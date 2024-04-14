Sunak confirms RAF helped shoot down 330 drones fired at Israel by Iran - live

✕ Close Israel Defense Forces releases statement amidst Iranian attack

Rishi Sunak confirmed that RAF jets helped shoot down some of the 330 Iranian drones and missiles launched at Israel overnight.

Sirens wailed and heavy thuds and bangs were heard from what local media called aerial interceptions of explosive drones on Saturday night.

The Israeli military said more than 99 per cent of the drones and missiles were intercepted with help from allies including the US, UK and France - but several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base.

Mr Sunak said: “I can confirm that our planes did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones. I want to pay tribute to the bravery and professionalism of our pilots flying into the face of danger to protect civilians.”

The prime minister called for “calm heads to prevail” following the assaul and ahead of a meeting of G7 leaders amid fears of further escalation in the event of a possible Israeli counter-strike.

The attack came amid rising tensions following an attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Tehran had vowed retaliation for the strike earlier this month which killed several of its senior military leaders even as the US and its allies made intense diplomatic efforts to try and contain the fallout.