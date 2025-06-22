Iran-Israel live: Trump says US bombs ‘obliterated’ key Iranian nuclear sites; Tehran says ‘dangerous war’ has begun
US president announces ‘very successful’ attacks carried out at Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan
Iran has said a “dangerous war” with the US has begun after president Donald Trump announced that US warplanes had “obliterated” three nuclear facility sites in Iran.
At around 8pm ET on Saturday, Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social that “very successful” strikes had been carried out on the nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.
Iran responded by saying it “reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people,” and called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting.
Shortly after the US strikes, missile attacks launched by Iran injured 11 people in Israel. The strikes caused severe damage in Tel Aviv, with several two-story residential buildings heavily damaged or collapsing, emergency responders said.
And Israel said it had resumed its own strikes on Sunday morning, targeting military sites in western Iran.
Israel began launching attacks on Iran on 13 June, saying it was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons. Iran says its atomic programme is only for peaceful purposes.
EU's foreign policy chief warns Iran 'must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapon'
The EU’s foreign policy chief has warned Iran “must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon”.
Kaja Kallas said in a post on X this morning: “Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, as it would be a threat to international security.
“I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation.
“EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation tomorrow.”
Why are Iran and Israel fighting
Israel and Iran have been engaged in shadow warfare for decades, with a long history of clandestine attacks by land, sea, air and cyberspace, which Tehran has conducted via its various proxies and allies in the region.
The two nations had been allies prior to the Islamic Revolution in 1979, which installed a new theocratic regime ideologically opposed to Israel’s existence. Israel would also come to view Tehran’s nuclear ambitions as an existential threat.
When Israel invaded Lebanon in 1982, Iran’s new regime helped to establish Hezbollah by lending the militant group funds and training. Tehran also funds Hamas in Gaza, Yemen’s Houthis, and other paramilitary groups in Iraq and Syria, according to the US State Department.
But after Hamas sparked the ongoing war in Gaza on 7 October 2023, Israel has killed much of the group’s senior leadership, while also decimating Hezbollah and striking Houthi targets over the same period, leaving Tehran significantly more isolated.
Oman says Trump targeting Iran threatens to 'widen the war', state media reports
Oman has said Donald Trump targeting Iran threatens to “widen the war”, according to state media.
It also reported that Oman accused the US of violating international law.
Tel Aviv shares jump at open and hit record highs after US strikes Iran nuclear sites
Israeli stocks opened more than 1.5 per cent higher on Sunday and hit fresh all-time highs after the US attacked Iran's nuclear sites.
The broad Tel Aviv 125 index was 1.5 per cent higher, while the blue-chip TA-35 was 1.6 per cent higher in early trading. Shares rose during all five sessions last week, gaining some 6 per cent, as Israel struck Iranian nuclear and military targets.
Keir Starmer has backed Donald Trump’s dramatic decision to bomb Iran.
The US president said the attacks carried out at Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan were “very successful”.
In a statement the prime minister said: “Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat.
Iranian lawmaker says US strikes give Iran legal right to exit nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty
Iran has the legal right to withdraw from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) based on its Article 10 following US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, parliament foreign policy committee head Abbas Golroo said on X on Sunday.
Article 10 states that an NPT member has “the right to withdraw from the Treaty if it decides that extraordinary events have jeopardized the supreme interests of its country”.
IAEA chief announces emergency meeting
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief has announced an emergency meeting “in light of the urgent situation in Iran”.
Rafael Mariano Grossi posted on X this morning: “In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors for tomorrow.”
Saudi Arabia expresses concern after US attacks on Iran nuclear sites
Saudi Arabia expressed its "great concern" following US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, according to a statement by the foreign ministry posted on X on Sunday.
The kingdom called on the international community to boost efforts in such “highly sensitive circumstances” to reach a political solution to end the crisis.
Farage backs Trump's decision to strike Iran
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has backed Donald Trump's decision to strike Iran.
He said: "Reform UK stands behind the military actions of the USA overnight.
"Iran must not be allowed to have nuclear weapons, the future of Israel depends on it."
