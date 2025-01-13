Israel-Hamas war - latest: Progress made in talks over Gaza ceasefire deal ahead of ‘pivotal 24 hours’
A peace deal would put an end to more than a year of fighting, during which tens of thousands of people have been killed
Mediators have presented the final draft of a peace deal to Israel and Hamas after a midnight breakthrough in talks - sparking hope that more than a year of war could finally come to an end.
Officials said Qatar had handed both sides a text for a ceasefire and the release of hostages during talks in the capital, Doha. Both Israel and Hamas later said the draft had made significant “progress”.
Steve Witkoff, the incoming US envoy to the Middle East for Donald Trump, reportedly attended the talks, as did the outgoing Biden administration’s envoy Brett McGurk.
“The next 24 hours will be pivotal to reaching the deal,” one official said, characterising the draft as the outcome of a breakthrough reached in the early hours of Monday.
“The negotiation over some core issues made progress and we are working to conclude what remains soon,” a Hamas official told Reuters on Monday, asking not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said the negotiations were being coordinated between Joe Biden’s and Mr Trump’s teams.
A round of Gaza ceasefire talks will be held in Doha on Tuesday morning to finalise remaining details related to the deal, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters on Monday.
A deal to end the Gaza war is “closer than it’s ever been”, the official said, adding that US president-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, outgoing Biden administration envoy Brett McGurk and Israel‘s Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar were expected to attend.
Gaza ceasefire talks in advanced stages for release of 33 hostages, Israeli official say
Negotiations are in advanced stages for the release of up to 33 hostages as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal, an Israeli official said on Monday.
“We are not sure if it is hours or days or more,” the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said about the timing of a potential deal.
Turkey's intelligence chief, Hamas officials discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts, Turkish source says
Turkey’s intelligence chief discussed efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza in a phone call on Monday with officials from the political wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas, a Turkish security source said.
The source said MIT chief Ibrahim Kalin and Hamas officials had agreed to continue efforts to reach a truce. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had discussed the efforts in a call with a Hamas official on Saturday as well, a Turkish diplomatic source said at the weekend.
Biden speaks to Qatari leader
US president Joe Biden has spoken with the leader of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to discuss a possible peace deal between Israel and Hamas.
“The two leaders discussed the negotiations in Doha for a ceasefire and hostage release deal based on the May 27, 2024 arrangement described by the President last year and endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council,” a readout said.
“Both leaders emphasized the urgent need for a deal to be implemented to return the hostages to their families and bring immediate relief to the people of Gaza through a surge in humanitarian aid enabled by the ceasefire and called for in the deal.
“Both leaders agreed to remain in close coordination directly and through their teams at this critical point in the negotiations.”
Gaza war talks on are on cup of an agreement, White House says
Negotiators for a truce in the Gaza war are on the cusp of reaching an agreement and the White House is in touch with President-elect Donald Trump’s team on the talks, said a top aide to President Joe Biden.
Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the US president would soon speak with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about the negotiations.
Sullivan said it remained to be seen whether a deal would actually be reached.
What are the main obstacles to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages?
Israel and Hamas have been holding indirect talks for more than a year aimed at ending the war in Gaza and returning scores of militant-held hostages in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel
