Israel has announced they used a state-of-the-art air-defence system for the first time today after a missile was fired from the Red Sea.

A statement from the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said they “intercepted a surface-to-surface missile in the area of the Red Sea”, adding that “this is the first operational interception by the Arrow Aerial Defense System since the beginning of the war”.

The Arrow defence system was built in collaboration with the US and uses hypersonic missiles to combat hostile fire.

They did not elaborate on where the missile had come from, nor provide evidence of the missile they claimed had been fired from the Red Sea.

It comes as the head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees told a UN emergency meeting Monday “an immediate humanitarian cease-fire has become a matter of life and death for millions”.

Philippe Lazzarini accused Israel of “collective punishment” of Palestinians and the forced displacement of civilians.