The Israeli military said on Wednesday it conducted a fresh strike in the area of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip targeting a “terrorist infrastructure” site where weapons were stored.
The military said earlier it had resumed enforcing the Gaza ceasefire agreement after a series of strikes across the enclave that it said was in response to Hamas violations.
Residents in Gaza City said they heard an explosion in northern Gaza and saw a column of smoke.
More follows on this breaking story....
