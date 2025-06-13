Israel-Iran strikes latest: Tehran retaliates with massive drone attack after Israel targets nuclear sites
IDF says more than 100 drones were launched towards Israel after strikes hit Tehran’s nuclear sites
The Israeli military said Iran had launched more than 100 drones towards the country after pre-dawn strikes hit Tehran’s nuclear sites and killed top military commanders.
Israel said 200 fighter jets took part in its strikes on more than 100 targets in Iran overnight, with Benjamin Netanyahu calling it a “at decisive moment in Israel's history”.
The elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed its chief, General Hossein Salami, was killed in the attack. Iranian state media reported that several other military leaders, including chief of staff of the armed forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, and at least two nuclear scientists were killed as well.
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed a “severe punishment” in retaliation, saying Israel had "unleashed its wicked and bloody".UN nuclear watchdog IAEA confirmed that the Natanz nuclear site, about 225km south of Tehran, was among the targets.
US president Donald Trump said on Fox News he was aware of Israel’s plan but denied America’s involvement in the attack.
Several world leaders, including British prime minister Keir Starmer, called for restraint and urged “all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently”.
Six Iranian nuclear scientists killed in Israeli attack, Iranian state media
Six Iranian nuclear scientists were killed on Friday in Israeli strikes, Iranian state media reported.
Israel has said the attack was carried out to curb Iran's disputed nuclear programme.
Starmer calls for restraint after Iran retaliates
British prime minister Keir Starmer has called on “all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently” after Israeli strikes on Iran.
He said “now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy”.
“Escalation serves no one in the region. Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy.”
British foreign secretary David Lammy says he is 'concerned' over attack on Iran's nuclear sites
Foreign secretary David Lammy said he was "concerned" to learn of Israeli strikes targeting Iran's nuclear programme overnight.
"Stability in the Middle East is vital for global security," he said in a post on X.
"I'm concerned to see reports of strikes overnight. Further escalation is a serious threat to peace & stability in the region and in no one's interest.
"This is a dangerous moment & I urge all parties to show restraint."
UN’s atomic watchdog confirmed Israel had hit Iran’s Natanz nuclear site and it was closely monitoring the situation.
Iranian forces confirm death of Maj Gen Hossein Salami
Iran’s revolutionary guard has confirmed the death of Hossein Salami, one of the most powerful and influential military commanders of the country.
“Without a doubt, Major General Salami was one of the most distinguished commanders of the Islamic Revolution — present on all fronts of scientific, cultural, security, and military jihad,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Friday.
“In all arenas, he stood at the frontlines with a spirit of sincerity, wisdom, and devotion to the Supreme Leader, defending the ideals of the Revolution and the Iranian people,” the statement said.
Chief of staff of Iran's armed forces killed, state media says
Major General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, has been killed in the Israeli strikes, state TV IRINN reported.
Gen Bagheri was Iran’s highest ranking military officer. He is the second senior figure in the Iranian military killed in Israel’s attack.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have confirmed the death of General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the revolutionary guard.
Trump says he was aware of Israel's plan but US not involved
US president Donald Trump just spoke about the Israeli strikes on Fox News and appeared to distance himself from the strikes.
Mr Trump said he was aware of Israel's plans to strike, but said his country was in no way involved in it.
But he hoped that the US’s negotiation on nuclear deal would continue.
"Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see," he told Fox News.
"There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back," he said.
UN nuclear watchdog says it is 'closely monitoring' situation in Iran
The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was “closely monitoring the deeply concerning situation in Iran” after Israel launched strikes on the country.
The IAEA "can confirm Natanz site among targets. The agency is in contact with Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels. We are also in contact with our inspectors in the country”, director general Rafael Grossi said.
An Israeli military official said Israel was striking "dozens" of nuclear and military targets, including the facility at Natanz in central Iran.
The official said Iran had enough material to make 15 nuclear bombs within days.
The Natanz complex, located about 250km south of Tehran, is Iran’s largest enrichment facility and central to its nuclear programme. Analysts say it develops and assembles centrifuges used to convert uranium into nuclear fuel.
Iran’s supreme leader vows 'severe punishment' for Israel
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement that Israel had "unleashed its wicked and bloody" hand in a crime against Iran and that it would receive "a bitter fate for itself".
“The regime must await a severe punishment,” he said.
“In the enemy’s attacks, a number of commanders and scientists were martyred. Their successors and colleagues will, God willing, immediately continue their duties without pause,” he added.
“With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself – and it will certainly receive it.”
Airspace over Israel, Iran and Iraq remains empty as tensions rise
Airspace above Israel, Iran and Iraq has been cleared out by airlines after Israel launched attacks on targets in Tehran, Flightradar24 data showed, with carriers scrambling to divert and cancel flights to keep passengers and crew safe.
Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport was closed until further notice, and Israel's air defence units stood at high alert for possible retaliatory strikes from Iran.
Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines said it had suspended flights to and from Israel.
Iranian airspace has been closed until further notice, state media reported.
As reports of strikes on Iran emerged, a number of commercial flights by airlines including Dubai's Emirates, Lufthansa and Air India were flying over Iran.
Iraq early on Friday closed its airspace and suspended all traffic at its airports, Iraqi state media reported.
Flights steadily diverted over Central Asia or Saudi Arabia, flight tracking data showed.
"The situation is still emerging - operators should use a high degree of caution in the region at this time," according to Safe Airspace, a website run by OPSGROUP, a membership-based organisation that shares flight risk information.
US embassy in Israel asks its all employees and their families to take shelter
The US embassy in Jerusalem has directed all US government employees and their family members to shelter in place until further notice over the quickly changing “security environment”.
“The US Embassy reminds US citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness – including knowing the location of the nearest shelter in the event of a red alert as security incidents, including mortar, rocket, and missile fire, and unmanned aircraft system intrusions, often take place without any warning. The security environment is complex and can change quickly,” a security alert by the embassy said.
It said the US embassy may further restrict or prohibit government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel (including the Old City of Jerusalem) and the West Bank in response to security incidents and without advance notice.
