Israel-Hamas war live: IDF fires shells ‘back at Syria’ as US in talks about safe passage for Gaza civilians
Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians killed in violence as death toll rises
The White House has said it is talking to Israel about a safe passage for Gaza civilians after the besieged strip was pounded by air strikes today.
The US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said they are “focused on this question” during a press briefing on Tuesday.
It comes as at least 830 Palestinians were killed and up to 4,250 wounded in Israeli air strikes since Saturday’s unprecedented attacks by Hamas, which has seen over 900 Israelis killed and at least 2,600 injured.
In fears that the war could erupt into surrounding territories, Israeli troops fired artillery and mortar shells toward Syria on Tuesday after a number of shells launched from its northern neighbour landed in open areas on Israeli territory, Israel‘s military said.
A source in southern Syria said a Palestinian faction had fired three rockets toward Israel.
The IDF said its soldiers had fired “toward the origin of the launching in Syria”. It did not provide details.
Israel has also traded fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, which resulted in the death of three Hezbollah fighters.
Israel response must be ‘in line with international law’, says Lammy
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has said there must be humanitarian access to Gaza as he maintained support for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.
After days with a lack of clarity over whether he would speak as planned at the Labour Friends of Palestine event on the fringes of the party conference, Mr Lammy gave an address at the “dark and sombre moment”.
He condemned what he described as “terrorist” attacks from Hamas, but said Israel’s response must be proportional and “in line with international law”.
“I agree with President Macron when he said we must not confuse the fight against terrorism with the most elementary humanitarian support for civilian populations,” Mr Lammy said.
“There needs to be humanitarian access and supplies to Gaza. We must distinguish between Hamas and the Palestinian people because failure to do so would only embolden the terrorists and punish the wrong people.
“There will not be a just and lasting peace until Israel is secure, Palestine is a sovereign state and both Israelis and Palestinians enjoy security, dignity and human rights.”
He said while it “may never have felt more distant than it does today”, he would not give up hope for “two states, living side by side in peace”.
Israeli village near Gaza border lies filled with bodies of residents and militants
On the road approaching this rural village, the bodies of militants lie scattered between the shells of burned-out cars. Walls and doors of what used to be neatly kept stucco homes are blasted wide open. As bags holding the bodies of slain residents await identification, the smell of death hangs thick in the hot afternoon air.
This is the scene confronting Israel’s military as it battles to beat back a sweeping assault launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, in fighting that has killed hundreds in this country left reeling and the adjoining Palestinian enclave under heavy Israeli bombardment.
Report:
Israeli village near the Gaza border lies in ruin, filled with the bodies of residents and militants
An Israeli village that was attacked by militants lies in ruin, not far from the border with Gaza
Starmer condemns ‘senseless’ killings unleashed by Hamas ‘terrorists’
Sir Keir Starmer got a standing ovation as he condemned the “senseless” killings unleashed by Hamas “terrorists” in Israel in his speech to the Labour conference.
With war between Israel and the militants raging on for a fourth day, killing hundreds on both sides, the Labour leader was forced to tackle the developments head-on in his address in Liverpool.
He said he has been “shocked and appalled by events in Israel”, which was attacked by Hamas on Saturday, and was met with loud applause as he reiterated his support for Israel’s right to respond.
“I utterly condemn the senseless murder of men, women and children - including British citizens - in cold blood by the terrorists of Hamas,” Sir Keir said.
“This party believes in the two-state solution - a Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel.
“But this action by Hamas does nothing for Palestinians and Israel must always have the right to defend her people.
“And conference, these events, the war in Ukraine, they show precisely the test of our era. The world is becoming a more volatile place.”
As Israel declares war, the US has no ambassador there. That’s exactly how Republicans want it
GOP obstruction of Joe Biden’s nominees is an expression of their belief in his illegitimacy, writes Andrew Feinberg:
As Israel declares war, the US has no ambassador there. That’s how the GOP wants it
GOP obstruction of Joe Biden’s nominees is an expression of their belief in his illegitimacy, writes Andrew Feinberg
Blinken to visit Israel to affirm US support
US secretary of state Antony Blinken is being dispatched to affirm the Biden administration’s support for Israel as the latter faces shocking violence perpetrated by Hamas militants and has vowed an unprecedented armed response.
Mr Blinken is due to touch down on Thursday, where he will speak to officials in the Israeli government about the US’s plans to shore up financial and military aid to the Israeli military.
His arrival will follow president Joe Biden’s forceful remarks in support of Israel and the country’s right to respond with military force to the murder of civilians and attacks on Israeli security forces over the past few days.
John Bowden reports from Washington DC:
Blinken to visit Israel this week to affirm US support amid Hamas attacks
Secretary of State is due to arrive Thursday as violence continues across Israel and the Gaza Strip
Malala Yousafzai: ‘War never spares children'
Varadkar: Solidarity for Israel will fall apart if it goes too far in Gaza
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said international solidarity for Israel will dissipate if it “goes too far” in its response to recent attacks by Hamas.
On Saturday, militant group Hamas sent fighters across the border of Gaza and fired thousands of rockets into Israel.
In retaliation, Israel has sealed the Gaza Strip off from food, fuel, and other supplies as the war’s death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides.
Mr Varadkar said he was horrified at the situation in the region. “I’m just really horrified at what we’re seeing happening in Israel and Palestine, particularly the targeting of civilians, the killing of women and children and the taking of hostages,” he told RTE.
Report:
Varadkar: Solidarity for Israel will fall apart if it goes too far in Gaza
The Taoiseach also expressed his support for the family of 22-year-old Kim Damti, who has been unaccounted for in Israel since Saturday
State Department insists on evidence of Iran’s involvement in Israel attack
A spokesperson for the US State Department has reiterated that the Biden administration has not yet seen evidence to support the idea of direct links between the Iranian government and the violent assault on Israeli civilians, police and military bases carried out by Hamas over the past week.
Matthew Miller made that clear at a Tuesday press briefing, where he made the careful distinction between Iran’s longstanding and widely-known financial and political support for Hamas in the region and actual, tangible logistical support for the latest attack.
More here:
State Department insists no evidence that Iran planned Israel attack
US steps back from blaming Iran as Ayatollah celebrates Hamas operations
Will Hezbollah, Israel’s powerful foe enter the conflict?
A set of delicate and unwritten rules of engagement has ensured no major conflict between Israel and Hezbollah since 2006. But those rules are now being tested, Richard Hall writes.
Will Hezbollah, Israel’s powerful foe to the north, enter the conflict?
A set of delicate and unwritten rules of engagement has ensured no major conflict between Israel and Hezbollah since 2006. But those rules are now being tested, Richard Hall writes.
New York mother of a woman killed in Israel festival compares Hamas to the Nazis
The mother of a young woman who was killed by Hamas militants at an Israeli music festival has compared the terrorist group to the Nazis.
Hannie Ricardo, whose 26-year-old daughter Oriya Ricardo was one of the victims at the Supernova psytrance festival on Saturday, described the attackers as “monsters” and said the world needed to stand against them.
The rave, held in the Negev desert, not far from the Re’im millitary base, was directly in the path of Hamas fighters, who stormed over the border from Gaza into Israel on Saturday.
Mike Bedigan has more:
Mother of woman, 26, killed at Israel peace festival compares Hamas to the Nazis
Hannie Ricardo’s 26-year-old daughter, Oriya Ricardo, was one of the victims at the Supernova psytrance festival on Saturday
