirabdollahian said at a press conference.
Sunak says Iran ‘determined to sew discord’ in ‘their own back yard'
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said of Iran’s attack on Israel: “This was a dangerous and unnecessary attack.”
“It’s clear that Iran is determined to sew discord” in the region “in their own back yard”, he added.
“If (the attack was) successful the fallout for regional stability would be hard to overstate.”
Sunak chairs Cobra meeting ahead of G7 meeting this afternoon
Rishi Sunak said he chaired a Cobra meeting with Cabinet ministers on Friday to “agree a plan of action” over Iran’s attack on Israel, as the Prime Minister confirmed additional RAF pilots were sent to the region.
He said the UK already has a military presence in the Middle East as part of its operations against the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
Mr Sunak said he will be meeting with G7 leaders later this afternoon.
Sunak confirms RAF shot down Iranian drones
Speaking from Downing Street, Rishi Sunak said: “I want to pay tribute to the bravery of our pilots.”
He said lives were saved “not just in Israel, but in neighbouring countries such as Jordan as well”.
“I can confirm that our pilots did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones.”
He said Iran sent both missiles and attack drones and did not specify how many were shot down by RAF forces.
Sunak to join G7 leaders in urgent talks after Iran attacks Israel
G7 leaders are to hold urgent talks after Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel that saw RAF jets deployed to shoot down drones from Tehran.
Rishi Sunak is expected to join US President Joe Biden on the call on Sunday amid fears of further escalation in the event of a possible Israeli counter-strike.
Britain and the US have offered staunch support for Israel, with the Ministry of Defence saying RAF warplanes in Iraq and Syria had been deployed to intercept “any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions”.
Israeli war cabinet to meet at 12:30 GMT, says Israeli official
Israel’s war cabinet is due to meet at 3:30pm (12:30pm GMT) to discuss a response to the drone and missile attack launched by Iran overnight, an Israeli official said.
Watch: Explosions light up Amman sky as Iran launches dozens of missiles and drones at Israel
Iran launched dozens of missiles and drones toward Israel in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Residents reported seeing missiles in the sky and hearing explosions, likely from interceptions above the Jordanian capital.
The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel.
Hours later, Iran announced it had also launch much more destructive ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.
Iran had been threatening to attack Israel after an airstrike earlier this week widely blamed on Israel destroyed Iran’s consulate in Syria, killing 12 people, including two elite Iranian generals.
Watch here:
Victoria Atkins said the “circle of knowledge” on the conflict in the Middle East has to be “very, very tight”
The health secretary has been tight-lipped about the UK response to Iran when asked whether the Cabinet was consulted before RAF planes were deployed to protect Israel.
Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, the Health Secretary said: “Of course there are relevant Cabinet ministers in that (Cobra) meeting.
“You will appreciate the circle of knowledge on this has to be very, very tight because of the sensitivities and the danger that is involved for everyone in the region.”
Asked whether the Government would proscribe the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, she said: “We keep all of these issues under constant review.”
Ms Atkins said she is “not in a position to confirm or deny” whether British jets have already shot down Iranian drones.
Labour backs government action in Middle East
Labour has backed the UK Government action taken overnight to help protect Israel.
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “Let’s be clear, we support the existing Government missions in the Middle East and continue to do so.
“That is important. We also think that it is important that action was taken overnight to prevent the Iranian strikes on Israel because we should be clear that if action hadn’t been taken to prevent those strikes, we would have seen further escalation and further risk of widening conflict.”
