Israel has accused Hamas of starting a war, after the Palestinian group fired thousands of rockets and gunmen stormed the border, in the largest escalation in years.

Nearly 50 years to the day since the outset of the 1973 war, Hamas launched a huge surprise attack early on Saturday morning, with the group’s political chief reportedly declaring it was “waging a battle of honour, resistance and dignity”.

Israel said its forces were operating inside Gaza and striking targets there, and called up its military reservists, as warning sirens sounded across southern and central parts of the country, with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling an emergency meeting.

Hospitals have reported more than 100 casualties, according to the Times of Israel, and residents near the border have been told to stay in their homes.

The Israeli Defence Forces said more than 2,200 rockets had been fired into Israel since 6:30am, with fighting between Hamas and Israeli troops ongoing at seven sites.