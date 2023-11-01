✕ Close Netanyahu claims Israel will ‘resign Hamas to the dustbin of history’

Egypt is set to open the Rafah border crossing for a number of Palestinians injured in Gaza, according to reports.

The country will take in 81 seriously wounded people from the besieged Gaza Strip and treat them in its hospitals, reported the New York Times citing Gaza’s General Authority for Crossings and Borders.

The Israeli military admitted to launching a wide-scale airstrike on the densely inhabited Jabalia refugee camp where potentially “dozens” of civilians have been killed.

The Israel Defence Forces said it targeted Hamas infrastructure in the area “that had taken over civilian buildings” and that tunnels under the buildings had collapsed in the strike.

During a briefing attended by The Independent, Israeli officials defended the attack as proportionate, saying the operation led to the killing of Ibrahim Biari, the commander of Hamas’s Central Jabalia Battalion.

The “military objective was of high importance”, lieutenant colonel Jonathan Conricus, an IDF spokesperson, said at the briefing. “Multiple Hamas operatives were killed,” he added. Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem denied any senior commander was in the Jabalia camp at the time of the Israeli strike.

At least 11 Israeli soldiers died in Gaza fighting yesterday, the biggest one-day loss for the IDF since the Hamas attack on 7 October.