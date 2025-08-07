The uninhabited island being converted into a Gaza medical facility

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indonesia is set to convert a medical facility on its uninhabited Galang Island to treat about 2,000 wounded residents of Gaza, a presidential spokesperson announced on Thursday.

The Muslim-majority nation has previously sent humanitarian aid to Gaza after Israel started an offensive in October 2023 that Gaza health officials say has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, whether fighters or non-combatants.

"Indonesia will give medical help for about 2,000 Gaza residents who became victims of war, those who are wounded, buried under debris," spokesperson Hasan Nasbi told reporters, adding that the exercise was not an evacuation.

Indonesia plans to allocate the facility on Galang island, off its island of Sumatra and south of Singapore, to treat wounded Gaza residents and temporarily shelter their families, he said, adding that nobody lives around it now.

The patients would be taken back to Gaza after they had healed, he said.

An injured boy waiting for treatment at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City ( AP )

Hasan did not give a timeframe or further details, referring questions to Indonesia's foreign and defence ministries, which did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The plan comes months after President Prabowo Subianto's offer to shelter wounded Palestinians drew criticism from Indonesia's top clerics for seeming too close to U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion of permanently moving Palestinians out of Gaza.

In response to Trump's suggestion, the foreign ministry of Indonesia, which backs a two-state solution to resolve the Middle East crisis, said at the time it "strongly rejects any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians".

A hospital to treat victims of the COVID-19 pandemic opened in 2020 on Galang, which had been, until 1996, a sprawling refugee camp run by the United Nations, housing 250,000 of those who fled the Vietnam War.