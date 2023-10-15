Israel-Hamas war live: Netanyahu warns ‘next stage coming’ as US sends second aircraft carrier to Mediterranean
Israel accuses Iran of trying to open ‘second war front’ by deploying arms via Syria as thousands of Palestinians flee north Gaza
The Independent’s Bel Trew reporting from Israel-Gaza border
Fears of an Israeli ground attack on Gaza were imminent as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “the next stage” of an “air, land and sea” assault was ready.
“With our fighters in the Gaza Strip, on the front line. We are all ready,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The Israel Defence Forces also said it was gearing up for a “comprehensive offensive”.
It comes as the Pentagon ordered a second aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean Sea “to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack.”
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the Pentagon was also sending Air Force fighter jets to the region as Israel planned to expand its on-ground operations in Gaza.
The US military support is expected to deter Iran and its proxies like Hezbollah from getting involved in the Israel-Hamas conflict. US President Joe Biden has warned Iran to “be careful” after Hamas’s attacks.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled their homes to southern Gaza as Israel launches the first ground raids into the territory, according to the UN.
‘Incredibly difficult’ to open Rafah border crossing, Cleverly says
It is proving “incredibly difficult” to open the Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt, foreign secretary James Cleverly said.
Speaking to Sunday With Trevor Phillips on Sky News, he said: “I’ve spoken a number of occasions with my Egyptian counterpart, we stay in very close coordination with the United States of America, with other friends in the region and of course with the Israeli government trying to coordinate a time window when the Rafah crossing can be opened so that people can leave.
“That is proving incredibly difficult. So I’m not able to say with any certainty when that crossing may be open.”
Israeli military preparations indicate “imminent” attack, Cleverly says
Israeli military preparations indicate an “imminent” attack on Gaza, Britain’s foreign secretary James Clevery said.
It comes after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “the next stage” of an “air, land and sea” assault was ready.
“With our fighters in the Gaza Strip, on the front line. We are all ready,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The Israel Defence Forces also said it was gearing up for a “comprehensive offensive”.
Pictured: Gaza under siege
Israel not responsible for strike on Gaza convoy, IDF claims
The Israeli Defence Forces has denied responsibility for an airstrike that killed a convoy of 70 Gazan civilians fleeing northern Gaza.
Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner said “no strikes” were carried out by the IDF and Hamas “booby trapped” the road the convoy was travelling on.
“Our review found that there was no strikes conducted by the IDF and it appears that Hamas booby trapped the road,” he told Sky News.
“It’s all part of their propaganda effort in order to raise the sense of strife and they have proven time and time again they are going to sacrifice their people.”
US meeting with Saudi Arabia ‘very productive'
The United States’ meeting with Saudi Crown Prince was “very productive”, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
It comes after Saudi Arabia paused US-backed plans to normalise ties with Israel as war escalates between the country and Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Until Hamas sparked a war on last Saturday by launching a devastating attack on Israel, both Israeli and Saudi leaders had been saying they were moving steadily towards a deal that could have reshaped the Middle East.
Israel seeks to close Al Jazeera bureau
Israel is looking to close new channel Al Jazeera’s local bureau after accusing it of pro-Hamas bias and of exposing Israeli soldiers to potential attacks from Gaza.
It comes after a BBC journalist was “stopped and assaulted” by the Israeli police on Saturday. Muhannad Tutunji, Haitham Abudiab, and the BBC Arabic team were making their way to a hotel in Tel Aviv on Thursday when they were dragged from their car by the police, according to BBC News.
Mr Tutunji said while filming the incident, his phone was taken and thrown to the floor. He also claims he was hit on the neck.
A BBC spokesperson said: “One of our BBC News Arabic teams deployed in Tel Aviv, in a vehicle clearly marked as media, was stopped and assaulted last night by Israeli police.
Death toll climbs to over 2,300 Palestinians, Gaza officials say
The death toll in Gaza has climbed to over 2,300 Palestinians, Gaza health ministry said today.
Since the conflict began, officials say at least 2,329 Palestinians have been killed and 9,714 have been injured.
These numbers, according to the ministry, are in Gaza alone, where people are forced to migrate south following Israel’s deadline to start its ground offensive.
Blinken to meet Saudi Crown Prince
US secretary of state Antony Blinken is set to meet with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman today.
The meeting comes as Israel prepared to launch a ground assault in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.
Mr Blinken is reportedly working with regional allies to prevent the war between Israel and Hamas from spiraling into a bigger conflict, and to help secure the release of hostages kidnapped by the terrorist group.
The meeting is expected to take place at 7.30am local time, Reuters reported.
Israel accuses Iran of trying to deploy arms via Syria
Israel has accused Iran of trying to deploy weapons in or via Syria to open a second war front.
Responding to a post on X that posed such a scenario, Joshua Zarka, head of strategic affairs for Israel’s Foreign Ministry, said: “They (Iranians) are.”
The Israeli official’s accusation comes as Israel steps up an on-ground counter-offensive in Gaza to the south.
China's special envoy to visit Middle East
China’s special envoy on the Middle East is set to visit the region next week over the crisis in Israel and Gaza, according to state media CGTN.
Special envoy Zhai Jun told the state network that he will “further strengthen coordination with all parties in the direction of a ceasefire.”
He said there would be coordination towards “the protection of civilians, de-escalation, and the promotion of peace talks.”
