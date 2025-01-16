Israel-Hamas ceasefire live: Truce to begin on Sunday as Gaza strikes reported hours after deal announced
US president Joe Biden says he’s ‘deeply satisfied’ for people of Israel, hostage families and innocent people of Gaza
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a ceasefire agreement with Hamas is still not complete and the final details are being worked out even as the group in Gaza reportedly accepted the truce deal on Wednesday.
The truce will bring a temporary halt to Israel’s more than a-year-long war in Gaza, which has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians.
Netanyahu said that Hamas was objecting to a part of the agreement that gave Israel the ability to veto the release of certain Palestinian prisoners.
The deal, which is due to begin on Sunday, promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and will allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes.
A senior Biden administration official credited the presence of president-elect Donald Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, as being critical to reaching the agreement.
Despite the ongoing truce talks, heavy Israeli bombardment, especially in Gaza City, killed 32 people late on Wednesday, medics in the Hamas-run Strip said.
A year of war in Gaza: A timeline of key moments
Just days before US president Joe Biden is set to leave office, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire deal after a last-minute “breakthrough” in talks.
An official close to the negotiations said a text for a ceasefire and release of hostages was presented by Qatar to both sides at talks in Doha.
In the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis large crowds of joyful Palestinians have taken to the streets, with people cheering and honking car horns.
Agreement was reached after the Qatari prime minister’s separately met Hamas negotiators Israeli negotiators in his office, source close to the negotiations told The Independent’s world affairs editor Sam Kiley.
Alexander Butler and Tom Watling report:
A year of war in Gaza: A timeline of key moments as ceasefire deal agreed
A year after Israel vowed to wipe Hamas ‘off the face of the earth’ following the 7 October attack into Israel the conflict has spread across the Middle East
Comment | Peace has finally come to Gaza... but at a terrible price
Great relief, then, at the Gaza ceasefire, such as it is – but also great sadness. There is no real reason why this deal, or something very much like it, couldn’t have been concluded when US president Joe Biden and his secretary of state Antony Blinken first put it on the table last May.
The “sticking points” that were obvious then haven’t materially altered in the many months since. But the price of delay has been paid by untold thousands of dead and injured civilians, the continuing pain of the hostages’ families, and the transformation of the poor but busy territory of Gaza into a desolate, uninhabitable moonscape.
The greatest of the tragedies have been inflicted on the children. It seems obvious that war crimes have been committed, just as surely as the series of events that triggered this particular phase in the Middle East, on 7 October 2023, amounted to a terrorist atrocity and an act of war.
Sean O’Grady writes:
Peace has finally come to Gaza... but at a terrible price
The timing of the Gaza ceasefire – a near-exact copy of the deal brokered by Joe Biden and Antony Blinken last May – suggests that it was Donald Trump’s bluster and threats that made the difference, says Sean O’Grady
Charity says world leaders must push for permanent end to the Gaza war
Charity and rights groups have urged world leaders to push for a permanent end to Israel’s war in Gaza following the ceasefire announcement between Israel and Hamas to stop fighting and release hostages.
“Leaders must put an end to this nightmare and use this opportunity to push for a permanent ceasefire combined with a massive influx of humanitarian aid,” said Rose Caldwell, chief executive of Plan International UK.
“Gaza remains in the grip of a catastrophic hunger crisis, with children dying of starvation, dehydration and related diseases. Without immediate safe access and large-scale action, many thousands more could die.”
Rights group Project Hope said: “Even with a break in violence, we know people will continue to die from preventable causes unless there is a significant reduction in humanitarian aid restrictions, an increase in humanitarian access to all areas of Gaza, and a surge of humanitarian assistance, including specialty health workers to address the array of medical needs.”
Trump claims credit for ceasefire agreement
President-elect Donald Trump has claimed credit for the ceasefire agreement made between Israel and Hamas, hailing it as an “epic ceasefire agreement”.
He wrote on Truth Social: “This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.
“With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven. We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!
“We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!”
Second-biggest militant group says ceasefire deal ‘honourable’
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the second-biggest militant group in Gaza, said the ceasefire deal to temporarily stop the fighting was “honourable.”
Hamas needed Islamic Jihad’s support for the deal in order to avoid a potential disruption in the process, according to reports.
“Today, our people and their resistance imposed an honourable agreement to stop the aggression,” Islamic Jihad said in a statement.
Live: View of Gaza's Khan Younis after ceasefire deal reached
UN: We will deliver as much aid as conditions allow
The United Nations will only deliver as much humanitarian aid as “the conditions on the ground allow”, a UN aid spokesperson said after news emerged of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.
“The removal of the various impediments the U.N. has been facing during the last year, which include restrictions on the entry of goods; the lack of safety and security; the breakdown of law and order; and the lack of fuel, is a must,” said Eri Kaneko, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The UN and its partners have been working to develop a coordinated plan to scale up the Gaza aid operation, Ms Kaneko added.
Israeli strikes on Gaza continue despite ceasefire announcement
Israel intensified strikes on Gaza hours after a ceasefire and hostage release deal was announced, residents and authorities in the Strip said.
Heavy Israeli bombardment, especially in Gaza City, killed 32 people last night, medics in the Hamas-run enclave said. The strikes continued early this morning and destroyed houses in Rafah in southern Gaza, Nuseirat in central Gaza and in northern Gaza, residents said.
Israel’s military made no immediate comment and there were no reports of Hamas attacks on Israel after the ceasefire announcement.
Keir Starmer: Ceasefire is ‘long-overdue’ after ‘devastating bloodshed’
UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has also been speaking after news emerged of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.
“After months of devastating bloodshed and countless lives lost, this is the long-overdue news that the Israeli and Palestinian people have desperately been waiting for,” Mr Starmer said. “They have borne the brunt of this conflict – triggered by the brutal terrorists of Hamas, who committed the deadliest massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust on October 7th, 2023.
“The hostages, who were brutally ripped from their homes on that day and held captive in unimaginable conditions ever since, can now finally return to their families. But we should also use this moment to pay tribute to those who won’t make it home – including the British people who were murdered by Hamas. We will continue to mourn and remember them.
“For the innocent Palestinians whose homes turned into a warzone overnight and the many who have lost their lives, this ceasefire must allow for a huge surge in humanitarian aid, which is so desperately needed to end the suffering in Gaza.
“And then our attention must turn to how we secure a permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people – grounded in a two-state solution that will guarantee security and stability for Israel, alongside a sovereign and viable Palestine state.”
Netanyahu says Gaza ceasefire deal is not complete
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a ceasefire agreement with Hamas is still not complete and the final details are being worked out.
Netanyahu’s statement comes hours after the US and Qatar announced the deal, which would pause the devastating 15-month war in Gaza and clear the way for dozens of hostages to go home.
He said that Hamas was objecting to a part of the agreement that gave Israel the ability to veto the release of certain Palestinian prisoners.
Hamas was trying to dictate which Palestinian prisoners would be released, Netanyahu said. He said he told Israeli negotiators to stand firm on the earlier agreement.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments