Israel-Hamas war live: UN alarmed by north Gaza evacuation order as IDF ‘fires white phosphorus on Strip’
More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed so far in the Israeli military bombardment on Gaza
The Independent’s Bel Trew reporting from Israel-Gaza border
The United Nations says Israel has ordered around 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza to leave in the next 24 hours.
Appealing for the order to be rescinded, a UN spokesperson said that such a movement could lead to “devastating humanitarian consequences” which could “transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation”.
So far more than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli military bombardment on Gaza, which comes after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented land, sea and air assault on southern Israel targeting both the IDF and civilians.
Officials in Gaza say the Strip is on the brink of running out of food, water, electricity and critical supplies, with the IDF preparing for a ground offensive.
Yesterday Human Rights Watch accused Israel of using controversial white phosphorus in its military operations in both Gaza and Lebanon, after video was widely shared purporting to show the notoriously indiscriminate munitions descending from the night sky.
Responding to the allegation the military said “currently not aware of the use of weapons containing white phosphorus in Gaza,” while not offering any clarification over its usage in Lebanon.
Hamas attack would fall under jurisdiction of war crimes court -prosecutor
The International Criminal Court has jurisdiction over potential war crimes carried out by Hamas militants in Israel and Israelis in the Gaza Strip, even though Israel is not a member state, the ICC’s top prosecutor said on Thursday.
The occupied Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip fall under the jurisdiction of the ICC, meaning the court has the authority to prosecute Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza.
“If there is evidence that Palestinians, whether they’re Hamas or Al Quds Brigades or the armed wing of Hamas or any other person or any other national of any other state party, has committed crimes. Yes, we have jurisdiction wherever they’re committed, including on the territory of Israel,” ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said in an interview.
In his first comments since Hamas launched brutal attacks on Israel on Saturday and Israel responded with devastating bombings of the Gaza Strip, he said the images are “heartbreaking”.
“It’s horrendous what’s going on, what we’re seeing on our television screens. There has to be a legal process to determine criminal responsibility,” he said.
“One doesn’t need to be the prosecutor of the ICC. Any human being’s heart must be chilled and frozen and heartbroken at seeing the pictures that are coming out of Israel and Palestine these last few days,” he said.
Hamas’s hostages: What to know about Israelis abducted by the militant group
Fears are growing over the safety of dozens of hostages being held in Gaza after attacks by Hamas over the weekend.
Israel’s troops are battling to clear out Hamas gunmen more than two days after they carried out the deadly rampage that has left hundreds of people dead.
Hostages, including members of the Israeli Defence Forces as well as civilians, some of whom were taken from a nearby music festival on Saturday, are currently being held in the heavily-militarised Gaza area.
Lt Col Jonathan Conricus, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, said it was an “unprecedented [moment] in our history that we have so many Israeli nationals in the hands of a terrorist organisation”.
Below we look at everything we know about the hostage situation.
Potentially hundreds of Israeli soldiers and civilians have been taken hostage by Hamas
Blinken says graphic photo of baby ‘riddled with bullets’ from Hamas attack ‘defies comprehension’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he struggled to “find the right words” to comprehend what he saw after Israeli officials showed him graphic photos of babies, including one “riddled with bullets,” from Hamas attacks.
“Images are worth a thousand words, these images may be worth a million,” he said in a moving press conference in Tel Aviv on Thursday.
The top US diplomat had travelled to Tel Aviv to meet his Israeli counterparts as the Biden administration pledges its commitment to support the allied nation amid the ongoing violence in the Middle East.
My colleague Rachel Sharp has more:
‘Images are worth a thousand words, these images may be worth a million,’ Blinken said about the harrowing images shared by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Sunak sends Royal Navy vessels and surveillance planes to support Israel
Royal Navy vessels and surveillance aircraft are being sent to the eastern Mediterranean to support Israel, the prime minister has announced.
Rishi Sunak said the deployment of the British armed forces would “support efforts to ensure regional stability and prevent further escalation” in the conflict between Tel Aviv and Gaza.
The flare-up of violence in the Middle East, ignited by a wide-ranging Hamas attack on Israel at the weekend, has already claimed at least 2,400 lives.
Read more here:
Rishi Sunak said the deployment to the eastern Mediterranean would ‘support efforts to ensure regional stability and prevent further escalation’.
Ex-Hamas chief calls for day of protests by Muslims for Palestinians
A former head of Hamas has called for protests across the Muslim world on Friday in support of Palestinians.
Khaled Meshaal also called on the people of countries neighbouring Israel to join the fight against the country.
“[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday,” said Meshaal, who in 1997 survived an assassination attempt by Israel in retribution for Ḥamas’s suicide bombings.
Details in this report:
Former leader of banned group calls for demonstrations as Gaza bombarded by Israel in retaliation for mass killings
Israel unleashed white phosphorus in Gaza and Lebanon, says Human Rights Watch
Human Rights Watch on Thursday accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions in its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, saying the use of such weapons puts civilians at risk of serious and long-term injury.
Asked for comment on the allegations, Israel’s military said it was “currently not aware of the use of weapons containing white phosphorus in Gaza.” It did not provide comment on the rights watchdog’s allegations of their use in Lebanon.
Israel has been bombarding Gaza in retaliation for a Hamas rampage in southern Israeli towns that killed at least 1,300 people this week. At least 1,500 Palestinians have been killed. Israel has also traded barbs with Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.
Human Rights Watch said it verified videos taken in Lebanon on 10 October and Gaza on 11 October showing “multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over the Gaza City port and two rural locations along the Israel-Lebanon border”.
It provided links to two videos posted on social media that it said show “155mm white phosphorus artillery projectiles being used, apparently as smokescreens, marking, or signaling”. Both show scenes near the Israel-Lebanon border, it said.
Gaza hospitals forced into turning off ventilators to make room for ‘unprecedented’ number of wounded
Gaza’s heathcare system is “collapsing” and overflowing hospitals are just “days away” from completely running out of supplies amid the most ferocious Israeli bombardment ever recorded, Palestinian officials have warned.
Intensive care units (ICUs) across the tiny enclave are beyond capacity, forcing doctors to switch off life-support machines for patients deemed “hopeless cases”. They are doing this to make way for the “unprecedented” influx of newly wounded, Gaza’s deputy health minister has said.
“In our religion and ethics, we shouldn’t do this, but we have no choice,” Dr Yusuf Abu al-Reesh tell our international correspondent Bel Trew.
Report:
Palestinian officials say the besieged enclave’s healthcare system is ‘collapsing’ under Israel’s near-constant aerial bombardment, as bed space and supplies run out
UN raises concern as Israel directs 1.1 million people in north Gaza to leave
The United Nations has raised concerns over the Israeli military’s directive asking 1.1 million people living in north Gaza to leave in the next 24 hours.
The order that was issued a little before midnight comes as the country prepares for a ground assault on the besieged Strip.
“The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences,” the UN said in a statement.
Iran says crimes against Palestinians to receive response from axis
Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday that the continuation of crimes against Palestinians will receive a response from “the rest of the axis” and Israel will be responsible for the consequences.
Israel has been pounding Gaza in retaliation for a Hamas rampage in Israel this week that has killed at least 1,300 people, the deadliest attack on civilians in Israeli history.
More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed.
The Iranian minister said the displacement of Palestinians and cutting water and electricity to the Gaza Strip are considered war crimes.
“Some Western officials have questioned if there is an intention to open a new front against the Zionist entity. Of course, in light of the continuation of these circumstances that are war crimes,” he said, speaking through a translator, on television upon his arrival in Beirut.
“The continuation of war crimes against Palestine and Gaza will receive a response from the rest of the axis. And naturally, the Zionist entity and its supporters will be responsible for the consequences of that,” Mr Amirabdollahian said.
He did not specify, but the Axis of Resistance refers to an alliance among Iran, Palestinian militant groups, Syria, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and other factions.
Israel engaging in collective punishment in Gaza, Taoiseach says
Israel is engaging in collective punishment and does not have the right to breach international law in its response in Gaza, Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said.
The Taoiseach also called for the opening of a humanitarian corridor to allow aid to reach Palestinians.
The war, which was ignited by a wide-ranging Hamas attack into Israel, has already claimed at least 2,600 lives on both sides.
Israel has cut off food, water and electricity to Gaza in response to the attack on Saturday and has carried out airstrikes in the region.
Details in this report:
Leo Varadkar called for the opening of a humanitarian corridor to allow aid to reach Palestinians.
