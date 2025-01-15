Trump claims credit for ‘epic’ ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas: Live updates
According to Israeli officials, 98 hostages are believed to remain in Gaza, and about 60 of them are alive
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
President-elect Donald Trump is taking credit as Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal in a significant breakthrough which includes the release of Israeli hostages.
“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The agreement, brokered by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, will pause a conflict that has lasted for 15 months and seen the deaths of more than 46,000 people in Gaza.
The deal includes the planned limited withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid.
The first stage of the deal includes the exchange of 33 Israeli hostages for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.
According to Israeli officials, 98 hostages are believed to remain in Gaza and about 60 of them are alive. Seven of the hostages are Americans.
Barak Ravid of Axios noted on CNN that President Joe Biden’s and Trump’s envoys worked closely together during the transition, making the deal possible.
Netanyahu’s office says deal still not reached
The office of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a ceasefire deal with Hamas has still not been reached.
Final details are still being sorted out in the agreement, the office said according to Associated Press.
It comes after US and Hamas officials said a deal has been agreed.
Greens: Ceasefire must see ‘root causes of conflict’ addressed
The Green Party has welcomed the news of the ceasefire, describing it as a “vital step to halt the devastating violence” that has caused “unimaginable suffering”.
“While this agreement offers hope, it must mark the beginning of addressing the root causes of the conflict. The ongoing occupation, the siege of Gaza, and systemic violations of Palestinian rights cannot continue,” foreign affairs spokesperson Ellie Chowns said.
Ms Chowns called on the UK government to formally recognise the State of Palestine and suspend all arms to the Israeli military.
“True peace requires justice, dignity, and equality for all people in the region. This is a moment for global leaders to act with courage and commitment, working towards a future where Palestinians and Israelis can live in peace, free from fear, violence, and oppression,” she added.
Comment | Peace has finally come to Gaza… but at a terrible price
Great relief, then, at the Gaza ceasefire, such as it is – but also great sadness.
There is no real reason why this deal, or something very like it, couldn’t have been concluded when president Joe Biden and secretary of state Antony Blinken first put it on the table last May. The “sticking points” that were obvious then haven’t materially differed in the many months since.
But the price of delay has been paid by untold thousands of dead and injured civilians, the continuing pain of the hostages’ families, and the transformation of the poor but busy enclave of Gaza into a desolate, uninhabitable moonscape.
The greatest of the tragedies have been inflicted on the children. It seems obvious that war crimes have been committed, just as surely as what triggered this particular phase in the Middle East on October 7th 2023 was a terrorist atrocity and an act of war.
Sean O’Grady writes:
Peace has finally come to Gaza… but at a terrible price
The timing of the Gaza ceasefire – a near-exact copy of the deal brokered by Joe Biden and Antony Blinken last May – suggests that it was Donald Trump’s bluster and threats that made the difference, says Sean O’Grady
Ed Davey: UK must help ensure this is not a ‘temporary truce’
Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, has the UK must work to ensure this does not turn out to be a “temporary truce”.
"The announcement of a ceasefire is, at last, a moment of hope after many months of darkness and despair for the region,” Mr Davey said/
"As this ceasefire comes into effect, Palestinians will hope that the killing will now stop. Israeli hostages will finally be returned to their loved ones again after being held in captivity for fifteen months. The work of flooding Gaza with the aid which it has desperately needed for months must begin in earnest.
"Now, it is incumbent on the UK and the entire international community to do all it can to ensure that this ceasefire does not turn out to be a temporary truce. Otherwise we will not be able to get the remaining hostages home and finally alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”
Watch live: Israeli hostage families react as Hamas accepts ceasefire deal to end war
Watch live as Israeli hostage families react following reports Hamas has accepted a ceasefire deal to end the war on Wednesday (15 January).
The deal was reached after the Qatari prime minister met Hamas and Israeli negotiators in his office, a source close to the negotiations has told The Independent’s world affairs editor Sam Kiley.
It came after a Hamas source said the group’s leader, Khalil Al Hayya, had delivered approval for the ceasefire agreement to mediators in Qatar.
Qatar is set to give an update this evening after days of intense negotiations. The Gulf state’s foreign ministry will hold a press conference in Doha on Wednesday, where a truce is being hammered out by US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators.
Watch live: Israeli hostage families react as Hamas accepts ceasefire deal to end war
Watch live as Israeli hostage families react following reports Hamas has accepted a ceasefire deal to end the war on Wednesday (15 January).
Trump claims credit for ceasefire agreement
President-elect Donald Trump has claimed credit for the ceasefire agreement made between Israel and Hamas, hailing it as an “epic ceasefire agreement”.
He wrote on Truth Social: “This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.
“With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven. We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!
“We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!”
Ceasefire an important step for regional stability, says Turkey
The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, to end the 15-month war in Gaza, is an important step for regional stability, Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan has said.
Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Mr Fidan said Turkey will continue to push for a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israeli government to vote on Gaza deal on Thursday, says official
The Israeli knesset will vote on the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal on Thursday, a government official said according to Reuters.
The vote will confirm whether Israel will go ahead with the ceasefire.
Report: Israel and Hamas agree historic Gaza ceasefire deal after 15 months of war
Israel and Hamas have agreed an historic ceasefire to end 15 months of war in Gaza, The Independent understands, a conflict in which almost 50,000 people have been killed and has threatened to draw the whole of the Middle East in.
The truce and hostage deal was reached after the prime minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, meting with Hamas negotiators and then separately the Israelis. Qatar has been a key mediator in seeking to end the conflict.
Triggered by a bloody attack by Hamas inside southern Israel on 7 October in which around 1,200 people were killed and another 250 were taken hostage, Israel’s retaliatory bombardment of Gaza has left more than 46,000 Palestinians dead, the majority women and children according to Palestinian officials. More than 110,000 people have been injured, and thousands of others are feared buried in the rubble of the devastated enclave.
The Independent’s chief international correspondent Bel Trew and world affairs editor Sam Kiley report:
Israel and Hamas agree historic Gaza ceasefire deal after 15 months of war
Israel and Hamas have agreed an historic ceasefire to end 15 months of war in Gaza, The Independent understands, a conflict in which almost 50,000 people have been killed and has threatened to draw the whole of the Middle East in.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments