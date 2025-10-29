Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Israeli military launches fresh strikes on ‘terrorist infrastructure’ in Gaza

Wednesday 29 October 2025 16:05 GMT
Comments
Related: Explosions seen over Gaza night sky, after Netanyahu said he ordered 'powerful strikes' on Tuesday

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it conducted a fresh strike in the area of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip targeting a “terrorist infrastructure” site where weapons were stored.

The military said earlier it had resumed enforcing the Gaza ceasefire agreement after a series of strikes across the enclave that it said was in response to Hamas violations.

Residents in Gaza City said they heard an explosion in northern Gaza and saw a column of smoke.

More follows on this breaking story....

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in