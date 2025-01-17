Israel-Hamas ceasefire live: Netanyahu says Israel will sign Gaza deal after last-minute issues resolved
Hamas and Israel reportedly ironed out a final stumbling block in negotiations relating to Palestinian prisoners
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu today said a deal to return hostages held in the Gaza Strip has been reached, after his office had said earlier there were last-minute snags in finalising the ceasefire.
Netanyahu said he would convene his security cabinet later today following which the government will approve the long-awaited hostage deal.
His pre-dawn statement comes as Israel continued to bomb Gaza, killing at least 72 Palestinians on Thursday.Meanwhile, some protesters in Jerusalem have rallied against the Gaza ceasefire deal, lighting bonfires and expressing their anger at what they say is an act of surrender.
But pro-ceasefire crowds in Israel embraced one another as news emerged that the momentous ceasefire and hostage deal had been agreed.
Coming into effect on Sunday, it will bring an end to 15-months of devastation in Gaza - which has seen more than 46,000 Palestinians killed, according to Palestinian authorities - and the release of the Israeli hostages that still live.
Negotiators successfully addressed last-minute issues which arose on Thursday, a US official told Axios.
Live: View of Gaza's Khan Younis following announcement of ceasefire
Israel’s far-right minister threatens to quit government
Israeli far-right police minister Ben-Gvir threatened to quit prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government if he agrees to a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal being negotiated at talks in Qatar.
“The deal that is taking shape is a reckless deal,” Ben-Gvir said in a televised statement, saying it would “erase the achievements of the war” by releasing hundreds of Palestinian militants and withdrawing from strategic areas in Gaza, leaving Hamas undefeated.
“If this irresponsible deal is approved and implemented, we the members of Jewish Power will submit letters of resignation to the prime minister,” he said, adding that he would, nonetheless, not seek to bring down the government.
Ben-Gvir this week urged finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has described the deal as a “catastrophe”, to join him in a last-ditch attempt to prevent a ceasefire deal, which he described as a dangerous capitulation to Hamas.
Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party repeated its opposition yesterday, threatening to quit the government if it did not go back to war to defeat Hamas after the first six-week phase of the ceasefire was completed.
Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal signed in Doha - report
An Israeli delegation and representatives from Hamas have signed the Gaza ceasefire deal in Doha, according to Axios, formally agreeing to a cessation of hostilities in the 15-month war and the release of hostages still held by Palestinian militant groups.
The Israeli security cabinet will convene later today to vote on the ceasefire before the full cabinet follows suit on Saturday.
The delay in the vote is likely to push the ceasefire’s implementation to late Sunday or Monday morning, sources were quoted as saying. It was initially expected to start on Sunday at noon.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a pre-dawn statement, said the deal to return hostages has been reached after his office had said earlier there were last-minute snags in finalising the ceasefire to pause Israel’s 15-month-long war in Gaza.
Israeli cabinet to approve ceasefire deal on Saturday - report
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said his security cabinet would convene today to vote on the ceasefire before the full government follows suit on Saturday, according to reports.
Once approved, the ceasefire in Gaza is expected to begin on Sunday afternoon.
Israeli and Hamas negotiating teams reportedly signed a hostage release and ceasefire deal in Doha early Friday after final roadblocks stalling the finalisation of the deal were cleared.
Israel targets site where hostage is held after ceasefire, Hamas says
Israel has targeted a site in Gaza where a female hostage is being held after a ceasefire deal was reached, spokesperson Abu Obeida said on Thursday.
“After announcing the agreement, the enemy army targeted a place where one of the female prisoners of the first stage of the ceasefire deal was located,” Obeida said.
“Any aggression and shelling at this stage by the enemy could turn the freedom of a prisoner into a tragedy.”
The report has not been independently verified.
More than 46,000 Palestinians killed since 7 October, Gaza health ministry says
The total number of Palestinians killed now stands at 46,788, the Gaza health ministry has said.
Meanwhile, it added that 110,453 have been injured, since Israel launched its war on Gaza following Hamas’ attack on the country on 7 October.
The death toll is likely to increase as bodies are found under the rubble, while some estimates, which include the impact of starvation and disease, have suggested the toll is higher than 46,000.
Israeli strikes kill more than 70 in Gaza in one day
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza killed at least 72 Palestinians yesterday even as ceasefire talks with Hamas solidified.
The health ministry in the Hamas-run Strip said the toll from yesterday’s strikes only includes bodies brought to two hospitals in Gaza City and the actual toll is likely higher.
“Yesterday was a bloody day, and today is bloodier,” said Zaher al-Wahedi, a health ministry official.
The Israeli military said it had struck approximately 50 militant targets across the Gaza Strip over the past day, including weapons storage facilities and rocket launch sites.
Netanyahu says hostage release deal has been reached
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu today said a deal to return hostages held in the Gaza Strip has been reached, after his office had said earlier there were last-minute snags in finalizing a ceasefire that would pause 15 months of war.
Netanyahu said he would convene his security cabinet later today and then the government will approve the long-awaited hostage deal.
Netanyahu’s pre-dawn statement appeared to clear the way for Israeli approval of the deal, which would pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip and see dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
The deal would also allow hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to return to the remains of their homes in Gaza
'Only when the last hostage is back can we start rebuilding Gaza' - cousin of October 7 victim
‘Only when the last hostage is back can we start rebuilding Gaza’ - cousin of October 7 victim
Udi Goren, the cousin of a civil engineer killed in the October 7 attack, says the only way to alleviate suffering on both sides is to bring back the hostages.
“It doesn’t matter where you stand politically, if you affiliate with Israel, if you care for the Palestinians, but we must realise that if you want to end suffering on both sides, the key, the first domino stone that would set this process, is bringing back all the hostages,” he said.
“Because only when the last hostage is back would hostilities end, would the war end, would we be able to start rebuilding Gaza.
“Their suffering might hopefully be finally alleviated, and Israelis would find solace and some comfort with having this knife off of our throats and start rebuilding within our own society.”
Iran says Gaza ceasefire is a ‘victory’ for Palestinian resistance
The ceasefire in Gaza represents a “great victory” for the Palestinian resistance, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday, warning against any possible breach by Israel.
“The end of the war and the imposition of a ceasefire on the Zionist regime (Israel) is a clear and great victory for Palestine and a greater defeat for the Zionist regime,” a statement by the Guards said.
Iran and its allied non-state armed groups in the region such as Yemen’s Houthis and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have supported Hamas throughout the conflict.
“The resistance remains alive, thriving, strong and has deeper faith in the divine promise of liberating the al-Aqsa mosque and Jerusalem,” the Guards said, warning against any breach of the ceasefire by Israel and saying they maintain field preparations to confront “new wars and crimes.”
