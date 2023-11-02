Israel-Gaza war – live: IDF says two Hamas leaders killed in refugee camp strike as civilian toll rises to 195
Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Gaza but stops short on calling for ceasefire
Israel said its strikes on Gaza’s biggest refugee camp killed two Hamas military leaders in Jabalia as hundreds of foreign nationals and injured Palestinians left Gaza through the Rafah crossing.
Israel’s defence ministry said it struck the refugee camp as the Hamas had command centres and other “terror infrastructure under, around and within civilian buildings, intentionally endangering Gazan civilians”.
More than 195 Palestinian civilians were killed in the two Israeli strikes on the camp, with 120 still missing under the rubble and 777 more injured, said Gaza’s Hamas-run government media office.
Following Israel’s most controversial strikes on a refugee camp, US president Joe Biden called for a humanitarian “pause” in Gaza but stopped short of calling for a ceasefire.
“A pause means give time to get the prisoners out,” he said.
It comes as the Rafah crossing opened for the first time since the war began more than three weeks ago and will reopen again today.
Around 320 foreigners, including Britons and Americans, and dozens of seriously injured Palestinians have been allowed to leave Gaza.
The UK Foreign Office said the crossing to Egypt would be open for “controlled and time-limited periods” to allow foreign nationals and the seriously injured to leave.
UN human rights officials said strikes on the camp could be a “war crime”.
“Given the high number of civilian casualties and the scale of destruction following Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on X.
Latest satellite images show destruction of Jabalia refugee camp
The latest satellite images released by Maxar Technology show the extent of destruction of the Jabalia refugee camp following Israel’s airstrikes on what was the biggest refugee camp.
The United Nations human rights office says it is concerned that Israeli airstrikes on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp could amount to war crimes.
Around 200 Palestinian civilians have been left dead in the airstrikes, with hundreds injured and several still missing, Gaza’s Hamas-run media office said.
IDF says one soldier killed in Gaza a day after 15 casualities
The Israeli military said one soldier was killed in Gaza yesterday after 15 fatalities a day before as forces launched the ground operation in the enclave.
Israel’s Defence Forces said a soldier from the 7007th Infantry Battalion has been killed in northern Gaza in fighting with Hamas.
The death brings the total casualties of Israeli forces to 17 since the army launched ground invasion of Gaza.
Second list of 596 foreign national to leave Gaza released
Around 596 foreign and dual nationals from 15 countries will leave Gaza through Rafah crossing into Egypt today as the border will open for the second time today,
The Gaza Borders and Crossings Authority has released a list, that includes 400 American citizens.
The ministry said the people on the list would need to arrive at the crossing at 7am.
The list of foreign and dual nationals included people from the following countries:
- Azerbaijan, 8
- Belgium, 50
- Bahrain, 6
- Chad, 2
- Croatia, 23
- Greece, 24
- Hungary, 20
- Italy/United Nations, 4
- North Macedonia, 4
- Mexico, 2
- Netherlands, 20
- South Korea, 5
- Sri Lanka, 17
- Switzerland, 11
- United States, 400
Antony Blinken to visit Israel for second time
US secretary of state Antony Blinken is departing today for Israel for his second visit to meet prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials.
During his meeting tomorrow, he will voice solidarity over the Hamas attack but also reassert the need to minimise Palestinian civilian casualties, his spokesperson said.
Mr Blinken will also stop in Jordan, one of a handful of Arab states to have normalised relations with Israel. But yesterday, Jordan withdrew its ambassador from Tel Aviv until Israel ends its assault on Gaza.
In Jordan, Mr Blinken will underscore the importance of protecting civilian lives and reiterate a US commitment to ensure Palestinians are not forcibly displaced from Gaza, a growing concern of the Arab world, the spokesman said.
He will pursue talks led by Egypt and Qatar on securing the release of all of the hostages held by Hamas.
Israel says ‘no damage’ after Hezbollah claims drowning drones
Israel‘s military said its aircraft suffered “no damage” as it confirmed a missile launch by Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
Hezbollah yesterday said it shot down an Israeli drone over south Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile just after midnight over two villages on the Lebanese side of the frontier.
“It crashed and fell instantly,” it said.
The Israeli military said that a surface-to-air missile was launched from Lebanon toward one of its drones.
“In response, the (military) struck the terrorist cell that fired the missile and the launch site,” the military said in a statement, without saying who was behind the firing.
“There was no damage to the (drone),” the statement said.
Watch: Reporter challenges IDF official over civilian bomb deaths
Watch: Reporter challenges IDF official over civilian deaths in Gaza bombing
A reporter challenged an Israeli Defence Forces official over the bombing of civilians in a Gaza refugee camp on Tuesday, 31 October. CNN's Wolf Blitzer spoke to Lt Col Richard Hecht, asking if the Jabalia refugee camp was targeted despite the IDF knowing civilians would be killed. The Gaza health ministry said the airstrike killed at least 50 people and wounded 150 others. “You knew there were civilians there... But you decided to still drop a bomb...attempting to kill that Hamas commander," Mr Blitzer said before Mr Hecht confirmed that the commander was killed "About the civilians there, we’re doing everything we can to minimise," Mr Hecht added.
Rafah crossing to reopen today to evacuate foreign nationals
More foreign nationals and injured Gazans are expected to leave the besieged Gaza Strip today as the Rafah crossing will open again.
At least 320 foreign citizens on an initial list of 500, as well as dozens of severely injured Gazans, crossed into Egypt yesterday under a deal among Israel, Egypt and Hamas.
Passport holders from Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Jordan, the United Kingdom and the United States were in the evacuation.
A diplomatic source said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would leave Gaza over about two weeks.
US president Joe Biden said there is a need for a humanitarian “pause” in the Israel-Hamas war after he was interrupted by a protester calling for ceasefire in Gaza.
Mr Biden was speaking to a crowd of supporters in Minneapolis about his reasons for running for president in 2020 when a woman got up and yelled: “Mr President, if you care about Jewish people, as a rabbi, I need you to call for a cease-fire.”
“I think we need a pause,” Mr Biden said.
Mr Biden’s latest remark was a subtle departure for the president and top White House aides, who throughout the Mideast crisis have been steadfast in stating they will not dictate how the Israelis carry out their military operations in response to the 7 October attack by Hamas.
The White House has refused to call for a cease-fire but has signaled that the Israelis should consider humanitarian pauses to allow civilians to receive aid and for foreign nationals trapped on the strip to leave Gaza.
“This is incredibly complicated for the Israelis,” Mr Biden added. “It’s incredibly complicated for the Muslim world as well. ... I supported a two-state solution, I have from the very beginning.”
