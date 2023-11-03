Israel-Hamas war – live: IDF warns ‘time is up’ as troops surround Gaza City and fighting intensifies
Some 596 foreign nationals will leave today after more than 300 left Gaza a day earlier
Israeli forces have surrounded Gaza City from several directions, after weeks of airstrikes followed by a ground invasion.
The Israeli military’s chief of staff, Herzi Halevy, said his forces were closing in on Gaza and “fighting in a built-up, dense, complex area.”
On Thursday, Israeli planes dropped leaflets warning with the message “time is up” warning residents to immediately evacuate Shati refugee camp, a densely built-up district on the Mediterranean coast bordering Gaza City’s center.
In a statement, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “We’re at the height of the battle. We’ve had impressive successes and have passed the outskirts of Gaza City. We are advancing,”
This comes as the death toll of Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes rises to 9,061, according to the Hamas-led health ministry.
Among those killed include 3,760 children and 2,326 women while a further 32,000 have been injured, they said.
Five battles are currently being fought between the IDF and Hamas, with the biggest taking place in the north-west of the strip.
No British citizens are expected to leave Gaza today, despite government assurances that it is a “top priority” to retrieve the 200 Britons trapped in the besieged enclave.
Indonesia foreign minister: 4 Indonesians evacuated from Gaza on 2 November
Indonesia’s foreign minister Retno Marsudi today said that four Indonesians and one wife of an Indonesian national had been evacuated from Gaza yesterday.
The evacuees had arrived in Cairo, she said in a press conference.
Chile's Boric, after condemning Israel over Gaza, raises concerns with Biden
Chilean president Gabriel Boric, who this week condemned Israeli military’s air bombardment of Gaza and recalled his envoy to Israel said he told president Joe Biden that Israel’s actions were violating international law.
Mr Boric said he condemned the 7 October attack on Israel by the Hamas militant group that killed 1,400 people, and called for the release of Israeli hostages, but added Israel’s retaliatory bombardment of Gaza had been disproportionate and was violating international law.
“These Hamas attacks are without justification, they deserve global condemnation, but the response by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government also deserves our clearest condemnation,” he told reporters after his meeting with Mr Biden at the White House.
“There’s no doubt we can say the response has been disproportionate and is violating international humanitarian law,” he said. “The right of a state to defend itself has limits, and those limits imply respecting the lives of innocent civilians, especially children, and respecting civil humanitarian law.”
Asked about Mr Biden’s response, Boric said it was not his place to speak for the American president.
The White House issued a statement later on Thursday that said Mr Biden had “reaffirmed our continued efforts to urgently increase and sustain the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance” including food, water, and medical care “to civilians in Gaza”.
Mr Biden is facing mounting pressure abroad and at home for failing to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, although the White House is now backing a series of “pauses” in the fighting to allow people to exit Gaza and aid to flow in.
‘It is simply wrong’: The Israel-Palestine conflict is tearing the art world apart
When it was announced early last month, “Treasured Ornament: 10 Centuries of Islamic Art” promised an exhibit that evoked “the rich history of the Islamic world, and the shared human experiences that bind us, transcending borders and boundaries”.
The exhibit at the Frick Pittsburgh museum was set to open on Saturday 4 November. But, in the days after Hamas’s 7 October attacks in Israel, Israel’s siege of Gaza and a bombardment campaign that has killed thousands of Palestinians, the museum quietly decided to postpone the opening.
The decision is the latest move in a wider upheaval within art institutions and media targeting pro-Palestinian and Muslim content, writes Alex Woodward.
Israel military surrounds Gaza City; militants attack from tunnels
Amid heavy explosions in Gaza, Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters his country’s “troops completed the encirclement of Gaza City, which is the focal point of the Hamas terror organization”.
Brigadier General Iddo Mizrahi, chief of Israel’s military engineers, said troops were encountering mines and booby traps.
“Hamas has learned and prepared itself well,” he said.
Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas, said in a televised speech on Thursday that Israel’s death toll in Gaza was much higher than the military had announced. “Your soldiers will return in black bags,” he said.
Israel has said it has lost 18 soldiers and killed dozens of militants since ground operations expanded on Friday.
Hamas and allied Islamic Jihad fighters were emerging from tunnels to fire at tanks, then disappearing back into the network, residents said and videos from both groups showed.
UN rapporteurs call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
A group of independent United Nations experts warned Palestinians there are at “grave risk of genocide”.
“We call on Israel and its allies to agree to an immediate ceasefire. We are running out of time,” the group of UN special rapporteurs said in a statement.
The Israeli mission to the UN in Geneva called the rapporteur’s comments “deplorable and deeply concerning” and blamed Hamas for the civilian deaths. A spokesperson for the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, said a determination of genocide could only be made by a relevant UN judicial body.
Israel says Hamas killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 240 hostages in the attack on 7 October, the deadliest day of its 75-year-old history.
Blinken due in Israel, to urge Netanyahu to accept humanitarian pauses
Top US diplomat Antony Blinken was due in Israel on Friday to call for localised pauses in fighting to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza as Israel said it surrounded the Palestinian enclave’s biggest city and the focus of its drive to annihilate Hamas.
With the conflict nearing the end of its fourth week, US secretary of state Blinken was due to visit Israel for the second time in a month to meet prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s military battled Hamas militants, who fought back with hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels.
“We’re at the height of the battle. We’ve had impressive successes and have passed the outskirts of Gaza City. We are advancing,” Mr Netanyahu said in a statement after the military said it had encircled the seaside enclave’s main city.
As Mr Blinken left Washington for the Middle East, he said he would discuss concrete steps to minimise harm to civilians in Gaza. The White House, meanwhile, said any pauses in fighting should be temporary and localised, and insisted they would not stop Israel defending itself.
Mounting casualties among Palestinian civilians, along with acute shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel, have intensified calls by global leaders for a pause in fighting or a ceasefire.
Israel has dismissed those calls, saying it targets Hamas fighters whom it accuses of intentionally hiding among the population and civilian buildings. The White House has also rejected calls for a ceasefire.
Gaza health authorities say at least 9,061 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its assault on the enclave of 2.3 million people in retaliation for deadly attacks by Hamas militants on southern Israel.
Dozens of Americans leave Gaza under evacuation deal but crossing remains precarious
At least 79 American dual citizens have crossed into Egypt from Gaza over the last two days as part of a deal brokered by the US, Israel, Egypt and Qatar, which acted as a mediator with Hamas.
US president Joe Biden told reporters in the Oval Office that 74 “American folks, dual citizens” had been able to leave the territory on Thursday. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby later added that five US citizens had left a day earlier, but added that the “numbers are changing in real-time.”
The news comes one day after Mr Biden declared that he had “secured safe passage” for wounded Palestinians and foreign nationals to exit Gaza, which has been under heavy Israeli bombardment in recent weeks.
Palestinian officials in Gaza said that 384 foreign nationals had left via the Rafah crossing on Thursday, along with 21 wounded. More than 400 US citizens have been cleared to leave under the deal, according to a list of names seen by The Independent. But precisely how many will be able to make it to the Rafah crossing, on the border with Egypt, is unclear, due to the intensity of Israeli bombing all over the Gaza strip.
Israel-Hamas war misinformation is everywhere. Here are the facts
Misinformation about the latest Israel-Hamas war is thriving on social media platforms, where misrepresented video footage, mistranslations and outright falsehoods often crowd out real reporting from the conflict.
In recent weeks, users have pushed false claims that “crisis actors” are staging scenes of carnage and that US Marines are flooding in to fight on the ground in Gaza.
Here is a closer look at the latest misinformation spreading online — and the facts:
Israel-Hamas war misinformation is everywhere. Here are the facts
Misinformation about the latest Israel-Hamas war is thriving on social media platforms, where misrepresented video footage, mistranslations and outright falsehoods often crowd out real reporting from the conflict
Suspended Labour MP to sue Tory who said he ‘sought to justify’ Hamas attack
An MP who has been suspended by Labour over what the party said were “deeply offensive” comments at a pro-Palestine rally is threatening legal action against a Tory MP over a “highly defamatory” accusation that he sought to “justify” Hamas’s murderous attack on Israel.
Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald said he was “not prepared to stand by” while Chris Clarkson or others “peddle the lie” that he sought to justify Hamas’s actions on 7 October.
Mr McDonald was suspended by Labour earlier this week after he used the phrase “between the river and the sea” in a speech during a demonstration.
House passes $14bn aid package for Israel in exchange for spending cuts
The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a $14.3bn aid package to Israel that would strip money meant for the Internal Revenue Service to beef up enforcement against tax cheats – setting up a likely veto from Joe Biden.
The bill passed overwhelmingly 226 to 196, with just 12 Democrats voting yes alongside the GOP majority, bucking the trend of normally widespread bipartisan support for aid to Israel.
The House bill would fund the aid by stripping money from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the Democrats’ signature 2022 climate and health care bill, which allocated billions to increase tax enforcement and create a free government-run electronic tax filing system.
