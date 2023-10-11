Israel Hamas war live updates: Netanyahu vows to ‘crush and destroy’ Hamas as air strikes hit Gaza
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said every Hamas member was a ‘dead man’ in a televised address
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “crush and destroy” Hamas and said every member of the organisation was a “dead man”.
In a televised address on Wednesday night, Mr Netanyahu detailed atrocities that took place during the attack, including boys and girls bound and shot in the head, people burned alive, women raped and soldiers who were beheaded.
It comes as hundreds of thousands of Israeli troops have amassed at Gaza’s border in preparation for a potential ground attack on the besieged enclave.
Jonathan Conricus, a spokesperson for the Israeli military, said up to 300,000 troops had been deployed to the country’s border with Gaza to make sure Hamas won’t have any “military capabilities” in the future.
“What we are doing in these areas close to the Gaza Strip, is that we have deployed… our infantry, armoured soldiers, our artillery corps and many other soldiers from the reserves – 300,000 in numbers – in different brigades and divisions,” he said in a video posted on the social media platform X.
Palestinian death toll rises to 1,100
The number of Palestinians killed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas has risen from 1,055 to 1,100, according to Gaza’s health ministry. A total of 5,339 people have been injured, it added.
Meanwhile, 1,200 Israelis have died since Hamas launched its attack and more than 2,700 have been injured, according to the country’s military.
Netanyahu vows to ‘crush and destroy’ Hamas
“Every Hamas member is a dead man,” he said. “We will crush and destroy it.”
Prince and Princess of Wales ‘distressed’ by conflict
The Prince and Princess of Wales are “distressed” by the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
In a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, the Royals said: “The horrors inflicted by Hamas’s terror attack are apalling.”
UN calls for ‘immediate’ release of Israeli hostages
The United Nations Secretary-General has called for an “immediate” release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.
In a statement, secretary-general António Guterres said: “I call for the immediate release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza.
“Civilians must be protected at all times. International humanitarian law must be respected and upheld.”
Mr Guterres also said 220,000 Palestinians were now sheltering in 92 UN facilities across Gaza. He urged Israeli authorities not to target hospitals, schools and clinics.
Met appeals for footage and information on terror attacks
The Metropolitan Police are appealing for anyone in the UK who has direct evidence on the terrorist attacks in southern Israel to contact them.
Scotland Yard’s Counter Terrorism Command say they are in close contact with the Foreign Office and are seeking information about UK nationals there.
They also want footage.
“This appeal is directed at anyone who may have already returned from Israel in the past few days and has footage or images of the terrorist attacks,” the Met said.
“Family liaison officers from UK police forces are supporting the affected families. UK policing also has a role in assisting with any repatriation of their loved ones back to the UK.”
Arab ministers call for ceasefire
Arab foreign ministers have called for an immediate ceasefire.
The ministers released a statement after meeting at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, which was called by the Palestinians to discuss developments in the war.
The communique condemned the killing of civilians on both sides and called for the release of all detainees held either by Israel or the Palestinians.
The ministers also called for Israel to end its siege of Gaza, and to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid, food and fuel to Palestinians in the enclave.
US family mourn death of nephew in Hamas terror
A US family whose nephew was killed in the attack by Hamas terrorists in Israel on Saturday have spoken of how he had his whole life ahead of him:
Connecticut family mourns death of nephew in Hamas terror attacks in Israel
Aryeh Ziering, 27, was killed in the attack against Israel over the weekend
Oxfam launches fundraising drive for Gaza
Oxfam says it has started a fundraising appeal to provide humanitarian support following the eruption of fresh violence.
The aid charity said that unless Israel, which put the Gaza Strip under siege following Hamas’s deadly assault at the weekend, eases its complete blockade, food is likely to run out within a week.
Aleema Shivji, Oxfam’s chief impact officer, said: “The violence perpetrated on Israeli civilians by Hamas was appalling and Oxfam condemns those attacks in the strongest possible terms.
“Yet innocent communities are trapped in Gaza, one of the most densely populated places on earth, with no safe place to escape the Israeli air strikes.
“Over 250,000 people have had to leave their homes, more than two-thirds are now crammed into UN schools with little access to drinking water, food or toilets.
“We urgently need to raise money so that our team can deliver life-saving essentials.”
