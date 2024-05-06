✕ Close Tanks seen near Gaza border as Israel vows to press ahead with Rafah ground operation

The Israeli army has ordered more than 100,000 people in the southern Gaza city of Rafah to flee, signalling that a much-publicised ground invasion is imminent.

It appears last-ditch efforts by international mediators, including the director of the CIA, to broker a cease-fire have failed.

Hamas and Qatar, a key mediator, have warned that an invasion of Rafah could derail the talks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated last week that the military would move on the town “with or without a deal” to achieve its goal of destroying the Hamas militant group.

Israel has described Rafah as the last significant Hamas stronghold after seven months of war.

Posters put up in the area read: “The IDF is about to operate with force against the terror organisations in the area you currently reside, as the IDF has operated so far.

“Anyone in the area puts themselves and their family members in danger. For your safety, evacuate immediately to the expanded humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi.”