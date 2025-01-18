Israel-Hamas ceasefire latest: Gaza truce will take effect Sunday morning as Israel to release 737 prisoners

✕ Close Israel accuses Hamas of backtracking on ceasefire deal

Israel are expected to release 737 prisoners and detainees as part of the first phase of a long-awaited ceasefire deal which begins on Sunday.

“The government approves” the “release (of) 737 prisoners and detainees” currently in the custody of the prison service, the ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday morning, rocket sirens sounded in Tel Aviv after a missile was launched from Yemen, with the IDF confirming it had been intercepted by Israel’s Air Force.

Israel has approved a long-awaited ceasefire truce with Hamas, paving the way for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip after 15 months of devastating fighting.

The deal is set to come into effect at 8.30am local time (6.30am GMT) on Sunday, the Qatari foreign ministry spokesman said.

Israel’s government voted in favour of the truce after the country’s security cabinet, chaired by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, agreed to the ceasefire and hostage deal earlier on Friday. The vote is believed to have been 24 in favour and eight against early on Saturday morning local time.

The ceasefire was announced on Wednesday but faced last-minute hurdles after Mr Netanyahu accused Hamas of “reneging” on parts of the deal.

It was not clear what caused the delay, but it was reported Hamas tried to add some of its members to the list of Palestinian prisoners that would be released under the exchange.