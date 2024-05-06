Israel-Gaza - live: IDF orders Palestinians to evacuate parts of Rafah after Netanyahu rejects ceasefire deal
Israel urges Palestinians to move to a so-called ‘humanitarian zone’ at Al-Mawasi without confirming when Rafah invasion would begin
The Israeli army has ordered more than 100,000 people in the southern Gaza city of Rafah to flee, signalling that a much-publicised ground invasion is imminent.
It appears last-ditch efforts by international mediators, including the director of the CIA, to broker a cease-fire have failed.
Hamas and Qatar, a key mediator, have warned that an invasion of Rafah could derail the talks.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated last week that the military would move on the town “with or without a deal” to achieve its goal of destroying the Hamas militant group.
Israel has described Rafah as the last significant Hamas stronghold after seven months of war.
Posters put up in the area read: “The IDF is about to operate with force against the terror organisations in the area you currently reside, as the IDF has operated so far.
“Anyone in the area puts themselves and their family members in danger. For your safety, evacuate immediately to the expanded humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi.”
Israeli military tells 100,000 Palestinians in east Rafah to evacuate
The Israeli military has called on more than 100,000 Palestinians to evacuate eastern Rafah ahead of a long-expected ground invasion, and despite warnings of a burgeoning humanitarian catastrophe.
The Israeli Defence Forces have begun dropping flyers to Gazans sheltering in Rafah relief camps where the military is set to “operate with force” against Hamas, it said.
People have been asked to move to what Israel described as the “humanitarian zone” at Al-Mawasi as the army prepared for a “limited scope operation”, without confirming when the Rafah invasion would begin.
“In accordance with the approval of the political echelon, the IDF is calling on the population, which is under the control of Hamas, to temporarily evacuate from the eastern neighbourhoods of Rafah to the expanded humanitarian space,” a statement from the IDF said on Monday.
It said that it was contacting Palestinians through “announcements, text messages, phone calls and media broadcasts in Arabic”.
Israel tells 100,000 Palestinians to evacuate Rafah ahead of ground invasion
Israeli army says it is preparing to ‘operate with force’ in Rafah as more than 100,000 people told to evacuate
Assault on Rafah would be ‘catastrophic’, UN warns
UN officials said an Israeli military operation into Rafah, which is sheltering up to 1.4 million people, most of them already displaced and half of them children, could “lead to a bloodbath.”
Tamara al-Rifae, from the UN’s Palestinian Refugee Agency UNRWA, told The Independent the potential impact from the assault would be “catastrophic”.
“No amount of emergency planning can assuage the immense anxiety than most people in Rafah feel today, as news of an imminent incursion abound,” she said, adding that UNRWA has pledged to stay put in the border town and continue humanitarian operations.
“The potential impact of such a military operation is catastrophic, given the level, scope and scale of the destruction that Gazans have already witnessed across the Strip for the last 7 months,” she continued.
“An immediate humanitarian ceasefire is the only way to prevent more death and destruction.”
Hamas warns Israeli order to evacuate Rafah is ‘dangerous escalation'
After Israel called on more than 100,000 Palestinians to evacuate eastern Rafah, Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhuri said: “This is a dangerous escalation that will have consequences.
“The US administration, alongside the occupation, bears responsibility for this terrorism.”
Gaza resident Abu Muhey, who is sheltering with his family north of Rafah, said: “They (the Israeli military) are calling people in the eastern area of Rafah, some also in the west near the Rafah crossing, ordering them to leave ... We don’t know what to do, but I will take my family to Deir Al-Balah though I am not in the targeted area, maybe not yet.”
Israeli military orders civilians in parts of Rafah to 'evacuate’
UN relief agencies refuse to evacuate
The United Nations relief teams in Gaza say they will not evacuate Rafah in a defiant social media post.
They said in a post on X: “The UNRWA is not evacuating: the Agency will maintain a presence in Rafah as long as possible & will continue providing lifesaving aid to people.”
Israel’s army said Monday on the social platform X it would act with “extreme force” against militants and urged the population to evacuate immediately for their safety.
Israel published a map of the evacuation area, and that orders were being issued through leaflets dropped from the sky, text messages and radio broadcasts.
They claimed they had set up expanded humanitarian aid in Muwasi, including field hospitals, tents, food and water.
Flyers dropped by IDF on parts of eastern Rafah urging thousands to evacuate
A statement from the IDF said: “In accordance with the approval of the political echelon, the IDF is calling on the population, which is under the control of Hamas, to temporarily evacuate from the eastern neighbourhoods of Rafah to the expanded humanitarian space.”
It said that it was contacting Palestinians through “announcements, text messages, phone calls and media broadcasts in Arabic”.
An English translation of red flyer dropped on the region, reads: “To all of the residents and those currently sheltering in the Rafah Camp, the Brazil Camp and the neighborhoods Al-Shabura and Al-Zohour (blocks 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 19, 20, 24, 2363, 2364). Remaining in these areas puts your lives in danger.
“The IDF is about to operate with force against the terror organizations in the area you currently reside, as the IDF has operated so far.
“Anyone in the area puts themselves and their family members in danger.
“For your safety, evacuate immediately to the expanded humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies