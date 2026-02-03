Trump says Iran is ‘seriously talking’ with US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US president Donald Trump says diplomatic negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme are ongoing, even as he warned that “bad things” would happen if talks failed ahead of the potential first meeting between top diplomats.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the US president said the “biggest and the best” ships are heading to Iran right now and he will see how it works out when asked if Washington would take military action.

“If we can work something out, that would be great and if we can’t, probably bad things would happen,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff would meet with Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday for talks on a new nuclear deal.

Sources told Axios that the pair would meet in Istanbul to discuss the future of Tehran’s nuclear programme, following repeated threats by Washington of military intervention.

It would represent the first meeting with US and Iranian officials since Tehran’s 12-day war with Israel and the US last June, which saw Washington bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Tensions are running high amid a military buildup by the US Navy near Iran following a violent crackdown against anti-government demonstrations last month.