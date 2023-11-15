Israel-Hamas war – live: Intense gunfire heard as IDF enters Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital
Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as bases of operations for its fighters, a claim hospital staff deny
Israel says its forces have entered the Al Shifa hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, as part of the IDF’s ground offensive against Hamas.
Gunfire and explosions were heard inside the hospital complex, which had been surrounded by Israeli forces in recent days but continued to operate with hundreds of patients and medical personnel still inside.
The IDF said it was conducting a “precise” operation against Hamas in a specific area of the complex while taking steps to avoid harm to civilians.
Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as cover for its fighters, alleging that Hamas has set up its main command centre in and beneath Al Shifa hospital. Both Hamas and hospital staff deny the Israeli allegations.
Earlier, Dr Munir al-Bursh, director-general of the Gaza health ministry, told Al Jazeera that Israeli forces had raided the western side of the medical complex.
“There are big explosions and dust entered the areas where we are. We believe an explosion occurred inside the hospital,” Bursh said.
Just hours before the operation started the White House said it had its own intelligence that Hamas was using hospitals to run its military operations and store weapons. National security spokesperson John Kirby said the US does “not support striking a hospital from the air”.
Israel says it has launched a “targeted” operation in Gaza‘s largest hospital as Palestinian health officials said forces “stormed” the besieged complex in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
According to the United Nations, over 2,500 patients, medics and internally displaced people – including dozens of vulnerable newborn babies that need incubators – are still inside Al Shifa Hospital. The UN said in recent days the medical complex had run out of generator fuel and was low on vital medical supplies including anaesthesia.
The hospital administration reported that after days of siege they were informed early on Wednesday that Israeli troops would raid the complex “within minutes”, shortly before reporting intense gunfire inside the walls of the hospital.
Our chief international correspondent Bel Trew reports:
