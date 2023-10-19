Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli troops massing at border told they will be inside Gaza ‘soon’
Rishi Sunak promised Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu that Britain would stand by Israel in “its darkest hour”
An airstrike hit a building near Gaza’s Al-Quds hospital on 18 October, a day after an explosion at another hospital in the Strip killed an estimated 500 people
Israeli Defence Minister’s has told troops “you will soon see Gaza from the inside”, sparking fears of an imminent ground invasion.
“You see Gaza now from a distance, you will soon see it from inside. The command will come,” Yoav Gallant told Israeli soldiers.
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu also visited troops today, telling them the country will “win with all our might”. Tanks, helicopter gunships and troops are currently massed on the border, while another cabinet minister said the military had been given the “green light” to invade when ready.
This comes after eight Palestinians were killed in the West Bank, with clashes reportedly continuing between Israeli forces and gunmen at the Nur Shams refugee camp.
British and US citizens have been warned to leave Lebanon, with the Foreign Office urging them to “leave now while commercial options remain available”.
Meanwhile, road repair machinery has been moved to the Rafah crossing, in preparation for 20 trucks of aid to be brought from the Egyptian border into Gaza. Following talks with the US, Israel agreed to allow the opening for food and medicine, provided it was not diverted by Hamas for their own use.
Sunak says UK ‘proud’ to stand with Israel in ‘darkest hour’
Rishi Sunak promised Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu that Britain would stand by Israel in “its darkest hour” as he welcomed the decision to allow aid into Gaza and said Israel was doing all it could to limit civilian deaths.
“I know that you are taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians in direct contrast to the terrorists of Hamas which seeks to put civilians in harm’s way,” Sunak said alongside Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
Continuing his statement at a press conference in Israel, Sunak said: “Can I also say that we have seen the scenes over the past day that have shocked all of us, particularly at the hospital and we mourn the loss of every innocent life - civilians of every faith, every nationality who have been killed.
“And we also recognise that the Palestinian people are victims of Hamas too.
“And that is why I welcome your decision yesterday that you took to ensure that routes into Gaza will be opened for humanitarian aid to enter.”
He added: “I’m proud to stand here with you. In Israel’s darkest hour as your friend. We will stand with you in solidarity. We will stand with your people and we also want you to win.”
Lebanese civilian killed near border with Israel
A Lebanese civilian was killed on Thursday near the border with Israel, Lebanese security sources and the U.N. peacekeeping force UNIFIL said, in an area of the border where Israeli forces and Lebanese group Hezbollah had a heavy exchange of fire.
Earlier in the day, Iran-backed Hezbollah said it had fired rockets at an Israeli position in the village of Manara and Israel had responded with shelling, the latest exchange in the worst bout of violence on the border in 17 years.
“The Lebanese Armed Forces requested UNIFIL’s assistance for seven individuals stranded near the Blue Line, close to Sheikh Abad’s tomb, during a significant exchange of fire across the Blue Line,” UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said.
He said UNIFIL contacted the Israeli army to request it cease fire in order to rescue the group. “Tragically, one person lost his life during this incident and the others were successfully rescued,” Tenenti said.
A Lebanese security source said the Lebanese civilian was killed by Israeli fire and another person was wounded. The incident was around Hula, which lies in an area across the border from Manara, the source said.
‘We are scared’: US citizens still stuck in Gaza after Biden visit to Israel
When Joe Biden visited Israel on Wednesday, he had a message for its people: You are not alone.
“As long as the United States stands – and we will stand forever – we will not ever let you be alone,” the president said from Tel Aviv.
Sixty-two miles away in southern Gaza, hundreds of US citizens stranded near Rafah border crossing couldn’t have felt more forgotten.
US Navy warship intercepted missiles potentially headed to Israel, Pentagon says
A U.S. Navy warship on Thursday intercepted three cruise missiles and several drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement from Yemen potentially toward Israel, the Pentagon said.
Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups as regional tensions soar during the Israel-Hamas war.
The Pentagon said the destroyer USS Carney was operating in the northern Red Sea on Thursday when it brought down the projectiles and there were no injuries. “We cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen heading north along the Red Sea, potentially towards targets in Israel,” Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters.
A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said it did not appear that the warship was the target.
Netanyahu visits soldiers at Gaza Border
The Israeli prime minister has told his troops Israel “stands behind” them and the country will “win with all our might”.
Benjamin Netanyahu travelled to the Gaza Border today to meet combat soldiers, ahead of an expected ground invasion.
When he asked if they were ready , they replied: “Yes, until victory.”
Earlier, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant told troops they would soon see Gaza “from inside”.
Mr Netanyahu posted this video to X, with the message: “The warriors are ready.”
State Department official resigns over Biden’s approach to Gaza crisis: ‘Failure of American politics’
Josh Paul worked with the US Department of State for more than a decade. On 18 October, his viral resignation letter warned that “blind support” for Israel’s military actions has informed “short-sighted, destructive, unjust and contradictory” decisions that conflict with “the very values we publicly espouse.”
His resignation follows President Joe Biden’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to affirm US support for Israel in the wake of Hamas attacks, a visit marked by widespread protests against the administration at home and abroad during a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Gaza’s ministry of health asks petrol stations to donate diesel supplies to hospitals
Gaza’s ministry of health has issued a desperate plea to petrol stations and citizens to hand over any diesel supplies to hospitals to power their generators.
In the communique they urged “anyone who has any litter of diesel” to communicate with the ministry of health “in order to save the lives of the wounded and sick”.
Medhat Abbas, the director of Gaza’s largest hospital al-Shifa told The Independent his teams were desperately searching for fuel across Gaza as their generators would shut at any moment, meaning ventilators and incubators could be switched off.
“They are searching in all gas stations to find any amount at all,” he said.
The World Health Organisation told The Independent on Wednesday that doctors were having to operate without anaesthesia because the number of wounded was so huge and stocks were so low.
They said medics are having to make “impossible choices” because of the “crippling shortages”. On Thursday British-Palestinian surgeon, who works with Doctors Without Borders said on X social media platform that he was reduced to using shop-bought vinegar to treat bacterial wound infections.
20 trucks of aid does ‘not even scratch the surface’ of Gaza’s needs
Gaza’s health ministry has begged petrol stations and citizens to donate diesel supplies for hospital generators, as rights groups warned 20 trucks of aid due to enter Gaza on Friday does “not even scratch the surface” of the enclaves needs.
US president Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that Israel and Egypt agreed to allow 20 trucks carrying food, water and medicine into the besieged strip.
Fuel, which needed to power generators at hospitals, was included on the list approved by Israel.
Twenty trucks ““does not even scratch the surface of their needs,” said Melanie Ward, head of Medical Aid to Palestine that runs clinics in Gaza.
“Hospitals are collapsing, lacking even basic supplies like painkillers and bandages. Disease outbreaks are inevitable in overflowing and unsanitary shelters. People are drinking sea water to try to stay alive, “ she added.
ActionAid said that insufficient aid could lead to more innocent deaths in Gaza and that the lack of fuel in particular meant that “hospitals could stop operating at any hour”.
Biden will seek support from Americans of his approach to Israel conflict in TV address
President Joe Biden will try to sell Americans on his approach to conflicts in Israel and Ukraine in a prime-time White House address on Thursday, a day after his Middle East trip was upended by a hospital blast in the Gaza Strip.
His televised remarks are scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday (0000 GMT on Friday), while the U.S. House of Representatives remains without a leader needed to pass Biden’s expected funding requests for the wars.
In only the second prime-time Oval Office address of his nearly three years as president, Biden will seek support from citizens and lawmakers growing wary of sending billions of dollars overseas to support conflicts with no end in sight.
The White House has said Biden will unveil his additional funding request this week.
Body of British victim Danny Darlington identified, says relative
A relative of photographer Danny Darlington has told Sky News that his body has been identified.
Mr Darlington was killed alongside his German girlfriend in southern Israel after a shock incursion by Hamas terrorists on 7 October.
His half-brother Lior Perri said he received official confirmation shortly before going on air and said he was “speechless” by the actions of Hamas.
“I could never imagine the abduction of old and sick people, people who need care, and babies and and mothers,” he said.
“I would never believe that these kind of people will be abducted. I cannot give any logical message to them.”
