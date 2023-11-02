Israel-Hamas war – live: Number of hostages held in Gaza rises as foreign nationals arrive at Rafah crossing
596 foreign nationals will leave today after more than 300 left Gaza a day earlier
The number of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza has been confirmed as 242, the highest figure to be confirmed by the Israeli military.
This comes as the Rafah crossing reopens for the second day, to allow foreign nationals and injured Palestinians to flee Gaza into Egypt. Two British aid workers have been evacuated while hundreds more of dual citizens, including Brits and Americans, have been allowed to leave.
Meanwhile, the UN has said the Israeli attack on Gaza’s biggest refugee camp could amount to “war crimes”, after 195 Palestinians were killed over the course of a two-day bombardment.
More than 100 people are thought to be missing under the rubble while around 777 people were injured in the attack. The missile on Tuesday left a giant crater and bombed-out buildings, before it was targeted for a second time on Wednesday.
Israel said the attack targeted a Hamas commander, while the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said “we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes”.
US president Joe Biden called for a humanitarian “pause” in Gaza as Egypt opened the Rafah crossing for the second day to allow evacuations.
Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Gaza but stops short on calling for ceasefire
US president Joe Biden said there is a need for a humanitarian “pause” in the Israel-Hamas war after he was interrupted by a protester calling for ceasefire in Gaza.
Mr Biden was speaking to a crowd of supporters in Minneapolis about his reasons for running for president in 2020 when a woman got up and yelled: “Mr President, if you care about Jewish people, as a rabbi, I need you to call for a cease-fire.”
“I think we need a pause,” Mr Biden said.
Mr Biden’s latest remark was a subtle departure for the president and top White House aides, who throughout the Mideast crisis have been steadfast in stating they will not dictate how the Israelis carry out their military operations in response to the 7 October attack by Hamas.
The White House has refused to call for a cease-fire but has signaled that the Israelis should consider humanitarian pauses to allow civilians to receive aid and for foreign nationals trapped on the strip to leave Gaza.
“This is incredibly complicated for the Israelis,” Mr Biden added. “It’s incredibly complicated for the Muslim world as well. ... I supported a two-state solution, I have from the very beginning.”
Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza surpasses 9,000
The number of people killed in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes has risen to 9,061, according to the Hamas-led Gaza health ministry.
In their latest update, they said that 3,760 children were among the dead are 3,760 children.
Since yesterday, the death toll has climbed by more than 260 people, when it said 8,796 people had died - 3,648 of them children.
Reaction to M&S Christmas advert divides social media
A Christmas advert from Marks and Spencer’s has received backlash after it showed hats in the colours of the Palestinian flag burning in a fire.
Replying to the original post, one commenter wrote: “This is absolutely vile, you should be ashamed of yourselves.”
Another agreed: “Absolutely disgusting. Even if it was recorded in August you should have reshot this image or used technology to make changes. Shame on you!!!”
One user on X, formerly Twitter, said: “How come you have that much hate to deliver disguised as “Christmas celebration”?”
But other shoppers defended M&S and said the chain should not have had to apologise for the image.
One said: “Why are you apologising when it was recorded in August? If some stupid person thinks you have purposely just made it up since the 7th Oct then that’s down to them. Deary me..”
Another wrote: “Oh for heaven’s sake. I don’t often use the word snowflake but this is ridiculous. You’re apologising because people got ‘offended’ by a photo of Christmas hats in a fire grate?”
M&S sorry Christmas advert caused ‘unintentional hurt’ amid Palestinian flag row
Marks and Spencer’s has apologised after posting an outtake from its Christmas advert that showed hats in the colours of the Palestinian flag burning in a fire, which has divided opinion on social media.
M&S said the intent was to “playfully show that some people don’t enjoy wearing paper Christmas hats” with the image posted to the retailer’s social media of festive red, green and silver paper hats burning in a fireplace.
The image was captioned: “This Christmas, do what you love… like saying no to paper hats” alongside “#LoveThismasNotThatmas.”
M&S said the outtake from the advert it shared on Instagram was recorded in August, months before Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7.
But some social media users claimed there was a similarity between the colours of the hats and the Palestinian flag, with one user describing the photo as “distasteful”.
UAE says it plans to treat 1,000 Palestinian children from Gaza
The United Arab Emirates has said it plans to treat 1,000 Palestinian children from Gaza, without saying how they would leave the Israeli-besieged enclave for the Gulf state.
UAE state news agency WAM reported President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had directed hospitals to treat 1,000 Palestinian children “accompanied by their families”.
Qatar succeeded in brokering a deal to allow some people to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt, with some 7,500 foreign passport holders expecting to leave over the course of about two weeks.
The Emirati foreign ministry has not provided further details on their plans to provide treatment and host the Palestinians.
Number of Hezbollah fighters killed rises
The number of Hezbollah fighters killed since 7 October has risen to 50, the group has said.
The Iran-backed militants last put the death toll at 47, following weeks of clashes with Israel across the Lebanese border. Rising tensions have resulted in over 20,000 fleeding south Leabonon and moving to the coastal border or inland.
Most of their fighters have been killed in drone strikes, but Hezbollah unveiled its first surface-to-air missile capability on Sunday.
German minister announces complete ban on Hamas activities
Germany will from Wednesday ban the activities of Hamas, already a designated terrorist organisation in the country, as well as pro-Palestinian group Samidoun, the interior minister announced on Thursday.
“With Hamas, I have today completely banned the activities of a terrorist organisation whose aim is to destroy the state of Israel,” Nancy Faeser said in a statement.
Samidoun’s German wing will also be disbanded, it added. Faeser said the international network works under the guise of a solidarity group for prisoners to spread anti-Israel and antisemitic propaganda.
'Evidence of white phosphorous use' confirmed by Amnesty
The use of white phosphorous has been verified by Amnesty International in Gaza and Lebanon, its senior crisis adviser has told Sky News.
Donatella Rovera said that Amnesty has geolocated footage of shells carrying the chemical being deployed over Gaza and Lebanon, and had spoken to doctors who had treated nine people in Lebanon with injuries.
“The evidence is quite incontrovertible,” she said.
White phosphorus is a chemical that ignites on contact with oxygen, sticks to surfaces, is capable of reigniting and can penetrate skin and bone
Two British aid workers evacuated from Gaza
Rishi Sunak has thanked Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for his efforts to get the first British nationals to leave through the Rafah border, the only gateway to Gaza not controlled by Israel.
Downing Street confirmed that two UK aid workers were among those to make it to Egypt, where Border Force officials are positioned to assist them.
The Foreign Office said it has agreed a list of British nationals that want to leave Gaza with Egyptian and Israeli authorities.
The UK has a Border Force team in Cairo, with consular officials in Arish, near Rafah, to provide support for Britons who leave Gaza.
Labour MPs who defy Sir Keir Starmer will not face action
Shadow cabinet minister Liz Kendall has suggested that Labour MPs who defy party leader Sir Keir Starmer by calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict will not face action.
The shadow work and pension secretary told Sky News the leadership will continue to listen and engage with critics of Sir Keir’s stance.
Asked if they will face disciplinary action, she said: “That’s not been the approach… that’s not the approach we’ve taken.
“Keir’s position is the right one, and I actually think, if you look across our party, our desire to end the killing, to make sure we get that aid in and the hostages out, and that long-term goal of a two-state solution, is something that we all agree on.”
