The number of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza has been confirmed as 242, the highest figure to be confirmed by the Israeli military.

This comes as the Rafah crossing reopens for the second day, to allow foreign nationals and injured Palestinians to flee Gaza into Egypt. Two British aid workers have been evacuated while hundreds more of dual citizens, including Brits and Americans, have been allowed to leave.

Meanwhile, the UN has said the Israeli attack on Gaza’s biggest refugee camp could amount to “war crimes”, after 195 Palestinians were killed over the course of a two-day bombardment.

More than 100 people are thought to be missing under the rubble while around 777 people were injured in the attack. The missile on Tuesday left a giant crater and bombed-out buildings, before it was targeted for a second time on Wednesday.

Israel said the attack targeted a Hamas commander, while the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said “we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes”.

US president Joe Biden called for a humanitarian “pause” in Gaza as Egypt opened the Rafah crossing for the second day to allow evacuations.