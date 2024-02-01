Plans in place for US strikes against Iran-backed militias after deaths of three American servicemen: Live
‘We will have a multi-tiered response,’ Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin says as he returns to Pentagon
US officials have said that a retaliatory strike on Iran-backed militias in the Middle East could take place at any time after three US servicemembers were killed and 40 were wounded in a drone attack in Jordan last weekend.
“We will have a multi-tiered response,” Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the Pentagon on Thursday. “We have the ability to respond a number of times depending on what the situation is.”
The goal is to push back against militia groups backed by Iran which are operating in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, without any retaliatory measures leading to a wider war in the region.
This comes after the White House said on Wednesday that US intelligence had determined which militant group was behind the deadly drone attack on American troops.
White National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said: “We believe that the attack in Jordan was a plan resourced and facilitated by an umbrella group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which contains multiple groups, including Kataib Hezbollah.”
“Most of the drones in the region have a connection with Iran,” Mr Austin said on Thursday.
US approves plans to directly target Iranian forces in response to attack that killed three soldiers
The US is said to have approved plans to strike Iranian personnel and facilities in Iraq and Syria in response to a drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan on Sunday.
US officials have characterised the response as a “campaign” that could last “weeks,” and will include both airstrikes and cyber attacks, according to NBC. It would target both the Iran-backed militias that carried out the deadly attack, and Iranian forces that support them in the region, officials told ABC separately.
The decision to attack Iranian personnel directly in Iraq and Syria marks a significant escalation in a volatile regional power struggle that pits the US against Iran and a network of allied militias in the Middle East.
US forces in the region have come under frequent attacks by Iran-backed militias opposed to the US presence in the region for years, but those attacks increased dramatically following Israel’s invasion of Gaza, and Washington’s unyielding support for the war.
