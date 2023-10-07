Israel declares state of war and launches air strikes on Gaza after Hamas militants ‘cross border’ – latest
Israel hospitals report more than 100 casualties as surprise assault unfolds
Israel has accused Hamas of starting a war, after the Palestinian group fired thousands of rockets and gunmen stormed the border, in the largest escalation in years.
Nearly 50 years to the day since the outset of the 1973 war, Hamas launched a huge surprise attack early on Saturday morning, with the group’s political chief reportedly declaring it was “waging a battle of honour, resistance and dignity”.
Israel said its forces were operating inside Gaza and striking targets there, and called up its military reservists, as warning sirens sounded across southern and central parts of the country, with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling an emergency meeting.
Hospitals have reported more than 100 casualties, according to the Times of Israel, and residents near the border have been told to stay in their homes.
The Israeli Defence Forces said more than 2,200 rockets had been fired into Israel since 6:30am, with fighting between Hamas and Israeli troops ongoing at seven sites.
Hamas calls on Palestinians to join fight
Here is more from Hamas’s commander Mohammed Deif’s statement:
“Today the people are regaining their revolution,” he said in the recorded message, as he called on Palestinians from east Jerusalem to northern Israel to join the fight and “expel the occupiers and demolish the walls”.
“We must set the earth on fire under the feet of the occupiers,” he said, claiming that Hamas had fired more than 5,000 rockets into Israel.
Israel declares state of war alert
Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has approved the call-up of reservists, as the Israeli Defence Forces said they had launched strikes on Gaza and launched operation “Iron Swords” in response to the attack.
“The military declares a state of war alert,” it said in a statement. “In the last hour, the Hamas terrorist organisation had begun a massive shooting of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, and terrorists infiltrated into Israeli territory in a number of different locations.”
‘Enough is enough’: Hamas launches ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Storm'
In a rare public statement, Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif said 5,000 rockets had been fired into Israel to begin what he called Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.
“We’ve decided to say enough is enough,” he said, urging all Palestinians to confront Israel, and adding: “This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth.”
Full report: Israel declares ‘state of war alert’ as Hamas militants fire thousands of rockets across border
Israel has declared a “state of war” alert after Hamas militants said they had fired thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip in the largest attack for years.
The surprise assault has seen Hamas gunmen cross the border, Israel said, as warning sirens sounded across southern and central parts of the country, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called an emergency meeting.
In a rare public statement, Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif said 5,000 rockets had been fired into Israel to begin Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.
“We’ve decided to say enough is enough,” he said, urging all Palestinians to confront Israel, and adding: “This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth.”
Israel declares ‘state of war’ as Hamas militants ‘fire 5,000 rockets’ from Gaza
Hamas launches surprise attack, as Israel calls up military reservists and says militants have ‘started a war’
We’ll be using this blog to provide live updates on the developing situation in Israel, after Hamas launched a surprise attack at 6:30am this morning.
