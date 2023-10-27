Israel-Hamas live: IDF expanding ground operations in Gaza as internet and mobile services go down
The Israel Defence Forces said it had conducted more air strikes on Hamas targets over the last 24 hours
IDF strike Hamas targets in Gaza
The Israeli military has said its ground forces are “expanding their activity” in the Gaza Strip, as lines of communication in the enclave have gone down.
Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the army’s spokesman, said aerial attacks had been targeting Hamas tunnels and other targets.
“In addition to the attacks that we carried out in recent days, ground forces are expanding their activity this evening,” he said on Friday evening. “The IDF is acting with great force ... to achieve the objectives of the war.”
Israel has amassed hundreds of thousands of troops along the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive against the Hamas militant group.
Airstrikes have intensified since nightfall and the territory’s internet and mobile communications services collapsed on Friday evening.
Meanwhile, the US said its fighter jets struck two Iranian facilities in Syria, after repeated attacks on US coalition forces in the region by an Iran-backed militia in the past week.
The strikes were not carried out in coordination with Israel, which has been engaged in its own clashes with Iran-backed Hezbollah forces on the border with Lebanon, a US official said.
British citizens trapped under Israel’s bombing of Gaza slam ‘shameful’ lack of support from UK government
British citizens trapped under Israel’s ferocious bombing of Gaza have slammed the “shameful” lack of support from the British government that has failed to push for evacuation or a humanitarian ceasefire.
There are believed to be 200 Britons registered with the UK authorities in the besieged enclave, where food, water, fuel and medical supplies are fast running out.
Among them is Manchester resident Mohammed Ghalayini, who said Israeli air strikes have killed 37 members of his extended family and forced him to be displaced four times.
He was visiting family in Gaza when Israel unleashed its heaviest-ever air raids in retaliation for Hamas’s bloody 7 October attack on southern Israel.
Despite struggling to access food, water, and other supplies the 44-year-old said he has only received one communique from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office: a single email 10 days ago.
Diplomat contradicts DeSantis claims on shipping weapons to Israel
Governor has helped coordinate evacuation flights.
Will US airstrikes in Syria trigger a wider conflict?
After the recent airstrikes in Syria, America has a careful balancing act on its hands to prevent the situation from getting out of control, writes world affairs editor Kim Sengupta from Jerusalem
Don’t fall into the trap of ‘picking sides’ over Gaza
The horrors of Dresden, Guernica and Iraq are compelling reasons not to raze Gaza to dust, just as those sadistic and hate-filled attacks by Hamas are abhorred by all of us. This war is not about choosing one camp over another, writes Alan Rusbridger. Basic humanity is at stake – we need our leaders not to take sides
Biden questioned Gaza’s death toll, so Palestinians released the names
The list is stark in its simplicity: the victim’s name, age and sex.
There are 6,747 names in total, all of them killed during Israel’s assault on Gaza.
That number, reached in just 19 days, does not include the missing, making the true toll likely higher still.
“Those are real people”: Hamas captive’s family despair as hostage posters torn down across London
The family of a headteacher held by Hamas has spoken of their sadness at seeing posters of kidnapped Israelis being ripped down across London.
Ada Sagi, a 75-year-old mother and grandmother, has not had contact with her family since she was believed to have been taken hostage from her home in a dawn ambush on Kibbutz Nir Oz on 7 October.
Her daughter-in-law Michel Sagi, who knows the organisers of the missing poster campaign, said her worst fears were realised when she saw the flyers being ripped down or defaced in a flurry of videos.
Footage of Israeli ground forces heading towards Gaza City
PBS reporter Leila Molana-Allen has shared footage of Israeli trucks full of troops and supplies heading to the Gaza border as air strikes bombard the Strip.
