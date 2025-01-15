Israel-Hamas ceasefire live: Gaza truce ‘could come at any time’ as Netanyahu minister tries to kill deal
Hamas has accepted a draft agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip whilst Israel insists details are still being finalised
A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is “right on the brink” and could come at “any time”, US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said.
The deal is “closer than it’s ever been before”, Mr Blinken added in a speech to Washington-based think tank the Atlantic Council. “We await final word from Hamas on its acceptance and until we get that word, will remain on the brink,” Mr Blinken said.
His statement came as Israel’s national security minister made a last-ditch effort to quash the truce. Ben Gvir revealed yesterday he has repeatedly foiled a hostage and ceasefire deal with Hamas over the past year and urged finance minister Bezalel Smotrich to join him in halting the new agreement.
An Israeli official said the first stage of the deal would see 33 hostages set free, including children, women – including some female soldiers – men above 50, and the wounded and sick.
The first stage would last up to 60 days, with negotiations for the second stage beginning on the 16th day if all proceeds as planned. This stage would see the release of the remaining living hostages – male soldiers and younger civilian males – and the return of the bodies of dead hostages.
Israeli minister says he repeatedly prevented ceasefire deal
Israel’s national security minister Ben Gvir claimed he has repeatedly foiled a hostage and ceasefire deal with Hamas over the past year as he threatened to quit the Benjamin Netanyahu cabinet over a fresh deal being brokered by the US.
Gvir urged finance minister Bezalel Smotrich to join him in a last-ditch attempt to prevent a ceasefire deal, which he described as a dangerous capitulation to Hamas. “In the last year, using our political power, we managed to prevent this deal from going ahead, time after time,” Gvir wrote on X.
He added: “This move is our only chance to prevent (the deal’s) execution, and prevent Israel’s surrender to Hamas, after more than a year of bloody war, in which more than 400 IDF (Israel Defence Forces) soldiers fell in the Gaza Strip, and to ensure that their deaths are not in vain.”
Smotrich said on Monday that he objects to the deal but did not threaten to leave Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition. A majority of ministers are expected to back the phased ceasefire deal, which details a halt to fighting and the release of hostages.
ICYMI: Biden administration will handover post-war plan to Trump’s team, says Blinken
The Biden administration’s plan for the post-war management of Gaza will be handed over to president-elect Donald Trump’s team, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said today.
It includes details of an interim security mission including international forces and Palestinians, Mr Blinken said.
Laying out the plan in an address at Washington’s Atlantic Council thinktank, Mr Blinken said a reformed Palestinian Authority would lead Gaza under the plan.
International partners would be invited to help establish and run an interim administration in the enclave.
Gaza deal declaration on halt due to conflict over fine print
The declaration of the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal was reportedly delayed due to disagreements on the final wording of the agreement.
One of the issues holding up the approval on Hamas’s end was related to the maps detailing the Israeli military’s withdrawal from the Strip as a part of the deal, the Jerusalem Post reported.
Two officials involved in the talks told The Associated Press yesterday that Hamas has accepted a draft agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of dozens of hostages. An Israeli official said progress has been made but the details are being finalised.
Israel strikes kill 17 Palestinians as truce deal talks continue
Israeli airstrikes on homes in the Gaza Strip killed at least 17 Palestinians, health officials in the Hamas-run Strip said.
Earlier strikes in Gaza killed at least 18 people, including two women and four children, according to local health officials, who said one woman was pregnant and the baby died as well.
The fresh attacks came as Israel and Hamas appeared to be narrowing in on a ceasefire deal to end the 15-month war and release dozens of hostages.
The deal is “closer than it’s ever been before”, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said in a speech to Washington-based thinktank Atlantic Council yesterday.
“We await final word from Hamas on its acceptance and until we get that word, will remain on the brink,” Mr Blinken said of the ceasefire deal.
Deal painful but hostages have ‘top priority’, says Germany’s Scholz
Making a deal with Hamas is “painful” but the lives of hostages must take priority, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
“We understand how painful any agreement with the terrorist organisation Hamas is for Israel. Nevertheless, the lives of the hostages must now have top priority,” said Scholz in a statement, adding that it offered the chance of a ceasefire to help alleviate ongoing suffering in Gaza.
Watch: Hundreds of Israelis protest against potential peace deal with Hamas
Hundreds of Israelis gathered in Jerusalem on Monday, 13 January, to protest against a potential ceasefire deal with Hamas.
Relatives of hostages, wounded soldiers and reservists came together under the slogan “no mandate to surrender to Hamas“ and called on the government to release the hostages only through victory over Hamas.
Demonstrators marched from near Israel’s parliament towards the Chords Bridge, lit with the blue and white Israeli flag, shouting slogans against humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, prisoner exchanges or relinquishing conquered territory.
Protester Tamar Gesundheit, 69, said, “Please President Trump, do not pressure us to give into Hamas. Pressure them to give in to us.”
According to state broadcaster Kan, the protest was organised by the Gvura Forum, which represents some of the families of soldiers killed during the war.
In pictures: Residents sift through wreckage at the site of Israeli bombardment on a residential block in Gaza City
Israeli minister vows to oppose Gaza ceasefire deal
Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich has vowed to oppose a ceasefire deal being negotiated in Qatar to halt Israel’s bombardment in Gaza and secure the release of hostages.
Mr Smotrich described the deal taking shape as “a catastrophe” for Israel’s security and said Israel should keep up its campaign in Gaza until the complete surrender of Hamas.
The hardline nationalist in prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition has been one of the fiercest opponents to a ceasefire deal with Gaza.
His comments yesterday triggered outrage with dozens of members of the hostage families, many carrying photographs of the missing, attacked Mr Smotrich in an emotionally charged encounter that lasted for more than an hour, accusing him of abandoning the 98 Israeli and foreign hostages still left in Gaza.
“The conditions are ripe, it’s time for a deal, the prime minister said it. How can you, the minister of finance, oppose the return of all these abductees,” asked Ofir Angrest, whose brother Matan was taken hostage during the Hamas-led attack on Israel on 7 October 2023.
Police minister threatens to quit over potential ceasefire deal
Israeli far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened on Tuesday to quit Benjamin Netanyahu’s government if he agrees to a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal.
Ben-Gvir, whose departure would not bring down Netanyahu’s government, urged Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to join him in a last-ditch attempt to prevent a ceasefire deal, which he described as a dangerous capitulation to Hamas.
“This move is our only chance to prevent (the deal’s) execution, and prevent Israel’s surrender to Hamas, after more than a year of bloody war, in which more than 400 IDF (Israel Defence Forces) soldiers fell in the Gaza Strip, and to ensure that their deaths are not in vain,” Ben-Gvir said on X.
Smotrich said on Monday that he objects to the deal but did not threaten to bolt Netanyahu’s coalition.
Hostage families ‘hopeful’ over deal
A statement from the Hostages and Families Forum Headquarters said they were “anxiously” following reports of a possible deal finally being struck for the return of their loved ones.
They said: “The families of the hostages have anxiously followed media reports about a potential deal that could bring their loved ones home.
“The families are hopeful that any deal, even a limited one, represents an important first step toward a comprehensive agreement.
“They are grateful for every hostage who returns home and see each release as progress toward their ultimate goal: the return of all hostages - the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial.
“We remain hopeful that each step brings us closer to bringing everyone home.
“Earlier this morning, families gathered outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, forming a human chain to send a powerful message: no hostage should be left behind.”
