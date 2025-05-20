Gaza latest: UK condemns Israel over ‘monstrous’ blockade as UN issues plea over famine crisis
David Lammy announces the suspension of trade negotiations - as UN warns 14,000 babies are at risk of dying within 48 hours if more aid doesn’t enter Gaza quickly
The UK has condemned Israel’s “monstrous” 11-week aid blockade and announced a suspension of trade talks after threatening sanctions against Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over the humanitarian crisis.
Israel allowed a handful of trucks to enter Gaza on Monday, bringing an end to the blockade - but it was described as a “drop in the ocean” by UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher.
In tandem with France and Canada, the UK on Monday promised “concrete actions” if Israel did not allow unhindered aid into the ravaged enclave and halt its resumed military offensive - which according to medics has killed 500 in eight days.
Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, foreign secretary David Lammy announced the suspension of negotiations. He said of Israel’s actions: “We must call this what it is. It is extremism. It is dangerous. It is repellent. It is monstrous and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”
The UN later on Tuesday said it had been given permission to send “around 100” trucks into Gaza - but this number falls short of the 500-per-day that the UN says is needed.
Mr Fletcher also warned that 14,000 babies are at risk of dying within 48 hours if more aid doesn’t enter Gaza quickly.
EU to review trade deal with Israel
The European Union's top diplomat has said that there would be a review of the bloc’s trade agreement with Israel amid the "catastrophic" situation in Gaza.
Kaja Kallas said a "strong majority" of EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels favoured such a review of the EU’s association agreement with Israel in the light of events in Gaza.
"The situation in Gaza is catastrophic. The aid that Israel has allowed in is of course welcomed, but it's a drop in the ocean. Aid must flow immediately, without obstruction and at scale, because this is what is needed," Kallas told reporters.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, speaking in parliament, welcomed the EU decision and said 17 out of the 27 member states had backed the move.
EU sanctions on violent Israeli settlers have been prepared but have so far been blocked by one member state, Kallas added, without naming the country.
Charities urge UK government to go further
After the UK announced a suspension of trade negotiations with Israel, charities have urged the government to go further.
Hannah Bond, co-CEO of ActionAid UK, welcomed the “long-overdue announcement” of fresh measures, but said there was “no excuse for the UK to refrain from going much, much further”.
“The Foreign Secretary rightly described the situation in Gaza as intolerable and abominable – so why is the government allowing weapons partly made in the UK to continue to wreak death and devastation on Palestinians, including women and children?” she said.
“ Until the UK halts all arms exports to the Israeli government, it remains at risk of complicity in the egregious violations of international humanitarian law taking place.
“Any further delay is unconscionable and indefensible. The government must take further action immediately to pressure the Israeli authorities to allow sufficient humanitarian supplies into Gaza and put a permanent end to the war, and it must do everything in its power to hold all those responsible for atrocities and human rights violations to account.”
UN says no aid distributed yet in Gaza
No humanitarian aid has been distributed yet in the Gaza Strip, the UN has said.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that despite more supplies being dropped off on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing on Tuesday, none have reached the starving population.
"Today, one of our teams waited several hours for the Israeli green light to access the Kerem Shalom area and collect the nutrition supplies. Unfortunately, they were not able to to bring those supplies into our warehouse," Dujarric said.
Israel allowed limited aid deliveries to Gaza to resume on Monday after an 11 week blockade
US asked countries if they would be open to accepting Gazans - Rubio
Marco Rubio has said Washington has asked countries if they would be open to accepting people from Gaza who want to move voluntarily.
The US Secretary of State clarified that the US had not discussed the deportation of Palestinians from Gaza to Libya.
"What we have talked to some nations about is if someone voluntarily and willingly says I want to go somewhere else for some period of time because I'm sick, because my children need to go to school, or what have you, are there countries in the region willing to accept them for some period of time?," Rubio said, adding that he was not aware of Libya being included in that.
Rubio interrupted by protesters
In the US, Marco Rubio’s testimony at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee was interrupted by protesters.
A few protesters against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza stood up and shouted “stop the genocide” before police bundled them out of the hearing room.
Protesters have been regularly interrupting congressional hearings during the violence in Gaza.
Former Labour MP asks Lammy 'how do you sleep at night?
Zarah Sultana, an Independent MP who was originally elected as the Labour MP for Coventry South, has claimed the UK Government "refuses to ban all arms sales to this genocidal state" of Israel.
She asked David Lammy in the Commons: "I have to ask the Foreign Secretary, 'how do you sleep at night?"'
Mr Lammy replied that he had "banned arms sales that could be used in Gaza" and continued: "I know that (Ms Sultana) is keen on clickbait but I'm not going to be baited from this despatch box."
Report: Israel's plan to split Gaza into 'three controlled zones'
Israel is preparing to divide Gaza into three tightly controlled strips of land unless Hamas accepts a ceasefire deal in a matter of days, reports citing leaked plans suggest.
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military ordered Palestinians to move to the south of Gaza earlier this week, as it began seizing control of further parts of the territory as “part of preparations” for the advance it dubbed Operation Gideon’s Chariots.
In pictures: Palestinians flee Khan Younis as Israel prepares 'unprecedented attack'
Israel ramps up attacks on Gaza despite mounting international pressure
At least 50 Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Tuesday alone, according to local medics.
Despite mounting international pressure and the threat of sanctions by countries deemed allies to Israel, it has appeared to loosen its resumed offensive in the Gaza strip.
Israeli strikes have killed more than 500 people in the past eight days as the military campaign has intensified, medics in Gaza say.
Two homes where women and children were among the 18 dead, and a school housing displaced families.
On Monday, the Israeli military warned those in the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis to evacuate to the coast as it prepared for an “unprecedented attack” in the region.
Some miles north, in Gaza City, footage shows men, women and children sifting through the rubble of the Daraj neighbourhood school, where charred pieces of clothing and a red teddy bear lay among scattered belongings.
At the nearby Al-Ahli Hospital men performed prayers over bodies wrapped in white shrouds, before carrying them to their graves.
"What is our fault? What is the fault of children? What is the fault of the women we found on the stairs with their hair and clothes torn and burned?" said Omar Ahel, who had been sheltering at the school. "By God, this is injustice."
