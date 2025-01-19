Israel-Hamas war live: At least eight killed in Gaza airstrikes as ceasefire delayed over hostage list dispute
The ceasefire deal was signed off by Israel’s government on Saturday morning - but attacks have continued on the Gaza Strip
At least eight Palestinians have been killed and 25 others injured, medics in Gaza have said, after a ceasefire deal has been delayed.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military not to start the ceasefire in Gaza as he demanded the list of hostages to be freed, throwing the truce in limbo just an hour before it was to begin.
Israel has been demanding the list of 33 hostages who will be released by Hamas in the first phase.
Military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that the ceasefire will not take effect as long as the militant group do not need its demands, and that Israel will continue to attack.
Hamas blamed the delay in handing over the names on “technical field reasons.” It said in a statement that it is committed to the ceasefire deal announced last week.
Israel’s government ratified the truce with Hamas on Saturday morning, paving the way for an end to the war in the Palestinian territory after 15 months of devastating fighting that has left over 46,000 Gazans dead.
Mr Netanyahu warned that Israel reserved the right to restart the war in Gaza with the backing of the US if he was not satisfied with Hamas’s handling of the ceasefire deal.
Israel continued to attack Gaza through Saturday. Tanks shelled the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City and airstrikes hit central and southern Gaza, residents said.
Hamas releases names of three Israeli hostages to be freed in Gaza, spokesperson says
Hamas on Sunday released the names of the three Israeli hostages to be freed on the first day of the implementation of the ceasefire deal in Gaza, a Hamas armed wing spokesperson said in a post on Telegram.
Mediators have told Israel they have received the names of hostages due to be released on Sunday but the list is not yet in Israeli hands, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Israeli hardline minister Ben-Gvir quits government over Gaza deal
Hardline Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and two other ministers from his nationalist-religious party have resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet over the Gaza ceasefire deal, their party said on Sunday.
The Otzma Yehudit party is no longer part of the ruling coalition but has said it will not try to bring down Netanyahu’s government.
Israel reportedly receive names of hostages for release
Israel has received the names of the 33 hostages to be released on the first day of the planned ceasefire, Israel’s Channel 12 reports.
No official confirmation has been made by the Israelis that they have received the names.
Just moments earlier, a Hamas official said that the names of Israeli hostages to be released would be delivered soon.
Names of Israeli hostages set for release to be delivered soon to Israel, Hamas official says
The names of Israeli hostages in Gaza to be released on the first day of the planned ceasefire between Hamas and Israel will be delivered soon, a Hamas official told Reuters on Sunday.
The official said the delay in handing over the list of hostages was technical.
Israeli military strikes killed at least eight Palestinians across Gaza on Sunday amid a delay in implementing the ceasefire, the Palestinian civil emergency service said.
At least eight Palestinians killed as strikes in Gaza continue
At least eight Palestinians have been killed and 25 others injured as the ceasefire deal fails to materialise, the Palestinain Civil Emergency Service has said.
Three Palestinians were killed in eastern Gaza city by Israeli drones that opened fire in some parts east of the city, medics in the enclave said on Sunday.
Israeli military says it struck 'terror targets' in north, central Gaza
The Israeli military said on Sunday that it had struck “terror targets” in northern and central Gaza.
The strikes come as the implementation of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was delayed as Hamas had not fulfilled its obligation to send Israel the list of hostages to be released on the first day.
In a statement, the IDF said it was “continuing to operate and strike terror targets in the Gaza Strip”.
“A short while ago, IDF artillery and aircraft struck a number of terror targets in northern and central Gaza,” the military said.
“The IDF remains ready in defence and offence and will not allow any harm to the citizens of Israel.”
Palestinian residents begin returning to homes despite ongoing shelling
Palestinian residents began returning to their homes in parts of Gaza City early Sunday, even as tank shelling continued to the east, closer to the Israeli border, overnight. Families could be seen making their way back on foot, with their belongings loaded on donkey carts, residents said.
“The sound of shelling and explosions didn’t stop,” said Ahmed Matter, a Gaza City resident. He said he saw many families leaving their shelters and returning to their homes. “People are impatient. They want this madness to end,” he said.
Israel’s Cabinet approved the ceasefire early Saturday in a rare session during the Jewish Sabbath, more than two days after mediators announced the deal. The warring sides were under pressure from both the outgoing Biden administration and President-elect Donald Trump to achieve a deal before the U.S. presidential inauguration on Monday.
However, the deal has now been thrown into limbo after Israel said Hamas had not complied with its obligations, and that the ceasefire would not commence until they had received a list of hostages set for release.
Israeli military says it 'continues to attack' in Gaza
The Israeli military says it “continues to attack” inside the Gaza Strip as a dispute with Hamas delayed the start of a planned ceasefire.
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the military’s chief spokesman, said the truce would not begin until Hamas hands over the names of three hostages to be released later on Sunday, echoing an earlier statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The planned ceasefire, agreed after a year of intensive mediation by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, is the first step in a long and fragile process aimed at winding down the 15-month war.
The 42-day first phase of the ceasefire should see a total of 33 hostages returned from Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees released. Israeli forces should pull back into a buffer zone inside Gaza, and many displaced Palestinians should be able to return home. The devastated territory should also see a surge in humanitarian aid.
Israel says ceasefire will not take effect until Hamas release hostage list
A military spokesman for Israel told reporters that Hamas is not meeting its obligations to send a list of hostages.
Daniel Hagari said that the ceasefire will not take effect as long as the militant group do not need its demands, and that Israel will continue to attack.
“As of this morning Hamas is not complying... Israel is committed to the agreement,” he said.
