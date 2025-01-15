Israel-Gaza ceasefire - live: Qatar to hold briefing as officials focus on ‘coming hours’ to get deal done
Hamas has accepted a draft agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip whilst Israel insists details are still being finalised
Qatar is set to give an update on an anticipated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as the US emphasised the “coming hours” for a deal.
The Gulf state’s foreign ministry will hold a press conference in Doha on Wednesday, where a truce is being hammered out by US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators.
It comes as US president Joe Biden and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al Sisi emphasised “the urgent need for a deal to be implemented” and said they would be in contact over the “coming hours”.
On Wednesday, Benjamin Netanyahu’s office denied reports Hamas has agreed to the last-minute ceasefire deal nearly 15 months into the war.
Israeli media channels had reported that, following the green light from Hamas, the deal would be formally announced on Thursday and would come into effect on Sunday with the release of the first of the hostages.
But the prime minister’s office immediately said Hamas had not communicated its answer to the proposal drawn up by US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators.
Breaking: Hamas delivers ceasefire approval to mediators - source
Hamas has approved the ceasefire agreement, a source has told Sky News.
The group’s leader, Khalil Al Hayya, delivered the approval to mediators in Doha, Qatar.
Qatari PM meeting Hamas officials in his office
The prime minister of Qatar is meeting Hamas officials in his office in a final push towards a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, a source involved in the talks has told Reuters.
Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also the foreign minister, is set to host a press conference this evening.
Qatar to give update
“Contrary to reports, the Hamas terror organisation has not yet returned its response to the deal,” the prime minister’s office said.
Pictured: Palestinians mourn those killed in Israeli airstrikes
A year after Israel vowed to wipe Hamas ‘off the face of the earth’ in the wake of the 7 October attack into Israel the conflict has spread across the Middle East
A growing number of Israeli soldiers are speaking out against the Israel-Hamas war
US says truce between Israel and Hamas could ‘come anytime’
The US and Qatar have said that a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Israel and Hamas is closer than ever before, with America’s top diplomat saying a truce could be agreed “at any time”.
Negotiators met in Doha on Tuesday hoping to hammer out the final details of a deal, which would include the release of hostages held by Hamas in return for Palestinians held in Israeli jails being freed.
“I believe we will get a ceasefire,” the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said during a speech, asserting it was up to Hamas. “It’s right on the brink. It’s closer than it’s ever been before,” and word could “come anytime”.
Hamas said the talks had reached the final steps and that it hoped this round of negotiations would lead to a deal after mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US. An Israeli official said talks had reached a critical phase although some details needed to be hammered out: “We are close, we are not there yet.”
Islamic Jihad, which is separate from Hamas and also holds hostages in Gaza, said it was sending a senior delegation that would arrive in Doha on Tuesday night to take part in final arrangements for a ceasefire deal.
Gaza ceasefire ‘closer than ever’ as US says truce could ‘come anytime’
First phase of agreement likely to involve release of 33 Israeli hostages and up to 1,000 Palestinian prisoners
Hamas waiting for withdrawal maps, source claims
Hamas is still waiting for Israel to submit maps showing how its military would withdraw from the besieged Gaza Strip, a source said.
During months of on-off talks to achieve a truce in the devastating 15-month-old war both sides have previously said they were close to a ceasefire only to hit last-minute obstacles.
The broad outlines of the current deal have been in place since mid-2024. President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration is now widely seen as a de facto deadline for a ceasefire agreement.
Hamas recruited almost as many new fighters as it lost, says Blinken
US secretary of state Antony Blinken criticised Israel’s war strategy, saying that Hamas has recruited almost as many new members as it lost during the year-long war in Gaza.
“We’ve long made the point to the Israeli government that Hamas cannot be defeated by a military campaign alone, that without a clear alternative, a post-conflict plan and a credible political horizon for the Palestinians, Hamas, or something just as abhorrent and dangerous, will grow back,” Mr Blinken said in a speech at the Atlantic Council yesterday.
“Each time Israel completes its military operations and pulls back Hamas, militants regroup and re-emerge because there’s nothing else to fill the void,” he said.
“Indeed, we assess that Hamas has recruited almost as many new militants as it has lost. That is a recipe for an enduring insurgency and perpetual war,” Mr Blinken added.
