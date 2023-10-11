✕ Close Bel Trew reports from Kfar Aza, Israel

The White House has said it is talking to Israel about a safe passage for Gaza civilians after the besieged strip was pounded by air strikes today.

The US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said they are “focused on this question” during a press briefing on Tuesday.

It comes as at least 830 Palestinians were killed and up to 4,250 wounded in Israeli air strikes since Saturday’s unprecedented attacks by Hamas, which has seen over 900 Israelis killed and at least 2,600 injured.

In fears that the war could erupt into surrounding territories, Israeli troops fired artillery and mortar shells toward Syria on Tuesday after a number of shells launched from its northern neighbour landed in open areas on Israeli territory, Israel‘s military said.

A source in southern Syria said a Palestinian faction had fired three rockets toward Israel.

The IDF said its soldiers had fired “toward the origin of the launching in Syria”. It did not provide details.

Israel has also traded fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, which resulted in the death of three Hezbollah fighters.