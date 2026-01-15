Iran protests latest: Airspace closed along with UK embassy in Tehran as US escalates attack threats
Britain and US remove staff from military base as Donald Trump ‘ready to push button on strikes’ amid repression
Iran has restricted the entirety of the country’s airspace as US President Donald Trump has threatened strikes over the regime’s brutal crackdown on popular protests.
A Notice-to-Airmen reads that Iran’s airspace will be closed to all flights, except those with previous permission from the Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation.
Meanwhile, the UK has closed its embassy in Tehran and withdrawn staff from Iran and both Poland and Italy have urged citizens to leave the country.
Tehran warned other regional countries that it would attack if the US launched military action on it in response to the deadly repression – which the US president has been threatening for days.
The UK is also pulling staff from a military base in Qatar, and the US is reducing its personnel numbers at its Qatari Al-Udeid air base – the Middle East's largest US base, housing around 10,000 troops.
President Trump is said to be “ready to push the button” on military strikes against Iran if the government starts executing protesters.
UK ambassador and all staff evacuated from Iran
The UK ambassador to Iran and all his staff have been evacuated from from the embassy in Tehran, British officials said Wednesday.
The decision had been taken based on the assessment of the security situation and to prioritize the safety of staff, as the U.S. weighs up launching strikes on Iran, according to Politico.
“We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran, this will now operate remotely. Foreign Office travel advice has now been updated to reflect this consular change,” a UK government spokesperson said.
Trump says 'any regime can fall' when pushed on Iran
Speaking to the Reuters news agency in a new interview, US President Donald Trump said it was possible the government in Tehran could fall due to the protests, but added that "any regime can fail."
"Whether or not it falls or not, it's going to be an interesting period of time," he said.
Flights appear to resume as Iranian airspace tentatively reopens
Some domestic flights in Iran have appeared to be resuming, shortly after the nation’s airspace was closed to all flights except those with prior permission.
“With the NOTAM [notice to airman] closing Iranian airspace expired, some flights are now making their way toward Tehran,” flight tracker website Flightradar24 said on X.
Several commercial flights were airborne Thursday morning local time, and heading towards airports in Tehran, the data showed.
It comes after US President Donald Trump said he has been told that the killing of protesters in Iran had been stopped.
Trump says Iranian opposition figure 'seems very nice'
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi "seems very nice" but expressed uncertainty over whether Pahlavi would be able to muster support within Iran to eventually take over.
"He seems very nice, but I don't know how he'd play within his own country," Trump told Reuters. "And we really aren't up to that point yet.”
The president added: "I don't know whether or not his country would accept his leadership, and certainly if they would, that would be fine with me."
Trump's comments went further in questioning Pahlavi's ability to lead Iran after saying last week that he had no plans to meet with him.
Exiled Iranian crown prince says victory is 'so close'
Exiled Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, said the Iranian people are “so close” to victory as he thanked the US for its support.
“Thank you so much for all your words of support for my compatriots in the darkest time in our history,” Pahlvi said, following a meeting with US Senator Lindsey Graham Wednesday.
“But hopefully, as we say in Iran, in Farsi, the end of the dark night is light, and this is probably the first time we have our so close to victory.”
He added: “To witness the resilience of my compatriots... They are fighting a great fight, and any solidarity can only help them achieve that goal sooner.”
“I believe with all my heart, that help is on the way,” Graham said while sitting next to Pahlavi in a video shared online.
US President Donald Trump has threatened strikes over the regime’s brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.
Iranian American warns of total blackout in Tehran, says 'it's not looking good at all'
An Iranian American woman has warned of a total blackout in Tehran.
The woman, who now lives in the US after fleeing the Iranian regime, told News Nation White House Correspondent Kellie Meyer that her brother is still in Tehran and she is not able to contact him.
"It’s not looking good at all,” she told Meyer.
Pakistan says it will play role in regional peace
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a call Wednesday with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani that Pakistan would continue to play a positive role in maintaining regional peace and stability, a statement from Sharif's office said.
The two leaders discussed recent developments in the Middle East and expressed satisfaction with the current trajectory of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar, according to the statement.
Sharif praised Qatar's role in promoting peace, dialogue and mediation in the region and acknowledged its efforts to defuse tensions through diplomatic means.
Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact in the coming days, the statement said.
France considers sending satellite terminals to Iran to provide internet connectivity
France's foreign minister has raised the possibility of Paris sending Eutelsat satellite terminals to Iran, where millions of people are living under internet blackout as the Tehran regime looks to suppress ongoing protests.
"We are exploring all options, and the one you have mentioned is among them," Jean-Noel Barrot told lawmakers in parliament responding to a question about sending Eutelsat terminals to Iran.
Watch: Iran minister denies plans for hanging when asked about protests
