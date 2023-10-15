✕ Close The Independent’s Bel Trew reporting from Israel-Gaza border

Fears of an Israeli ground attack on Gaza were imminent as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “the next stage” of an “air, land and sea” assault was ready.

“With our fighters in the Gaza Strip, on the front line. We are all ready,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The Israel Defence Forces also said it was gearing up for a “comprehensive offensive”.

It comes as the Pentagon ordered a second aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean Sea “to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack.”

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the Pentagon was also sending Air Force fighter jets to the region as Israel planned to expand its on-ground operations in Gaza.

The US military support is expected to deter Iran and its proxies like Hezbollah from getting involved in the Israel-Hamas conflict. US President Joe Biden has warned Iran to “be careful” after Hamas’s attacks.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled their homes to southern Gaza as Israel launches the first ground raids into the territory, according to the UN.