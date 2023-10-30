Israel-Hamas war – live: Gaza death toll crosses 8,000 as key hospital ‘warned to evacuate immediately’
‘It’s impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients,’ WHO warns
Israel has reportedly warned the al-Quds hospital in Gaza to evacuate immediately, an order which the head of the World Health Organisation called "deeply concerning".
The Palestinian Red Crescent said on Sunday it received the warning from Israeli authorities as raids have been taking place 50 yards away from the hospital since this morning.
“We reiterate - it’s impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without endangering their lives. Under International Humanitarian Law, healthcare must always be protected,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of WHO, posted on X.
It comes after Palestinian officials reported the death toll since the war broke out hit 8,000, as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the “next stage of war” had begun. The Gaza death toll includes over 3,000 children, according to the health ministry.
After Israel’s three-week blockade of food, water, electricity and fuel into Gaza, thousands of civilians broke into aid warehouses overnight, taking wheat flour and other basic survival items like hygiene supplies.
The UNRWA has warned this “is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down”.
Kamala Harris says US has ‘no intention’ of sending troops to Gaza
Vice president Kamala Harris said the US has “absolutely no intention” of sending American troops to support Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.
“We have absolutely no intention nor do we have any plans to send combat troops into Israel or Gaza, period,” Ms Harris said in a “60 Minutes” interview.
She argued that Israel had a right to defend itself after Hamas slaughtered hundreds of young people at a concert.
“By most estimates, at least 1,400 Israelis are dead,” she said, adding: “That being said, it is very important that there be no conflation between Hamas and the Palestinians.”
Ms Harris continued: “The Palestinians deserve equal measures of safety and security, self-determination and dignity”.
“And we have been very clear that the rules of war must be adhered to, and that there be humanitarian aid that flows.”
More children killed in Gaza in 3 weeks than in any year since 2019
More children have been killed in Gaza in three weeks of war so far than the combined total killed in conflicts around the world in any year since 2019, Save the Children said.
Since the 7 October Hamas attack, more than 3,257 children are reported to have been killed, including at least 3,195 in Gaza, 33 in the occupied West Bank, and 29 in Israel, Save the Children said, citing various health authorities.
Children made up over 40 per cent of the 8,000 people killed in Gaza, and more than a third of all fatalities across the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel. Another 6,360 children in Gaza have also been injured, as well as at least 180 children in the West Bank, and at least 74 children in Israel.
With a further 1,000 children reported missing in Gaza and assumed buried under the rubble, the death toll is likely much higher, the organisation said.
The UN in 2019 said that 4,019 children were killed in conflicts around the world that year.
“The numbers are harrowing and with violence not only continuing but expanding in Gaza right now, many more children remain at grave risk,” said Jason Lee, Save the Children’s country director in occupied Palestinian territory.
Death toll in Gaza crosses 8,000
More than 8,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have died in Gaza in Israel’s three-week-long bombardment since the Hamas attack on 7 October, according to the Strip’s health ministry
.Over 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during the initial attack.
Communications were restored to most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people on Sunday after an Israeli bombardment described by residents as the most intense of the war knocked out phone and internet services late on Friday.
On Sunday, 33 trucks carrying water, food and medicine entered the only border crossing from Egypt, a spokesperson at the Rafah crossing, Wael Abo Omar, told The Associated Press.
Russian airport shut after anti-Israeli protesters storm runway
Hundreds of protesters have stormed an airport in Russia reportedly in search of a flight arriving from Israel.
A large crowd poured out into the landing field and runway of Makhachkala airport on Sunday evening as videos on social media showed young men among the protesters carrying Palestinian flags.
In #Dagestan, a crowd stormed the building of Makhachkala airport in search of Jews from a flight from Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/TaBvakBKIE— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 29, 2023
Footage also showed some in the crowd trying to overturn a police car. Antisemitic slogans can be heard being shouted and some in the crowd examined the passports of arriving passengers.
Clashes continue on Israel's northern border with Lebanon and Syria
The Israeli military struck targets in Lebanon and Syria on Sunday after projectiles were fired into Israel from the north.
Clashes have taken place across Israel’s tense border with Lebanon since the onset of the Hamas-Israel war.
Israel’s military provided video of multiple strikes inside Lebanon, showing explosions erupting among trees and missiles hitting a building on a hillside. The military said it shot down a drone and killed a militant who tried to approach the border fence.
The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, also said it downed an Israeli drone over southern Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile.
It said one missile that was fired across the border had hit an Israeli infantry unit near the town of Birket Risha and caused “confirmed injuries”.
The military said rockets were also fired from Syria, falling into open Israeli territory. The IDF said it fired back at the site from which the rockets were launched.
Scottish first minister makes contact with in-laws in Gaza
Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf says he has spoken to his in-laws trapped in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.
He said earlier that he and his wife, Nadia El-Nakla, had not been able to contact her parents since the previous day after communications were knocked out and they did not know if they were dead or alive.
Ms El-Nakla’s parents, Elizabeth and Maged, travelled to Gaza from Scotland prior to the conflict to visit family.
Mr Yousaf on Sunday said on X, formerly Twitter, that he has now heard from them.
What is happening in Israel and Gaza now as ground operations expand?
Israel’s military announced on Friday evening that it is “expanding” ground operations in Gaza, amid reports of the heaviest bombardment yet of the besieged strip and a total communications blackout.
Airstrikes could be heard from as far as an Egyptian town in the Sinai as the attacks on the 42km-long strip throughout Friday night.
In a statement Saturday, the IDF said its warplanes hit 150 underground targets in northern Gaza overnight, striking what it called terror tunnels and underground combat spaces and killing several Hamas operatives.
‘They still had dreams’: Baby and toddler among entire family killed in Gaza, devastated relative reveals
A two-month-old baby was among 10 members of the same family killed in Gaza after an Israeli air strike hit their home, a devastated relative has revealed.
Just one day after Hamas launched an attack on Israel, 56-year-old Abdel Naser Shamalakh and his entire family were killed after rockets hit their home in Gaza.
“The whole family was buried under the rubble. They only found two whole bodies. The others were in parts or unrecognisable,” his British-Palestinian niece, 37-year-old Waf’a Shamalakh, told The Independent.
Fears for thousands of Gazans missing in Israel as workers ‘rounded up, arrested and blindfolded’
There are fears for thousands of missing Palestinians after the Israeli government cancelled work permits for Gazans after the deadly Hamas attacks on 7 October.
Trade unions, officials and humanitarian organisations have raised concerns for their safety after reports Palestinians with permission to work in Israel were rounded up, arrested and blindfolded before being taken to military camps.
The Minister of Labour for the Palestinian Authorities, Dr Nasri Abu Jaish, told The Independent around 4,500 workers were still unaccounted for but are believed to have been detained by Israeli forces. Dr Jaish said he had met workers after some of them were released, sharing stories of alleged mistreatment.
‘Where will they go when the crisis is over?’ Fears for 1.4m Palestinians displaced by Israeli airtstrikes
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been left homeless after weeks of airstrikes - figures that only look set to increase given Israel steps up its ground operations inside Gaza.
On 13 October, one million people were ordered by Israel to evacuate northern Gaza. The move garnered international criticism with the World Health Organization calling it a “death sentence for the sick and injured” and the UN warning it was impossible to execute and would lead to a “calamitous situation”.
The call to evacuate was repeated on 21 October with leaflets dropped in the north of the strip telling residents to leave “immediately”. It prompted Amnesty International to release a statement suggesting that the order could amount to a war crime under international humanitarian law.
