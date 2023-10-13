✕ Close The Independent’s Bel Trew reporting from Israel-Gaza border

The United Nations says Israel has ordered around 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza to leave in the next 24 hours.

Appealing for the order to be rescinded, a UN spokesperson said that such a movement could lead to “devastating humanitarian consequences” which could “transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation”.

So far more than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli military bombardment on Gaza, which comes after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented land, sea and air assault on southern Israel targeting both the IDF and civilians.

Officials in Gaza say the Strip is on the brink of running out of food, water, electricity and critical supplies, with the IDF preparing for a ground offensive.

Yesterday Human Rights Watch accused Israel of using controversial white phosphorus in its military operations in both Gaza and Lebanon, after video was widely shared purporting to show the notoriously indiscriminate munitions descending from the night sky.

Responding to the allegation the military said “currently not aware of the use of weapons containing white phosphorus in Gaza,” while not offering any clarification over its usage in Lebanon.