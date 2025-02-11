Netanyahu warns Israel will end Gaza ceasefire if Hamas does not free hostages by Saturday: Live
Hamas says Israel must abide by the ceasefire if the hostages are to be released
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Israel will resume “intense” fighting in Gaza if all hostages are not released by Saturday noon, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.
"The military will return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated," he said in a video statement on Tuesday afternoon, as US president Donald Trump met with Jordan’s King Abdullah in the White House.
Netanyahu has echoed Trump, who threatened to let “hell break out” in Gaza if the dozens of remaining Israeli hostages weren’t freed by Saturday.
Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri hit back at the threat on Tuesday, warning Trump that abiding by the ceasefire is the only way to ensure the hostages return.
"Trump must remember that there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties, and this is the only way to bring back the prisoners. The language of threats has no value and only complicates matters," he said.
Hamas indefinitely suspended the release of hostages on Monday, accusing Israel of breaching ceasefire obligations. The group accused Israel of delaying the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, carrying out strikes across the enclave and hindering the entry of humanitarian aid.
ICYMI: 'Resumption of hostilities must be avoided at all cost', says UN chief
UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged Hamas to continue with the release of hostages, one day after the militant group announced it would halt the exchange.
"We must avoid at all costs the resumption of hostilities in Gaza that would lead to an immense tragedy," Mr Guterres said in a statement.
It comes after Hamas said on Monday it would stop releasing Israeli hostages due to alleged violations of the ceasefire agreement, including air strikes on areas in the enclave.
"Both sides must fully abide by their commitments in the ceasefire agreement and resume negotiations in Doha for the second phase", Mr Guterres added.
How Trump’s fever dream over Gaza could be a nightmare for the West
Trump’s latest outburst on Gaza demanding that Hamas release all hostages held there by Saturday or there will be “hell to pay” is as mad as the threats to cut aid to Egypt and Jordan are dangerous – and will only empower America’s enemies.
The US president doesn’t have any capacity – that Israel doesn’t already have – to make Hamas “pay” for not releasing the remaining hostages. His threats sit against the backdrop of a ceasefire deal that, for now, is barely holding.
If the ceasefire breaks down entirely, then Israel may continue to bombard the enclave. Trump has already given Benjamin Netanyahu carte blanche to do so – and has lifted Biden’s previous restrictions on American 2,000lb munitions.
World affairs editor Sam Kiley writes:
How Trump’s fever dream over Gaza could be a nightmare for the West
The US president’s threats to cut aid to Jordan and Egypt risk further war – and may offer China and Russia easy gains, warns World Affairs Editor Sam Kiley
Israel will resume fighting in Gaza if hostages not freed by Saturday noon, says Netanyahu
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the Gaza ceasefire would end if Hamas did not return hostages in the enclave by noon on Saturday.
"The military will return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated," he said in a video statement.
Donald Trump meets Jordan's King Abdullah
Donald Trump met Jordan’s King Abdullah on Tuesday for what is expected to be a tense encounter after the US presidents controversial Gaza proposals.
Trump has proposed to forcibly transfer Palestinians out of Gaza before a US takeover of the strip would see it turned into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.
King Abdullah has rejected any proposal to annex Palestinian land and displace its people. He is expected to convey his stance in today’s meeting.
Trump greeted King Abdullah and they stood together briefly outside the White House before entering for their meeting.
Starmer faces backlash from 38 Labour MPs over failure to confront Trump on Gaza ‘ethnic cleansing’
Sir Keir Starmer is under growing pressure to challenge Donald Trump over his plans to turn Gaza into his latest real estate project.
It comes as 38 Labour MPs wrote to him demanding he takes a stand against Mr Trump’s “ethnic cleansing” of Gaza in the biggest public backlash within the party against the prime minister since Labour won the election.
In a sign of the shared anger across parliament, the letter was also signed by eight independent MPs, four from Plaid Cymru, two SNP, two SDLP and one Alliance Party along with 13 peers from different parties including Labour.
Sir Keir attempted to avoid condemnation of the US president when he was confronted on the issue during Prime Minister’s Questions but Downing Street confirmed the PM planned to talk to the US president over the shock plans.
Political editor David Maddox and chief international correspondent Bel Trew report:
50 Labour MPs demand Starmer confront Trump on Gaza ‘ethnic cleansing’
The prime minister is coming under pressure to stand up to Donald Trump over his attempts to evict Palestinians from their homeland with the biggest backlash from Labour MPs since the election
Houthis threaten to strike Israel again if ceasefire not upheld
The Iran-backed Houthi rebel group who control most of western Yemen will launch attacks on Israel if attacks Gaza and does not fulfill its ceasefire obligations, the group’s leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi said in a speech on Tuesday.
The group had attacked vessels in the Red Sea belonging to Israel and its allies, in what it described as an act of support with Palestinians in Gaza.
Trump to discuss Gaza with Jordan's King Abdullah in tense meeting
Donald Trump will meet Jordanian King Abdullah on Tuesday, hours after the US president threatened to let “all hell break out” if Hamas doesn’t release all hostages by Saturday noon.
It is Trump’s first meeting with the leader of an Arab country since his proposals for the forcible transfer of Palestinians out of Gaza to allow the US to take over the strip and turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East".
King Abdullah has rejected any moves to remove Palestinians from their homeland. On Tuesday, he is expected to tell Trump such a move could boost radicalism, cause chaos in the region, jeopardize peace with Israel - threatening the country's survival.
Hamas suspends release of Israeli hostages from Gaza – putting ceasefire deal at risk
Hamas says it is suspending the release of Israeli hostages from Gaza – leaving a ceasefire agreed with Israel to end 15 months of war inside Gaza on a knife edge.
Israel and Hamas are in the middle of a six-week truce during which Hamas is releasing dozens of the hostages captured in its attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023 in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
The sides have carried out five swaps since the ceasefire went into effect last month, freeing 21 hostages and more than 730 prisoners. Both sides have repeatedly accused the other of violating the terms of the ceasefire. The Israeli public was shocked by the emaciated appearance of Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi and Or Levy, the three hostages who were released on Saturday, which has complicated progress on the deal. Many Palestinian prisoners released to Ramallah hours after the Israelis were freed also looked extremely thin, and seven out of 43 needed hospital treatment, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said.
International editor Chris Stevenson reports:
Hamas suspends release of Israeli hostages from Gaza – putting ceasefire deal at risk
Israel and Hamas have repeatedly accused each other of violating an initial six-week truce aimed at eventually ending the 15-month war in Gaza and seeing hostages held there released
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments