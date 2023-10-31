Israel-Gaza – live: IDF ‘uses Arrow missile defences for first time’ as UN issues ‘life or death’ warning
UN agency urges for ceasefire in Gaza, says ‘matter of life and death’ for millions of Palestinians
Netanyahu claims Israel will ‘resign Hamas to the dustbin of history’
Israel has announced they used a state-of-the-art air-defence system for the first time today after a missile was fired from the Red Sea.
A statement from the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said they “intercepted a surface-to-surface missile in the area of the Red Sea”, adding that “this is the first operational interception by the Arrow Aerial Defense System since the beginning of the war”.
The Arrow defence system was built in collaboration with the US and uses hypersonic missiles to combat hostile fire.
They did not elaborate on where the missile had come from, nor provide evidence of the missile they claimed had been fired from the Red Sea.
It comes as the head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees told a UN emergency meeting Monday “an immediate humanitarian cease-fire has become a matter of life and death for millions”.
Philippe Lazzarini accused Israel of “collective punishment” of Palestinians and the forced displacement of civilians.
Israel declares ‘time for war’ amid global pressure for humanitarian ceasefire
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a ceasefire in Gaza, declaring a “time for war” amid continuing calls for a humanitarian pause in the conflict from the UK and other allies.
UK political leaders have called for the pause in the fighting to allow Palestinians to flee Gaza and for aid to be distributed.
Similar appeals have been made by the USA and other countries, but Mr Netanyahu told Israel’s allies it would not heed calls for ceasefire.
“The Bible says that there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is a time for war,” he said in a press conference, claiming that laying down arms would be akin to America doing the same after the 9/11 attacks.
Gaza death toll: More than 8,500 killed, including 3,542 children, says Hamas-run health ministry
At least 8,525 Palestinians, including 3,542 children, have been killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 October, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry has claimed.
Norway believes Israel may have not fully respected international law
Norway believes Israel may have broken international law in its bombardment of Gaza that has levelled neighbourhoods and killed thousands of Palestinians, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide told Reuters in an interview that while Oslo supports Israel‘s right to self-defence, humanitarian law must be adhered to.
This meant distinguishing between combatants and civilians and ensuring military attacks are proportionate to avoid excessive harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure, he said.
“We believe that there have been cases where this proportionality and this distinction have not been fully respected,” he said, speaking in the United Arab Emirates.
Starmer sets out his reasons for not supporting a permanent Gaza ceasefire despite Labour plea
Sir Keir Starmer has set out his two reasons for not supporting a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
The Labour leader was speaking at Chatham House in central London following a surfeit of calls within his own party to back calls for a ceasefire.
During his speech today, he responded to these calls by saying that a “ceasefire always freezes any conflict in the state where it currently lies”, suggesting this would “embolden Hamas”.
He said: “As we speak, that would leave Hamas with the infrastructure and the capability to carry out the sort of attack we saw on 7 October, attacks that are still ongoing.
“Hamas would be emboldened and start preparing for future violence immediately.
“And it is this context that explains my second reason, which is that our current calls for pauses in the fighting for clear and specific humanitarian purposes, and which must start immediately, is right in practice as well as principle.
“In fact, it is at this moment the only credible approach that has any chance of achieving what we all want to see in Gaza, the urgent alleviation of Palestinian suffering: aid distributed quickly and space to get hostages out.
“That is why it is also the position shared by our major allies.”
Members of Sir Keir’s frontbench are in open revolt about his stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
And Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has called for those who break ranks to call for a ceasefire not the be branded disloyal.
Frontbencher Alex Cunningham calling for an "immediate ceasefire" less than an hour before Sir Keir delivered his speech.
Sir Keir said he understood calls for a cessation to the violence.
Israel's UN delegates criticised for wearing yellow stars as 'symbol of pride'
The chairman of Israel‘s Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center on Tuesday criticised the country’s delegation to the United Nations for putting on yellow stars, a symbol of Nazi persecution of Jews, during a meeting of the Security Council.
The Nazis forced Jews in Germany and some European countries it occupied during World War Two to wear yellow stars on their clothing as part of a programme of persecution that culminated in the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered.
Memories of the Holocaust have been close to the surface in Israel and beyond since 7 October when Hamas fighters killed some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, in southern Israel -- the worst loss of Jewish life in a day since the Nazi genocide.
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders have drawn direct comparisons between the Hamas attack and the Nazi persecution of the Jews but the spat over the use of the yellow star symbol underlines how sensitive comparisons with the Holocaust remain for many.
Israel‘s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, and fellow delegates put yellow stars with the words “Never Again” written on them on their jackets during a debate on Monday about the subsequent war on Hamas launched by Israel in the Gaza Strip.
Erdan said the stars were “a symbol of pride, a reminder that we swore to fight back to defend ourselves”, adding that antisemites had been empowered and hatred of Jews was growing in many countries.
But Dani Dayan, chairman of Yad Vashem, which is recognised around the world as an authoritative source of Holocaust scholarship and place of remembrance, said the act dishonoured victims of the genocide as well as the State of Israel.
“The yellow patch symbolises the helplessness of the Jewish people and being at the mercy of others,” he said on social media platform X.
“Today we have an independent country and a strong army. We are masters of our destiny. Today we put a blue-white flag on the lapel, not a yellow patch.”
Keir Starmer says ceasefire in Gaza is not 'correct position'
World Health Organisation warns of airstrikes near Gaza hospital
The World Health Organisation have said reports of Israeli airstrikes near the main cancer centre in Gaza are “extremely concerning”.
In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, said: “Extremely concerning reports of airstrikes in the vicinity of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in the last two days.
“The hospital is the main cancer centre in the Gaza Strip. Services have been severely reduced because of cut-off of electricity and restricted entry of medicines, other medical supplies, fuel and water.
“It is currently sheltering internally displaced people. Health care is #NotATarget.”
Sir Keir Starmer is about to make a speech adressing the calls from his Labour Party to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.
WHO warns of 'imminent public health catastrophe' in Gaza as services break down
A World Health Organization official has said that a “public health catastrophe” is imminent in Gaza amid overcrowding, mass displacement and damage to water and sanitation infrastructure.
At the same press briefing, a spokesperson from the UN children’s agency warned of the risk of infant deaths due to dehydration with just five percent of normal water supplies available.
Israeli forces demolish West Bank house of senior Hamas leader - claim
Israeli troops on Tuesday destroyed the family home of Saleh al-Arouri, the exiled commander of Hamas forces in the occupied West Bank as security forces continued their crackdown on leaders of the militant Islamist group , video has purported to show.
Currently thought to be living in southern Lebanon, Arouri, the deputy to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, is among a group of leaders singled out by Israeli officials who have vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the deadly Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.
A veteran Hamas leader who has spent 17 years in Israeli jails, Arouri rose to prominence in 2014 by admitting to the abduction and killing of three Israeli teenagers from a West Bank settlement.
Since then he has been behind a steady expansion of Hamas political cadres and gunmen throughout the West Bank, where the rival Fatah faction of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas controls the Palestinian Authority.
His house, which local residents said was not occupied, had been scheduled for demolition since last week and security forces blew it up in the early hours of the morning, according to witnesses.
Following 18 months of steadily escalating violence in the West Bank, Israeli forces have clamped down further since the Oct. 7 attack, making hundreds of arrests and conducting regular raids that have resulted in clashes. At least 121 Palestinians have been killed there in the three weeks since the attack.
On Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy hit during a confrontation near the northern West Bank city of Nablus died of his wounds and in a separate incident, a 70 year-old man was killed during a clash in the city of Tubas.
