Israel-Hamas live: Gaza in blackout as IDF claims to have killed commander behind paraglider attack
Israel Defence Forces said it had conducted more air strikes on Hamas targets over the last 24 hours
The Israeli military claims it has killed a Hamas commander responsible for the aerial attack on 7 October, which saw paragliders enter southern Israel and kill over a thousand civilians.
This comes as the IDF ground forces are “expanding their activity” in the Gaza Strip, as the enclave is plunged into darkness and lines of communication have gone down.
Israeli forces are intensifying bombings of targets in Gaza city at intervals for hours amid reports of fighting inside the enclave between Israeli troops and Hamas.
The territory’s internet and mobile communications services collapsed last evening.
Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the army’s spokesperson, said aerial attacks had been targeting Hamas tunnels and other targets.
“In addition to the attacks that we carried out in recent days, ground forces are expanding their activity this evening,” he said on Friday evening. “The IDF is acting with great force ... to achieve the objectives of the war.”
Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly backed a resolution drafted by Arab states calling for an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza and demanded aid access to Gaza and protection of civilians. It was vetoed by the US and Israel.
Israel ground forces ‘expanding activity’ and communication goes down
The Israeli military has said its ground forces are “expanding their activity” in the Gaza Strip tonight, as lines of communication in the enclave have gone down.
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the army’s spokesman, said aerial attacks had been targeting Hamas tunnels and other targets.
“In addition to the attacks that we carried out in recent days, ground forces are expanding their activity this evening,” he said. “The IDF is acting with great force ... to achieve the objectives of the war.”
Israel has amassed hundreds of thousands of troops along the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive against the Hamas militant group.
Airstrikes have intensified since nightfall and the territory’s internet and mobile communications services collapsed on Friday evening.
Hamas would not abide by ceasefire, says Cleverly
Foreign secretary James Cleverly said Hamas do not want a ceasefire, as he defended the government’s rejection of calls for one.
“We want to see this resolved – we want to see Israel safe, peaceful and secure,” he told broadcasters.
“As yet, I have seen or heard nothing from Hamas that gives me any confidence that they either desire or would abide by calls a ceasefire.”
The UN General Assembly approved a resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza. The UK government – which has called for a “humanitarian pause” – abstained from the motion, and criticised it failure to include unequivocal condemnation of Hamas’ terrorist attacks.
Hamas says it is ready to confront Israel with ‘full force’
Hamas has said its militants are ready to confront Israeli attacks with “full force” after Israel announced it was expanding ground operations on Friday.
Their armed wing said: “The al Qassam brigades and all the Palestinian resistance forces are completely ready to confront [Israel’s] aggression with full force and frustrate its incursions.”
“Netanyahu and his defeated army will not be able to achieve any military victory.”
Metropolitan Police set to intervene over ‘jihad’ calls at Palestine protests
Metropolitan Police officers are set to intervene if activists call for “jihad” against Israel at pro-Palestine protests in London this weekend.
However, the head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has pointed out that calling for jihad is not an automatic hate crime.
Police expect about 100,000 people to join a huge demonstration in London demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, with other major rallies organised in Manchester and Glasgow.
Israel expanding ground operation backed by ‘massive’ strikes from the air and sea
Israel is expanding its ground operation in Gaza, with infantry and armoured vehicles backed by “massive” strikes from the air and sea, a military spokesman has said.
Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Saturday that “the forces are still on the ground and are continuing the war”.
Earlier on Saturday, the military had released videos showing columns of armoured vehicles moving slowly in open sandy areas of Gaza, the first visual confirmation of ground troops.
Previously, troops had conducted brief nightly ground incursions before returning to Israel.
Pose star Indya Moore detained as protesters flood Grand Central calling for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Police in New York City arrested protesters who flooded Grand Central Terminal calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas on Friday, 27 October. Among those detained was Pose star and model Indya Moore, who told ABC7: "We have to open our hearts and we have to allow this grief to move and shift us into more compassionate human beings." The demonstration, organised by Jewish Voice for Peace, forced officials to close one of New York City's biggest transit hubs as Israel said it was expanding its ground offensive in Gaza.
Israel says it will allow trucks with food and aid into southern Gaza
An IDF spokesperson has told a news conference its military entered northern Gaza and expanded ground operations overnight, with its forces still in the field.
For those who have travelled south, humanitarian aid will increase, spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.
“More trucks carrying food, medicine and water will enter. Anybody in that area, which is a safe and protected area, will receive [them].”
The number of aid trucks has not been specified, and comes after Israel placed a complete blockade on the besieged enclave, cutting off electricity, medical supplies, fuel and water.
Israel shares video of ground forces in Gaza
The Israeli Defence Forces have shared a video on social media of ground forces in the Gaza Strip. Tanks can be seen entering the besieged enclave, which comes after a night of heavy bombardment with communication services collapsing.
Explosions light up Gaza sky as Israel says ground operations expanding
Explosions were seen in the night sky above northern Gaza on Friday night (27 October) as Israel said that its ground forces would expand its ground offensive on Hamas. Communications in the Gaza Strip have been knocked out in intensified attacks, with the 2.3 million population largely cut off from contact with each other and other countries. Israel says it is targeting Hamas fighters who it claims are operating from among civilians. Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said on Friday that he could not get through to his wife’s mother and her husband after communications were cut off.
UNICEF loses contact with colleagues in Gaza
UNICEF’s executive director Caroline Russell has said she is “extremely concerned” after another night of “unspeakable horror” in the Gaza Strip, after the organisation loses contact with their colleagues.
“All humanitarians and the children and families they serve MUST be protected,” she said.
